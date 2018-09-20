Entasis Therapeutics Readies $75 Million IPO Plan

ETTX is backed by previous parent firm AstraZeneca and is preparing to enter Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of various antibiotic-resistant infections.

Entasis Therapeutics has lowered its sights slightly and intends to raise $75 million in a U.S. IPO.

Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) intends to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates for treating antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases.

ETTX has strong existing investor support, a relatively late stage status, robust collaboration efforts, and AstraZeneca as a major shareholder.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Entasis Therapeutics was founded in 2015 as a spin-out from and with initial funding from AstraZeneca (AZN) to discover and develop treatments for antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Manoussos Perros, who was previously Head of Infection and Site at AstraZeneca, Director at the Novartis Institute on Tropical Diseases and Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Antivirals at Pfizer (PFE).

Entasis Therapeutics has developed small-molecule programs to treat serious multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections, including Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Enterobacteriaceae, and a single dose oral therapy for susceptible and drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

The company’s lead product candidate ETX2514, as well as one of their other product candidates, ETX0282 are B-Lactamase Enzymes inhibitors [BLIS]. Their name originates from their ability to inactivate B-Lactam antibiotics, one of the most commonly used classes of antibiotics.

ETX2514SUL is a fixed-dose combination of ETX2514, a broad-spectrum intravenous BLI, with sulbactam, an IV b-lactam antibiotic, that the company is developing for the treatment of a variety of serious multi-drug resistant infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: ETTX)

Investors in Entasis Therapeutics include AstraZeneca, Clarus Lifesciences, Novo Holdings A/S, Frazier Life Sciences, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Sofinnova, TPG Biotechnology Partners and Eventide Gilead Fund.

According to a 2016 market research report by bcc Research, the global systemic antibiotics market is expected to grow from $40.6 billion in 2015 to $44.7 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 2%.

Major competitors that provide or are developing pharmaceutical treatments for antibiotic-resistant infectious diseases include:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

Shionogi & Co (OTCPK:SGIOF)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Achaogen (AKAO)

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

ETTX’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma. While the firm earned $5 million in revenue in the first six months of 2018, it was from its collaboration with Zai Lab (ZLAB) and not from ongoing product sales.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: ETTX S-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $33.6 million in cash and $8.5 million in total liabilities.

ETTX intends to sell 4.4 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $74.8 million.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price of up to $50.0 million in the aggregate, representing approximately 67% of the IPO. This is very strong investor support for the IPO and is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $282 million.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

to fund the advancement of ETX2514SUL through a Phase 3 clinical trial; to fund the advancement of ETX0282CPDP through a multi-part Phase 1 clinical trial; to fund the selection of an initial clinical candidate from our NBP development program and advance it through a Phase 1 clinical trial; and the remainder to fund other research and development activities, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 25, 2018.

Commentary

