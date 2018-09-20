This Blue Chip Is Trading At Discount Despite Its Mouth-Watering Track Record

Comcast pursues extra growth attempting to acquire Fox, however, we should not forget the high price Comcast is willing to pay for the British player.

Executive summary

The telecom sector has significantly underperformed since the beginning of 2018. Is the situation so bad to tar everyone with the same brush? I don't think so, especially when we take a look at Comcast (CMCSA), which offers investors an interesting mix of shareholder-friendly initiatives: buybacks, dividends, and accretive acquisitions. Above all, the group isn't too leveraged keeping its debt level under control. Throughout this article, I'd like to zoom in on Comcast's track record and financial situation (free cash flows versus dividends and buybacks). Besides, I'd like to look carefully at today's bidding war between Comcast and Fox in order to acquire Sky as well as the risks of a potential deal.

Comcast provides investors with juicy dividends

The least we can say about the telecom industry is that it remains a big dividend income allocation or safe haven, though, I find dividend growth rates are sometimes too disappointing. In Comcast's case, we don't notice a poor C.A.G.R. as the Group obtains high pricing power in its sector providing strong growing and predictable cash flows towards shareholders. Given the group has made a commitment to align its strategy with investors' demands, namely focusing on cable TV, high-speed internet access, and NBC, we don't have to worry about an abrupt end of generous rewards towards shareholders.

Above all, the Group has announced several huge buybacks since 2014, which are expected to maintain at least the same pace. Based on the current market cap, Comcast is able to reduce the share count by at least 2.92% per year, which means the underlying value per share will increase, and moreover, this implies lower future dividend outflows as less outstanding shares result in a lower cash outflow for Comcast. It's no secret that buybacks are hidden assets to perk up shareholder returns.

No doubt about Comcast's generous qualities in terms of capital returns. The main question is whether these actions are not a behavior of throwing money out the window, so driven by an excessive use of interest-bearing debt. To find out if these capital returns are indeed sustainable, we'll have to check the balance sheet and the cash flow statement as well as investigate whether there are hidden assets or future synergies from acquisitions.

Let the numbers speak

Comcast's latest financial results were solid as a rock. The Group reported an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 6% corresponding to a net cash flow improvement of 16%. HSI and Business Services Revenue collectively grew almost 10%, whilst Comcast added 182,000 total customer relationships. Above all, it was the best second quarter for HSI customer net additions in ten years, reflecting the good business momentum. Cable Networks and Broadcast TV reported an improvement in adjusted EBITDA of 9% due to the impact of a successful FIFA World Cup broadcast event. And last but not least, the segment 'Theme Parks' lifted its adjusted EBITDA by 12% in the first half of this year. Worth to note: the adjusted EBIT and net margins continued to strengthen.

Income statement

Taking the income statement elucidates a lot. As can be seen in this statement, it is definitely a good sign Comcast has its costs under control. Advertising, marketing, and administrative expenses nibbled the profits less than expected. Moreover, the net profit included 20M USD of operating costs and 11M USD of interest expenses related to the Sky and Fox offers which are nonrecurrent figures.

I've also marked the 200M USD operating gains which had a positive impact on the bottom line. These unique items could be easily explained by the sale of a controlling interest in management-related business as well as a gain on the sale of the investment in The Wheater Channel.

Income tax expenses came in at a lower level due to the latest Tax Reform and Jobs Act of 2017. To conclude, noncontrolling interests diminished, and, thereby, resulting in a marginal positive impact.

Balance sheet

The Group recorded a lower net debt amount of 58.9B USD, despite paying out dividends, buybacks, and acquisitions. That's pretty strong and indicates Comcast's income directly flows to shareholders without increasing (even decreasing) total debt portions. Note I have not included the number of investment assets, which I will do when computing Comcast's fair value.

Investors focusing on the book value of a company (so based on the entire equity amount without taking intangible assets into account) will label Comcast as an overrated company, but that's entirely caused by goodwill amounts and intangible assets. As Comcast has made a lot of acquisitions, it isn't anomalous that there is a (huge) goodwill item as long as these takeovers deliver cash flows and additional synergies cash flow investors should put goodwill sideways.

Cash flow statement

Comcast posted a FCF result of 7.560B USD, which was partly buoyed by lower tax expenses and decreased capital expenditures, whilst the impact from a seasonal deterioration of working capital marginally affected the operating cash flows. When extrapolating this figure, Comcast is capable of generating a yearly FCF of in excess 15B USD, while looking at today's market cap of 172B USD it appears Comcast is a decent cash cow. Though, we have to make some adjustments in terms of effective capital expenditures and the benefits from deferred income taxes.

First of all, let's dive into the CapEx figures. The decrease in total CapEx was primarily due to a decrease in spending by the Cable Communications segment on customer premise equipment, partially offset by continued investments in scalable infrastructure to increase network capacity and increased investments in line extensions primarily for the expansion of business services. NBC Universal spent more money on making decent investments as a result of an increase in spending at Universal theme parks and the timing of infrastructure spending. I don't include the cash payments for acquisitions and the construction of real estate properties and Universal Beijing Resort. For this year, the analyst community expects at least 9.6B USD of total capital expenditures, whilst this figure stood at only 4.2B USD during the first half indicating there are still material investments of around 5.4B USD on the table.

