Low-Risk Income For The Long Run, High Insider Ownership, 16% Minimum Upside

SAFE is still in its early stages of development, and the stock should eventually yield above 5%.

The 3.5% dividend yield may not seem high, but it is extremely safe and expected to grow in the long run.

As the market warms up to this new concept, we expect the shares to bounce back to over $20 per share (being its Book Value/Share) – unlocking ~16% upside.

Quickly after its IPO, shares dropped from $19.50 per share to just $17.2 for no good reason.

SAFE is the first REIT to specialize in Ground leases – the safest of all real estate sub-sectors.

Safety, Income and Growth (SAFE) is a company that recently IPOd with a brand-new concept for the public investment markets. It's the first REIT to specialize in ground leases which are commonly perceived to be the safest of all property investments. No wonder the company’s ticker is “SAFE.”

After a successful IPO at $19.50 per share around one year ago, the shares have not gained much traction and traded recently at just $17.2 for a 3.5% dividend yield. To us, it appears as if the market had no experience pricing such assets and is therefore struggling to find its equilibrium. Down by about 15% since its IPO, we see an opportunity to buy “ultra-low” risk assets on the cheap. The management agrees and has been heavily adding to its already large position.

What is a Ground Lease?

A ground lease is a safe part of a commercial real estate capital structure, generally representing ownership of the underlying land. The land is typically net leased on a long-term basis (e.g. 50 - 99 years) by the landlord (SAFE) to a tenant who owns and operates the property.

Key points of ground lease structure:

Tenant leases the land on a triple net lease basis and operates the building for the duration of the lease. The tenant is responsible for all expenses of the building, including maintenance capex. Landlord (SAFE) collects ground rent payments, typically including contractual escalations and/or percentage rent payments during the lease term. At lease expiration, or upon a tenant default, SAFE continues to own the land, and in addition, the title to all improvements thereon reverts to the landlord (SAFE). Ground leases are often extended throughout the duration of the lease term.

Why are ground leases attractive to income investors?

There are many reasons to like ground leases. They offer some of the lowest-risk income out of all asset classes. It could be argued that the long-term risk of the income is safer than most bonds, and yet the long-term returns are much greater. Here are some of the top reasons why we like ground leases as compared to regular bonds:

Stable and Growing Cash flow: just like a bond, the cash flow is secured and agreed upon when signing the lease agreement. There's no cash flow risk as it's contractually agreed between the tenant and the land owner, except in case of tenant default. Unlike bonds, the cash flow is however increasing over time automatically. It's common for a ground lease to have built in rent escalations in the lease agreement to protect the landowner from inflation and to account for the land becoming more valuable over time. A 2% increase in cash flow per year is usual.

Higher Total Returns: The initial yield of ground leases is typically higher than the yield of bonds with the same credit and duration. Often the initial yield of a ground lease might be 4.5% while the corporate bonds of the same company might sell at a 4% yield. In addition to a higher initial yield, and growing income through rent escalations, land prices tend to appreciate over time – causing even greater outperformance in comparison to bond investors. Put simply, you enjoy the benefits of the equity and fixed-income world all in one. Your cash flow is guaranteed and increased automatically, and additionally, the value of your investment can appreciate over time. A well-located piece of land in an infill location can appreciate 2%-3% a year, which provides an extra component of return to the ground lease investor.

Very Unlikely Default: In case the tenant would default, the landowner gains ownership of the improvements that the tenant made "for free" and can re-lease the building to another tenant. In comparison, if an investor buys a bond that has defaulted, the investor risks to lose everything. The ground lease investor might in many cases actually hope that the tenant would default, so he could receive the building for free which in turn might increases his/her returns. This makes defaults very unlikely as the tenant would have to give up the improvements he made for free.

Upside in Lease Expiration: Moreover, when the ground lease expires, the landowner receives all the improvements of the tenant free of any charge. This means that whenever the lease is over, the tenant will have to give his building to the landowner for free. This can add lots of value and provide a third component of return to the landowner.

