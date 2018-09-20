3 Reasons Apple Is A Strong Buy

iPhone sales have slowed in terms of unit sales, but strong growth in average selling price should continue with the release of the new iPhones.

Investment Thesis

With Apple Inc. (AAPL) trading near all-time highs, we still believe the stock is a strong buy for three main reasons: Service revenue becoming the next big growth driver, ASP will continue to grow with the next set of iPhones recently released, and the company continuing to produce strong free cash flow which will allow management to make strategic decisions in order to increase long-term value. The stock has had a tremendous run this year with the stock up around 30%, but long-term investors can still jump on this blue-chip darling.

Photo Credit

Reason #1: The Next Great Growth Driver

Since the release of the first generation iPhone back in 2007, iPhone has been Apple’s flagship product and the one area investors looked to for growth. iPhone unit sales hit their peak back in 2015 when the company reported unit sales of 231.2 billion for their fiscal year. In 2015, iPhone revenue accounted for 66% of total revenue for the company, so you can imagine why so much focus has always been on this flagship product.

After the iPhone came the first release of the iPad, which saw strong sales growth for the first three years through 2013, but has since fallen each year. iPad sales peaked in 2013 with unit sales of 71.0 billion, accounting for 19% of total company revenue during the fiscal year.

The current hot item in the Apple portfolio is the Apple Watch. The company does not break out unit sales, but leading analyst company, Canalys, estimated the company sold 3.5 million units during Q2 2018, which would be a 30% increase year over year from their Q2 2017 estimate. The wearable market as a whole has been a strong growth driver for the company, as well as competitors Garmin and Fitbit (FIT). Though this could be looked at as the next great growth driver for Apple, it further strengthens our case for what we see as the next great growth drive, SERVICE Revenue.

Photo Credit

Service revenue has grown 20+% over the past two years and does not look to be slowing down anytime soon considering the segment has grown 18% in Q1 and 31% in Q2 and Q3, respectively. Service revenue includes the likes of Apple Music, the App Store, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple subscriptions reached another new high in Q3 with over 300 million paid users. Based on trailing twelve months of data, services revenue is set to grow another 20% through 2018.

With the release of new products, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more, we believe services is continuing to gain momentum as Apple transforms itself into a software powerhouse as well. Services revenue accounted for 8% of total sales in 2012, fast forward to the company’s most recent quarter, which saw service revenue account for its highest share yet, 17.9%. Here is a look at the service segment over the last five years in terms of revenue:

Chart created by author

As you can see, service revenue has grown 177%, from 2012 through TTM Q3 2018. That is sizable growth that cannot go unnoticed. As more and more consumers turn digital, we continue to foresee strong growth ahead for this segment, which will help put aside fears of a saturated smartphone market.

Reason #2: The Rise Of ASP

As I am sure many of you are aware, Apple recently released their newest update to their flagship product, the iPhone, by offering three new options for consumers: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. You can read more about the phones on the company website. Essentially, the iPhone XS is an update to the 10th anniversary version of the iPhone released last year. The company added a plus option, or Max should I say, which was not available with the iPhone X.

The newest addition to the iPhone family is the iPhone XR, which is a more “affordable” option as CEO Tim Cook emphasized during the WWDC conference, which can be seen here. The word “affordable” was not the first thing that came to mind when the iPhone XR was released, at a starting price of $749, but we understand where Mr. Cook is coming from.

Photo Credit

Since before the release of the iPhone X, many analysts were so laser-focused on unit sales, they lost track of average selling price. Even when the company announced their 10th year anniversary iPhone model, analysts hardly paid much attention to the new price, as units sold had always been the main driver of their estimates. However, Apple knows what they are doing, and they know the years of 20% growth are behind them, so what did they do?

In 2017, the company released the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, along with the iPhone X. The difference in price was astronomical. The iPhone 8 started at $699, while the iPhone X started at $999, a 43% difference in price. However, analysts believed there was not much difference, or at least not a $300 difference, between the two models, that they estimated an ASP of only $737. However, they were dead wrong. Not only did Apple surge past those estimates with an ASP of $796 in their first quarter after the release of the new phones, but unit sales (based on TTM) are set to rise for the third straight year as well, after peaking in 2015.

As of the end of fiscal 2017, iPhone ASP was $652, compared to TTM data through Q3 ’18 putting ASP at $728, a 10% increase. We would expect these figures to only increase with the “more affordable” phone being priced at $749 and the two main phones $999 or $1,099 for the Max version. The iPhone product has not only been about revenue growth for the company, but it is also a strong cash flow product as well, which leads us to our third reason we are strong proponents of Apple.

Reason #3: Milking The Cash Cow

It has been well documented the piles of cash Apple has at its discretion. As of their most recent quarterly earnings report, the company has $243.7 billion in cash on hand, which is down from the $268.9 billion they reported at the end of their fiscal 2017 period. The power of a cash hoard like this gives management the ability to do various items, such as increase R&D spending, acquire growing business, increase dividends and buybacks for shareholders, or start new ventures, such as their new content studio they recently announced.

Part of the decrease in cash can be attributed to the $100 billion buyback program they announced this year as well as the 16% dividend hike they gave investors last quarter. Based on the increased rate of cord-cutting, Apple has begun investing more to create original content, which would be a direct play against the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS), among others. This is definitely the trend with the millennial generation and will only continue to grow as the DTC systems improve further. During the most recent quarterly earnings call, CEO Tim Cook touched on this topic with the following response:

The cord cutting in our view is only going to accelerate and probably accelerate at a much faster rate than is widely thought.” – CEO Tim Cook

Apple has the luxury to see the growth in this sector early on, as they can get a rather strong idea based on how their Apple TVs are selling, which saw double-digit growth during the past quarter. Last August, the company set a budget to spend $1 billion on original content, and has since signed deals with Oprah and Steven Spielberg. Again, this is just one way Apple is spending money to create value for the future.

Apple is not only a solid growth play for investors, but also a sound dividend play as well. Since reinstating its dividend in 2012, the company has grown their dividend by nearly 80%. As mentioned earlier, the company recently increased the dividend 16%, which was the single largest dividend raise to date since 2012.

Since 2012, the company has grown the dividend 10% on average each year. Going forward, the company will continue to look for strategic ways to add future value, but maintain a payout ratio of only 28%; dividend increases will continue. The current cash hoard is a strong ally to current Apple investors that should not be taken lightly.

Investor Takeaway

Based on the main points we touched on above, we are big proponents of the stock and where we project it to be in the future. Even with the stock nearing all-time highs, we continue to rate the stock a “strong buy” for long-term investors.

iPhone sales will continue to grow slowly for a few years before a plateau may kick in, unless some breakthrough technology is released on a new version that could kick-start unit sales. However, we do expect ASP to increase in the near future, which will continue to fuel the cash cow.

As we mentioned above, the cash management has in their back pocket to make various strategic decisions can be used in a multitude of ways, some of which we described, which will have the ability to add shareholder wealth in the future. Apple’s long-term approach is what makes this stock a great buy for any portfolio.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow me and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.