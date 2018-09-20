Heads Up: Narrative Shift Alert

Here's everything you need to know (and more).

Meanwhile, bonds are selling off sharply and just like late 2017/early 2018, the dollar is decoupling from rising U.S. yields.

Reflation optimism is back thanks at least in part to stimulus hints out of China.

The dollar is pulling back sharply and that changes the narrative entirely for risk assets - in a good way.

The crowded U.S. Dollar long is in trouble, making a new low for September and now back near July levels as it breaks lower through both 50- and 100- DMAs—all despite the market’s recent upgrade towards the Fed 2019 dots, which is telling.

That's from Nomura's Charlie McElligott, out on Thursday morning, and although it speaks for itself to those who are steeped in the evolving cross-asset narrative, it's important that investors of all stripes take note.

For at least a month, I've been pounding the table here (and especially over on my site) about how critical it is for the dollar (UUP) to take a breather in the interest of giving emerging market assets (and ex-U.S. assets more generally), a reprieve from the tightening of global financial conditions precipitated by a Fed that's pigeonholed into hawkishness by a deluge of upbeat U.S. economic data and the prospect of rising inflation pressures stateside.

The Fed's unwavering commitment to gradual rate hikes and the dollar's concurrent ascent from April through mid-August was arguably the proximate cause for the rout in emerging markets (hereafter "EM"). The widening policy (and economic) divergence between the U.S. and the rest of the world underpinned the greenback while U.S. trade policy dented the outlook for global growth. Meanwhile, U.S. fiscal policy (i.e., the tax cuts and late-cycle fiscal stimulus) catalyzed a buyback binge and bolstered corporate bottom lines, effectively shielding U.S. stocks (SPY) from the international malaise.

The performance disparity reached what many analysts believed was a tipping point last month, beyond which U.S. equities would have a tough time moving higher should ex-U.S. assets continue to struggle. For those interested in the Cliff's Notes version of this story, I penned a handy pocket guide late last month called "Paradox: U.S. Stocks Need A Break From 'America First'".

Generally speaking, the idea is that for the divergence between U.S. stocks and the rest of the world to resolve itself in a benign fashion, ex-U.S. assets need to catch up, and the path of least resistance when it comes to precipitating that outcome is dollar weakness.

(Bloomberg, my annotation)

In mid-August, the dollar did indeed pull back a bit and that did in fact provide EM with a fleeting reprieve. But the respite was just that: Fleeting. Soon enough, the Argentine peso collapse accelerated, the pressure on the Indonesian rupiah worsened, and South Africa fell into the first recession since 2009.

The hotter-than-expected average hourly earnings print that accompanied the August jobs report in the U.S. heightened fears about a hawkish Fed, as did blockbuster ISM data and an ebullient read on small business sentiment.

Mercifully, last Thursday brought news that CPI cooled in August and simultaneously, Turkey delivered what counts as a convincing rate hike for a central bank that's politically beholden. A day later (so, last Friday), Russia hiked rates for the first time since 2014. Thursday and Friday thus brought "good" news, to the extent the below-consensus CPI print and rate hikes from two critical EM central banks helped set the stage for the dollar rally to cool and EM to rebound.

At the same time, though, the ratcheting up of trade tensions between Washington and Beijing threatened to offset any transient dollar weakness. As a reminder, trade tensions have generally played dollar positive since April.

But this time has proven to be different (so to speak). The dollar fell to its lowest levels since July on Thursday as losses accelerated sharply. Have a look at a one-month chart of the Bloomberg dollar index which illustrates all of the above:

(Bloomberg, my annotations)

The drop you see playing out over the past seven or so sessions is just what the doctor ordered for risk assets. EM stocks rose for a fifth day in six on Wednesday and look set for further gains on Thursday. Here's the MSCI EM equities index:

(Heisenberg)

Meanwhile, MSCI's gauge of EM currencies is trying to push to it's highest levels this month, even as U.S. yields surge (hold that thought, I'll get to it later):

(Bloomberg)

For good measure, here's the JPMorgan EM FX index as well:

(Bloomberg)

Remember that stretched long dollar position I talked about extensively and that Jeff Gundlach predicted was likely "wrong" in his latest webcast? Yeah, well it's probably getting squeezed. Here's the above-mentioned Charlie McElligott on how CTAs are scrambling to cover:

The “MAX LONG USD” CTA POSITIONS REMAINS… Point-being, that position has clearly lost momentum / trend and against the various expressions is being covered, unemotionally, in size today (thus the enormous squeezes in G10 and majority EMFX against USD today).