Hedge against Inflation: Unlike most bonds, the cash flow and principal are hedged against inflation. Land prices have generally a positive correlation with inflation, and since landlords have no responsibilities over property expenses, they are very well protected. In comparison, bond investors are in most cases subject to inflation and interest rate risk. In this sense, ground leases are more comparable to "Treasury Inflation Protected Securities" ("TIPS") from a risk profile perspective.

Uncorrelated Returns: Finally, just like bonds, ground leases provide returns uncorrelated with the stock market and secure cash flow even during occasional bear markets. The risk-to-reward appears to be very positively asymmetrical with limited long-term downside protection, but yet, fairly attractive, total return generation potential.

The First Ground Lease REIT

Now that we understand the basics of ground leases and why they are highly desirable investments for long-term oriented income investors, let us review some specifics about SAFE – the very first REIT to specialize in this sector.

Since going public about one year ago, SAFE has made ~30 investments with strong geographical and sectorial diversification:

The company has zero exposure to retail real estate and most properties are multi-family, office, hotels or industrial with an average term of 59 years until lease expiration and rent increases in 93% of leases.

The locations of the properties appear to be attractive on average with an overweight to the West Coast with Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle accounting to almost half of the total rents.

Individual ground leases, on their own, provide very safe returns and so, as part of a diversified portfolio, we consider the income to be one of the safest of the entire stock market.

We would like to repeat, ground leases are the very safest part of the real estate capital stack with high rent coverage, exceptionally long lease terms, inflation protection, and even upside in case of tenant default. Since the landlord is entitled to take possession of the entire building if the tenant misses payments, the income is safer than most REITs, especially when diversified with multiple ground leases with many tenants in various locations in the case of SAFE.

The full name of the company is not “Safety, Income and Growth” for no reason. This is really what grounds leases are about:

We love the concept and believe that especially in a low interest rate environment as we are living in today, there's a lot of desirability in a ground lease REIT.

We have thus far talked about the safety and the income, but what about the growth potential?

The Growth Plan

SAFE has many levers to grow its income and net asset value in the future:

It will keep acquiring new properties – adding new cash flow streams to the portfolio. The current leases will continue to experience annual rent increases that are fixed at 1.8% per-year on average. As leases expire, SAFE will take possession of buildings that it can then resell for a profit, or release at a higher rate than the land alone.

Adding all together, there's good potential for ~3-5% annual growth in the long run – depending on the cost of capital and access to equity markets. We do not think this to be a stretch when you consider that the company is generating close to 2% growth from rent increases alone on a leveraged basis, and this is true growth as the company has zero capex responsibilities.

SAFE is still very new and is not even done investing its IPO proceeds. The company has indicated a target of 2x debt-to-equity and yet it remains today at just 0.8x. This will lead to greater growth in the near term as SAFE continues to allocate its capital and increase its debt ratio. Just one week ago, SAFE announced another massive acquisition consisting of five new ground leases for more than $100 million. When you consider that the company has a $300 million market cap, this is very significant and expected to substantially boost cash flow in 2019.

Four of the new investments were company originated SAFE ground leases:

Jefferson Building (Washington, D.C.): 73,000 sq. ft., eight-story office building located less than a mile from the White House in the Golden Triangle submarket, with close proximity to four Metrorail stations, numerous hotels, shops, and attractions.

(Washington, D.C.): 73,000 sq. ft., eight-story office building located less than a mile from the White House in the Golden Triangle submarket, with close proximity to four Metrorail stations, numerous hotels, shops, and attractions. The Madison (Phoenix, AZ): 177,000 sq. ft. Class A office property in the Camelback Corridor with quick access to the 51 Freeway. The property has recently undergone a major renovation with upgrades to the lobbies, corridors, and exterior.

