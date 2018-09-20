Coca-Cola: What Cannabis Expansion Means For Coke

Investment Thesis

We all have heard the controversy of Coca Cola (KO) and how they infused cocaine into their drinks dating up until 1929 when the company halted production with cocaine after studies of the negative effects surfaced. Now, Coca Cola has the chance to make CBD infused drinks that will be CBD infused. They have considered this after speculation around the Farm Bill passing and CBD health benefits have proven to be amazing. The company released today that they are considering venturing into the world of CBD infused drinks. This is music to KO investors ears as this brings in a way to make money on a business that has a bright future. With CBD being used for medical needs, many patients much rather drink or eat it than smoke it. With Coca Cola being the biggest name in beverages, their CBD drink is expected to be the most popular. This venture could bring in major revenue and profit for Coca Cola and would benefit the investors.

Why This Could Help Coca Cola

Coca Cola has been venturing into different types of beverages as of late. The primary example of this would be their $5.1 billion acquisition of Costa Coffee which happened August 31st. To add to this, they also own beverages such as Smartwater, Dasani, Fanta and Sprite to name a few. All of these beverages have helped give Coca Cola over 50% market share in sparkling drinks. Yesterday morning, news that the Farm Bill, a bill allowing CBD to be sold legally in all 50 states, is about to be passed. This is what sparked Coca Cola’s interest in developing CBD infused drinks. CBD is not like THC where it can get the user high, but it has been proven to help dull pains as well as ease anxiety. In addition CBD can allow people to sleep for a longer duration and improve insomnia as well. There are some potential side effects including diarrhea and nausea. Now, the question is how this would benefit Coca Cola. The reason is simple, if the bill is passed, the CBD market is expected to hit $22 billion by 2022. Based on the fact that Coca Cola is widely considered one of the best beverage makers in the world, their CBD infused drink should boast well with patients alike. Imagining they could capture 10% of the market -- based on their existing popularity and the advertisement they will be able to create -- they could be looking at bringing in $2.2 billion in revenue a year in 2022. Although this may not sound like a lot, with growing chronic pain occurring around the globe, CBD’s use should only increase in the future. This being said, imagining the market can continue to grow and their market share can grow, they could be looking at $5 billion revenue off of the CBD infused drinks by 2030.

The Bigger Picture

Coca Cola is set to profit from this potential new line of drinks by more than just the revenue of the drinks themselves. This could be one of the greatest PR moves a company has done in their history if they follow through with it. The company will have more eyes on them than ever as they pioneer a new age in beverages. Even if people aren’t going to buy the new CBD beverage, Coca Cola may pique someone’s curiosity in revisiting and purchasing their original beverage. This will be a new market that has never been explored before and for Coca Cola to be involved with it is huge for the company. They already have the manufacturing capacity and delivery infrastructure to be one of the largest drink distributors in the world so bringing this new product to market shouldn’t be too much of an issue for them. In terms of the market itself, Coca Cola will be boosting it much faster than if it was being started by a number of smaller companies. The smaller companies will have to compete with Coca Cola to sell their products, but as the market has proven with companies such as Apple (OTC:APPL) and Nike (NKE), consumers are willing to pay for a trusted brand even if the product is the same or worse. To add to this, other companies will be greatly affected based off of Coca Cola’s expansion into the world of CBD. For starters, Aurora Cannabis(OTCQX:ACBFF) is the company that will supply the CBD to Coca Cola. Based of the potential partnership and Farm Bill news, their stock rose 17.74% today. Another company that will most likely rise in the near future due to the increase in products is Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated(COKE) as it will be the main bottler of the new product.