But there's even a more interesting item, namely income taxes paid versus income taxes due. Over the first half of this year, the operating cash flow result was stowed by the activation of deferred income taxes of 814M USD, though, minding today's effective tax rate of around 21%, we have to remove this figure from the free cash flow determination as this number hardly influences the free cash flow. Besides, one should not forget to apply the impact of distributions of dividends to noncontrolling interests (140M USD) as well.

All in all, I need to adapt the special figures as it would be inappropriate to extrapolate them when computing Comcast's fair value. As a result, my starting point for this year in my Discounted Cash Flow Model will be 11.8B USD after taking unique items into account. Compared with today's market cap of around 172B USD, the FCF Yield amounts to 6.9% which seems to be low. Luckily the group has already proven its superior track record of successfully integrating acquired companies without spiraling out its debt amounts.

On one thing every investor should agree: Comcast's dividends and buybacks remain fully backed by the normalized free cash flows - resulting in a coverage ratio of at least 128% - which can be deduced in the following graphic:

Takeover sagas continue

Comcast has been playing a key role in major bidding wars since quite some time. First of all, Comcast released several bids on Fox, lifting its last bid to 65B USD on the entertainment activities of 21st Century, which was already a lot higher than the initial offer of Walt Disney (52.4 billion USD). Disney finally decided to 'take a step up' and offered 71B USD, or nearly 20B USD more than the initial bid. Disney also took over the debts, accounting for 13.8B USD. Fox accepted Disney's offer. This setback for Comcast was a wasted opportunity to increase its brand portfolio, though, it was partly offset by acquiring a stake of 30% in Universal Beijing Resort (theme parks; Comcast didn't mention the specific amount of the deal) and the remaining shares of Universal Studios Japan for 2.3B USD.

It doesn't stop there as Comcast still is in a battle with Rupert Murdoch to take over Sky, the British satellite TV operator. Fox currently has a 39% stake, whilst Comcast is seeking to break up a deal. That's one of the reasons why its share price has underperformed since the beginning of the year as investors fear the high price (Comcast's initial bid stood at an impressive 31B USD, which is 2.8 times Comcast's yearly FCF) and the detrimental effect on its high and stable margins.

As earlier mentioned, the ambition to become a global media player undermined the share price as investors are frightened by the possibility of the fact that the blissful dividend growth and buybacks will be obliterated. From my value investing perspective, I hope the telecom giant won't bite off more than it could chew as that would damage the company's financial health. The latest actions of the Sky saga are not promising as Comcast is vulnerable if it overpays for a potential deal. Furthermore, how can you explain to investors you're intending to pay a nearly 50% premium compared with your own valuation (EV/EBITDA), while your profit margins are higher (Sky's EBIT margin of 11.2% speaks volumes compared to Comcast's 21.5% EBIT margin)? That's the quandary that Comcast currently faces.

For sure, Sky obtains a solid leadership in TV-pay markets and track record, though, it's irresponsible to neglect the risks, namely overleveraging. Moreover, I'm not the only one posing that question as many investors question the strategic merit of buying a U.K. satellite-TV operator when U.S. satellite companies such as DirecTV are under pressure. Moreover, monthly pay-TV fees are lower in Europe than in the U.S. Comcast argues that Sky is more robust than U.S. satellite companies thanks to valuable content, including English Premier League soccer rights. To be honest, I think a Sky deal won't be the icing on the cake investors are waiting for.

Peer valuation

The telecom sector is known for its rather low valuations corresponding to high dividends yields. Most of this price action is due to high leverage ratios, though, I've already highlighted Comcast isn't in such a situation, at least today. In the graphic below, I've made a comparison between the U.S. cable (telecom) mastodons in terms of valuation and financial strength, suggesting it's pretty clear that Comcast offers the best balance between financial strength and risk premium (FCF Yield).

Calculating the fair value

As we are moving on to the end of this investment thesis, I'd like to establish my Discounted Cash Flow Model. Granted, the fair value is based on assumptions, however, it is crucial to determine a decent safety margin in the Weighted Average Cost of Capital and a reasonable and moderate yearly growth rhythm for Comcast's free cash flows. The analyst community currently forecasts double-digit EPS growth over the subsequent years, whilst I've decided to start in the high single-digits (7%) followed by a steadily slowing pace of 4%. My investment case is built on the following aspects:

a WACC of 6.5%

a terminal growth rate of 0%

free cash flow: a starting point of 11.8B USD

total net debt including investment assets amounts to 51.5B USD, using the latest financial results

These components resulted in a fair value of $ 46.7 per share, leaving 23.6% upside potential which is quite compelling considering Comcast's track record and the conservative growth rates I've decided to use. Checking out the sensitive analysis of the WACC demonstrates the sense of being careful when using a DCF. Broadly spoken, it appears Comcast shares are trading a the bottom of the quantified range implying extra safety margin.

Conclusion

As you can point out, Comcast offers investors a rising FCF Yield which will be buoyed by future share repurchases jacking up the underlying value per share due to a decreasing share count. All in all, today's valuation offers investors:

6.9% FCF Yield, steadily rising to at least 8.5% over the next five years

A net debt portion that is certainly under control: 4.9 times FCF. Including investment assets, that figure would have stood at 4.4 times.

Strong pricing power with EBITDA margins of at least 32% combined with a robust business momentum fueling further growth.

An excellent capital allocation of growing dividends, buybacks and accretive acquisitions.

One thing I pray for is that Comcast's management will think twice before making too expensive acquisitions that will result in deteriorating margins and dents in shareholder confidence.