(Phoenix, AZ): 177,000 sq. ft. Class A office property in the Camelback Corridor with quick access to the 51 Freeway. The property has recently undergone a major renovation with upgrades to the lobbies, corridors, and exterior. Balboa Executive Center (San Diego, CA): 121,000 sq. ft. Class A office building near the I-15 freeway. The property has recently undergone significant renovations to its lobby, corridors, landscaping and fitness center.

(San Diego, CA): 121,000 sq. ft. Class A office building near the I-15 freeway. The property has recently undergone significant renovations to its lobby, corridors, landscaping and fitness center. Southwest Waterfront (Washington, D.C.): 300+-unit, to-be-built mid-rise multifamily property in Washington D.C.’s Southwest submarket. SAFE executed a forward commitment to purchase the ground lease and fund additional proceeds to complete construction.

One investment was an acquisition of an existing ground lease:

Hyatt Centric (Washington, D.C. Metro Area): Existing ground lease on a 318-key, 16-story Hyatt branded hotel. The property is located across the street from the Rosslyn Metrorail station, with access to three different metro lines.

Looking at all five properties on an individual basis, we are very pleased to see a continued focus on high-quality, well-built properties, with significant long-term land value. The transaction proves that SAFE is not only able to buy existing ground leases but also originate new ones which typically come at even better terms. The recent investments enhance the geographic diversification of the company even further with a first deal in Phoenix, an attractive sub-market, and increased presence in San Diego and Washington, D.C.

The company is aiming to reach a $1 billion portfolio by year-end, so expect more such deals to be announced in the second half of the year. As the IPO proceeds get fully invested, and the debt ratio achieves its target, the pace of new deals will slow down but continue as the company buys new properties with retained cash flow and issues new equity/debt to grow its portfolio, assuming it can access capital at a reasonable cost.

1-2% rent increases + 2-3% accreditive growth = 3-5% total growth potential per year

And the above equation does not even include the upside provided by lease expirations which gives building ownership to SAFE at no cost.

Long-Term Return Booster

The third component of long-term returns in ground leases is the reversion of buildings and other improvements to landlords. This remains commonly ignored by public markets, and yet SAFE is generating a sizable 39% of its annual rents from leases with less than 20 years remaining.

Clearly, 20 years is not tomorrow, neither next year, but long-term investors should not ignore the value of these buildings that will revert to SAFE shareholders over time.

The above five Hilton (HLT) hotels will become the ownership of SAFE by 2035 at the latest and 2025 at the earliest assuming the tenant does not extend its lease.

1- DoubleTree Seattle Airport

2- Hilton Salt Lake

3- DoubleTree Mission Valley

4- DoubleTree Durango

5- DoubleTree Sonoma

These are all very significant properties with massive revenue generation potential and will become the ownership of SAFE in 18 years at the latest.

SAFE can then decide to rent the land with the buildings back to the operator at a much higher rate than the land alone, or resell the properties to another investor to reinvest proceeds in more ground leases. In either case, it will boost our 3%-5% annual growth expectation in the long run and provides a margin of safety to our investment.

Other properties will revert back to SAFE, but this will take much longer given the average lease term of 59 years. SAFE has provided estimates on the "value" of its lands combined with the value of all the buildings that it's set to own when leases expire - which puts its total valuation at $69 per share – in comparison to today’s $17 share price. Moreover, as time passes by, this “value bank” is set to keep on growing with inflation, magnifying the future net asset value of the company year after year.

The Valuation Opportunity

We believe that the drop from ~$20 per share at its IPO to just $17.20 today is a case of market misunderstanding. It's the very first time that the public market seeks to price a ground lease REIT, and it would not be surprising if this led to a mispricing, especially at such an early stage from the IPO.

Today, at a +13% discount to its IPO issuance and at 16% discount to net book value according to the latest reported equity of $368 million, we find this valuation to be irrational as it is our opinion that SAFE deserves to trade at a premium to NAV given that it has a very unique and desirable concept.