If you need a visual refresher on this, here's the Bloomberg dollar index with spec positioning:

(Bloomberg)

Some of what you're seeing in the dollar is the policy convergence narrative starting to reassert itself again. Here's what I wrote last Thursday towards the end of the "good news" post linked above:

Further pressure on EM has the potential to boomerang back to Wall Street. That's why you need days like Thursday when the dollar gets an excuse to take a break. It also helped that the euro (FXE) rallied hard following Mario Draghi's press conference.

Well, the euro is up sharply on Thursday. For what it's worth, the median 2019 forecast for the dollar index has fallen of late:

(Bloomberg)

Now, what I want to do here is use two more quotes from Nomura's McElligott to both underscore the policy convergence theme and help segue into the rising yields discussion. To wit, from Charlie:

This “Return of Policy Convergence” theme means that many G10 currencies are about to enter “catch-up” mode (vs USD downside) after languishing against the super-charged U.S. Dollar YTD, because they have to take advantage of this final phase of the Fed hiking-cycle to execute their own normalization—especially with Europe still needing to get back JUST to the zero-bound! As noted repeatedly, this U.S. Dollar fatigue then continues to offer DEVELOPED EQUITIES UPSIDE and relief / tactical upside for EM and Commodities / Commodities-linked plays (e.g. Eurostoxx Basic Resources now “up” seven consecutive sessions for the first time since January, partially-too boosted by the perpetual market belief in “limitless Chinese stimulus” options to offset slowdown and potential tariff negative impacts).

That last bit about Chinese stimulus is key. This week, the market has received multiple hints from Chinese officials about the prospect of rolling out new measures and pulling old levers to juice the decelerating economy and shield it from the trade war with the U.S.

Comments from Premier Li Keqiang (speaking at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin on Tuesday and Wednesday), helped stoke the reflation trade which showed up in surging breakevens this week (obviously, some of what you see in the following chart is also attributable to news from Saudi Arabia that Riyadh is now comfortable with $80 crude):

(Bloomberg)

Nominal 10Y yields are making a run at the 2018 highs:

(Bloomberg)

So why isn't the dollar responding to rising U.S. yields? Well, Morgan Stanley has some thoughts on that. Here are some excerpts from a new note:

Seeing the USD weakening when yield differentials with several DM bonds have reached record highs seems odd, but is in line with our work. The U.S. has turned into a capital importer as it fails to fund its fiscal expansion domestically. Ergo, its current account and fiscal deficits are on the rise. Yield differentials and the USD show the conditions under which the U.S. imports capital. When global liquidity conditions are ample, generally when the rest of the world loses its growth dynamic compared to the U.S., capital imports tend to be easy to generate, pushing the USD stronger. When bond yields rise globally, it becomes more difficult for the U.S. to attract sufficient capital to fund its deficits.

Go that? Now, have a look at what developed market bond yields have done in September:

(Bloomberg)

There you go. The above underscores the inherently perilous fiscal dynamic in the U.S. That is, it's not hard to sell debt when you i) are the only developed market that's made any real progress on monetary policy normalization, ii) print the reserve currency and iii) have an economy that's booming while activity elsewhere is decelerating thanks at least in part to the recent run up in that same reserve currency (deflationary). But what happens when the reflation narrative reasserts itself (i.e., growth jitters subside), other developed economy central banks are seen to make some progress on normalization (closing the policy divergence gap) and bond yields rise in other developed markets? Well, it's at least possible that market participants will begin to refocus on the structural headwinds for the U.S., namely the deteriorating fiscal position. That's what happened in late 2017/early 2018 when the dollar stubbornly refused to rise despite a widening yield gap between, for instance, U.S. Treasurys (TLT) and German bunds.

That situation would obviously be exacerbated in a scenario where the U.S. economy decelerates, forcing the Fed to ponder rate cuts, but that's a longer-term story.

In the near-term, what investors should take note of is the extent to which the falling dollar is bolstering global risk sentiment and how that, in turn, is feeding back into U.S. stocks, effectively green-lighting gains even as the trade tensions worsen.

Paradoxically, to the extent the latest trade escalation has prompted China to step up stimulus hints and, on Thursday, tip an across-the-board tariff cut for "most" trading partners, you've actually seen risk assets respond favorably because at the end of the day, China's credit impulse is one of the key macro variables when it comes to driving risk appetite.

Going forward, you want to keep a sharp eye on reals, though. Because while a sprinkle of reflation optimism is great for risk assets, rising real yields could be cause for concern.

(Bloomberg)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.