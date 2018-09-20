Here's Why Brazil Looks So Ugly

Wait until this reason solves itself, which will likely occur at the same time a significant panic takes place.

A Piranha, found in the Amazon river in Brazil. It bites. Brazilian assets will probably also bite.

There are a couple of recent articles (I, II), highlighting how Brazilian (EWZ) assets look attractive. And indeed, in unrelated research, I did come across attractive Brazilian assets. However, when thinking of investing in foreign stocks, one needs to consider the country’s fundamentals as well as the fundamentals of the companies we’re considering investing in.

Hence, I took steps to just that. To check out Brazil again.

One of the first things I always check is how the country looks in terms of external imbalances. Here, Brazil seemingly doesn’t look so bad, with a nicely positive trade balance and a current account that’s much better than in the past:

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

However, another thing that always requires checking is how balanced the government budget is. That’s where things start getting very ugly for Brazil. Brazil runs a very deep budget deficit:

There's something “odd” here. In terms of a primary budget Brazil isn’t all that unbalanced. The primary budget deficit runs at “just” 1.7% of GDP. So why is the budget deficit itself so massive (7.8%/GDP right now, as shown above)?

The answer is in the difference between the budget deficit and the primary budget deficit: Interest charges.

Now, interest rates in Brazil aren’t funny. They stand at:

6.5% for short-term reference rates.

And ~11.9% for 10-year rates.

These massive interest rates are then applied to a government debt stock which now sits at 74% of GDP. You could find a lot of developed countries where the debt stock is higher. However, their interest rates are much lower (so they don't have a problem). Hence, the Brazilian interest rates, applied to this large debt load, produce the very large budget deficit starting from a rather controlled primary budget deficit.

At these rates and debt loads, each year’s budget deficit tends to add up to the debt/GDP mountain. This is so because the 7.8%/year yearly deficit is happening in a country that’s nearly stagnated in terms of real GDP growth (and thus growing at just ~4.5% nominal). Hence, at the current interest rates and deficit levels, the debt burden tends to continue increasing.

Barring much lower interest rates, which aren’t coming with these dynamics in place, the whole thing is thus unsustainable. Brazil will end up blowing up. That is, Brazil will end up requiring a crash IMF program.

I say it will end up requiring such a program because, voluntarily, it’s very unlikely that the Brazilian government will institute the draconian cost cuts or tax increases the situation would warrant. And anyway, instituting such a program (voluntarily or not) also would plow the country into a rapid (but temporary) recession.

To sum it up: We can think whatever we want about cheap Brazilian assets. But these assets sit on an economic powder keg that’s very unlikely not to blow up. As a result, it might not be the best of times to consider going long Brazilian assets. Wait until the government deficit and debt pile load powder keg blows up. Then you can buy (but be warned, everybody will be panicking then).

