GM: Is The Dividend At Risk?

This article walks the reader through capital returns to investors, balance sheet leverage, key observations from recent earnings results, and concludes with my rating on the dividend and the stock.

As the company's fundamentals continue to deteriorate, it's time to ask the key question: Is the dividend at risk?

GM has underperformed the S&P 500 index for years, but many investors hold their shares for the dividend.

General Motors' (GM) stock price has essentially traded flat since it became a public company again in 2010, but many investors continue hold the stock for its dividend.

Significant Capital Returns To Shareholders

The following graph illustrates the company's dividend per share, as well as the total dividends paid on a trailing twelve-month basis:

The company increased its dividend per share once in 2015 and once again in early 2016, but since then, the quarterly dividend has remained at 38 cents. As of yesterday, the company's dividend yield was 4.23 percent, trending in the upper half of its historical range:

In addition, the company returns capital to its shareholders in the form of stock buybacks. The following graphs illustrates the significant amount of capital the company has allocated for this purpose:

GM data by YCharts

Combined, the company returns approximately $5 billion per year, or nearly 10 percent of its market capitalization, to investors. This is substantial.

Even with large amounts of stock buybacks, however, the company's stock price has underperformed the S&P 500 index in the last five years by 72 percent:

GM data by YCharts

I'm sometimes favorable to companies that have recently underperformed, if the underperformance is accompanied with strong and improving business fundamentals, but this case is different.

Working Capital Is Deeply Negative

The following graphs illustrate that the company's working capital has sunk deeply into the negative in recent years, and that this unfavorable trend has been driven by both declining current assets and increasing current liabilities:

The $30 billion swing in working capital from 2014 to now is worrisome, but what's more worrisome is the company's consistently increasing leverage.

Balance Sheet Leverage Has Increased

The following graph illustrates the company's debt-to-asset ratio since 2010:

General Motors' debt-to-asset ratio has increased from single digits to 45 percent in the last eight years. I note, however, that the debt side of this ratio includes $85 billion in GM Financial debt, which is backed by $45 billion in GM Financial receivables that are included on the asset side of the ratio.

The following graph illustrates that, following the consistent rise throughout the years, the company's balance sheet is now on the relatively levered side among its peers, except for Ford (F) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY):

I would normally not be so concerned about a 45 percent debt-to-asset ratio if it wasn't for the unfavorable trends in recent earnings results.

Negative Revenue And Earnings Growth

The primary reason why the stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 9x is illustrated in the following table, which was included in the most recent earnings release:

In the second quarter of 2018, the company's net revenue, net income, and automotive operating cash flows have all declined, both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, from the year-ago period.

In particular, the adjusted EBIT and adjusted automotive free cash flow dropped by 13 percent and 7 percent, respectively, from the year-ago period. I expect this pace of shrinkage in earnings power to lead to even lower valuation multiples, which I discuss in the next section.

Valuation

The company trades at a 8.5x trailing price-to-earnings ratio, but I expect this multiple to decline toward that of its competitor Ford (F), which trades at 6.2x.

General Motors' forward price-to-earnings ratio is 6.1x, which seems reasonable at first, but the following table illustrates that analyst expectations for the upcoming periods suffer from a wide range, which points to a binary future for the company:

The binary nature of earnings estimates should factor into investor decisions.

Bottom Line

I deem the company's dividend SAFE in the shorter term, as management is more likely reduce stock buybacks first before having to cut the company's dividend.

If, however, the company's earnings and free cash flow continue to deteriorate, its balance sheet leverage continues to increase, and working capital digs deeper into the negative territory, while revenues continue to decline into 2019, then dividend will be at risk.

I rate the stock a SELL due to the aforementioned reasons.