Valuing the company on a cash flow multiple basis is not appropriate in our opinion at this point because the company is still not done investing all its IPO proceeds. That said, it's good to note that the 3.5% dividend yield already is covered by recurring cash flow, despite not being done investing IPO proceeds:

As the company ramps up its leverage and continues to allocate its IPO proceeds, we expect the AFFO to increase substantially. We believe that SAFE could well achieve $0.80 AFFO per share in 2019 and then slow down to a long-term 3-5% annual growth from there.

As the company finalizes its IPO investments and reaches its leverage target, we expect the share price to rise to over $20 per share – unlocking a 15% upside to shareholders in addition to the dividend.

The 3.5% yield already is covered and very safe given the nature of ground lease investments. When the company reaches stabilization, we expect the dividend to start increasing at ~3% per year along with the cash flow.

Extremely High Insider Ownership

The new REIT is externally managed by iStar (STAR) – a major real estate investment firm with over $40 billion of real estate deals over the past two decades.

It is by far the largest owner of shares today with a close to 40% ownership – aligning the interest of the manager and shareholder very well.

The management contract also is particularly shareholder friendly with a reasonable management fee of 1% of equity up to $2.5 billion and 0.75% thereafter. There are no acquisition, disposition, incentive or termination fees. Moreover, the management fee is fully paid in SAFE stock, and they are restricted from selling stocks for two years from the date of issuance. The term of the agreement also is just for one year and has to be approved annually by independent directors, and there is no management fee for the first year of operation.

We are generally uneasy about externally-managed REITs, but this is really the gold standard in terms of interest alignment with 40% equity ownership. If the shares perform badly, they are set to suffer the most in the long run.

Risks

Despite following the lowest risk approach to real estate investing, SAFE is still affected by two major risks:

Execution Risk: SAFE is still a very new company and so there's relatively little track record to show for. As such, the execution risk is higher than average. That said, the manager iStar Inc. (STAR) is one of the major real estate investment firms along with Blackstone (BX), Apollo (APO), and Brookfield (BAM) and therefore we have little doubt that they can execute on their strategic plan. Interest rate risk: SAFE is targeting a 2x debt-to-equity ratio and while we consider this to be very reasonable for lower-risk ground lease investments, it does put the company at risk of interest rate hikes. This risk is however very well mitigated with very long debt terms with an average of close to eight years today and fixed rate debt. The company also has added additional interest rate protections to its portfolio with hedges – putting the company at over 10 years of interest rate protection. Finally, the growth in cash flow will mitigate some of the risks of any further interest rates hikes that are expected in the years 2018 and 2019. However, as we noted in some of our recent reports, we believe that we are approaching the end of the interest rate hike cycle and that we are unlikely to see much interest rate hikes after the year 2019 which will be very bullish for REITs.

While no investment is risk free, SAFE has done a phenomenal job at reducing these to a minimum in our opinion with its ground lease strategy.

Bottom Line

SAFE is a new REIT of its kind and we love its concept. It's mitigating risks to a minimum with very long ground leases and still achieving attractive total returns thanks to adequate leverage and rental growth.

So far, SAFE has bought properties at an average cap rate of 4.7%. And given that the portfolio will have a target leverage of 2x, the cash yield is expected to reach around 5%-6% per property depending on the cost of debt, suggesting that the dividend yield should reach above 5% with time. Remember that this is a “REAL” yield return because the company does not have any capex cost.

Then, you add to this 3-5% annual growth from rent increases, new acquisitions, and ownership reversions and you are getting close to a double-digit return from a relatively safer investment.

The management is very well incentivized with a close to 40% ownership ratio and has kept on buying more shares this year.

The investment approach is very desirable, the management is very well aligned, and yet the company trades at a 16% discount to book value – boosting the total return potential of an investment in SAFE even further.

