ATS Automation Tooling Systems: Strong Bookings And Backlog Should Continue

Investment Thesis

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCPK:ATSAF) (TSX:ATA) (“ATS”) delivered strong Q1 fiscal 2019 earnings with top and bottom lines growth. Its record level backlog should help it to maintain its growth rate in the next few quarters. We believe the recent trade tensions between United States and China will actually present opportunities for ATS, as many companies will relocate their factories out of China or seek to have multiple factories setup in different part of the world. This may actually result in higher bookings in the medium to longer term. ATS’ current shares are slightly overvalued.

Source: YCharts

Strong Bookings and Backlog continues in Q1 Fiscal 2019

ATS delivered strong Q1 fiscal 2019 earnings result with strong earnings. The company’s revenue increased to C$300 million. This was a growth rate of 13.6% year over year. Thanks to its operational utilization, the company’s gross margin increased to 26%. This was an increase of 100 basis points year over year.

Source: Q1 Fiscal 2019 MD&A

The company continues to receive good bookings. Its bookings of C$358 million in Q1 fiscal 2019 was better than Q1 fiscal 2018’s C$266 million. As a result, the company’s backlog has increased to an all-time high of C$789 million. As can be seen from the chart below, its backlog has been on an upward trend since its fiscal 2016. This will help it to keep its top and bottom lines growth in the next few quarters.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons why we believe this trend will continue

Funnel activity remains strong

According to management, funnel activity remains strong in life science, its largest segment by revenue (about 41.7% of its total revenue in Q1 fiscal 2019). Management indicated that funnel activity in its consumer products & electronics has improved but remains low relative to other customer markets. We believe it might continue to improve in the near future. Please read our next section for our theory. We believe ATS’ recent announcement to acquire German micro-assembly systems manufacturer KMW Construction will help the company to strengthen its position in the electric vehicle market. This is especially significant, as electric vehicles are expected to gradually replace gas-powered vehicles. Despite recent trade tensions, management indicated in the conference call that they have not seen a material change in customer demand or a change in their capital investment plans.

Trade war between China and the U.S. might be good for its consumer products & electronics segment

Although there is no fact to prove this yet, we suspect the current trade tensions between China and the United States might actually work in ATS’ favour. This is because many U.S. companies and their suppliers/subcontractors will want to move their factories back to the United States or to other countries such as Mexico or South East Asia to avoid being taxed. We have to realize the fact that labor cost in the United States is extremely expensive compare to China. Hence, it will require extensive investments in automation and include some form of digital technologies (analytics, artificial intelligence, cognitive technologies, and the Internet of Things) to maintain its operating efficiency. For those companies that decided to move to other countries, they will also want to invest in some forms of automation and digitization to help them to stay competitive and efficient. For those that decided to keep their manufacturing capacity in China, the only way they can stay competitive and sell their products to the United States is to upgrade their factories. Hence, we believe ATS will actually benefit from this new world order.

Valuation: Slightly Overvalued

Share price of ATS has risen by 86% in the past year. As a result, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio has increased to 13.95x. However, we noted that its forward EV to EBITDA ratio is only slightly higher than its 5-year EV to EBITDA ratio of 13.52x. Hence, we believe its share might be slightly overvalued.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Economic Recession

While trade tensions might actually present great opportunities for ATS, if global trade tensions prolong for an extensive period of time, higher tariffs will result in higher costs. This means consumers will be forced to cut back on spending. It has the potential to move global economy back into a recession. This will impact ATS’s business, as many manufacturers will put a hold on their intended investments in a recession.

Passive components shortage

Since ATS is a solutions provider, it buys components and devices from other suppliers. Currently, the world is facing electronic component shortages, and many believe these shortages will worsen towards the end of 2018. ATS' automation parts will require many electronic passive components. The company may be facing gross margin compression if it cannot pass on the cost to its customers.

Investor Takeaway

We expect ATS to continue to grow its top and bottom lines thanks to its much-increased backlog from previous quarters. Although trade tariffs may add some uncertainties, we believe it will actually be beneficial for ATS in the medium to longer-term as the world readjusts to this new norm. Given the fact that ATS' shares are slightly overvalued, we believe any pullback will be a good buying opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.