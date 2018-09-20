Cisco Systems: Change Of Heart

The catalyst from the shift to software is still taking a long time backing the original bearish thesis.

My view on Cisco Systems (CSCO) was rather harsh as the networking giant saw the stock surge in the last year, but the actual quarterly results didn't improve significantly. The aggressive use of cash repatriated from foreign locations combined with solid execution on recent earnings reports has my view turning more bullish now.

Image Source: Cisco Systems website

Software Shift

The shift to software and subscription services has the market more bullish about Cisco Systems. The move has been slow, but the company continues making progress.

Revenues are still driven primary by non-recurring product revenues. The recurring revenue percentage of revenues was up YoY in FQ4, but flat with the FQ3 levels at 32%.

Source: Cisco Systems FQ4'18 presentation

One might want to see a much faster shift to make a whole investment thesis about this shift. The company grew revenue at one of the fast clips in the last quarter at 5.9%. Maybe more importantly, revenues beat estimates by one of the largest amounts in years. The $80 million beat was the biggest revenue amounts in the last two years.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page

Capital Allocation

As my investment model shifts out of NetApp (NTAP), the model is looking for another tech stock to add. Cisco Systems appears a solid candidate for that option.

The below forward P/E ratio chart indicates how shifting stocks could be beneficial to investors. Despite some gains from Cisco Systems, NetApp has gone from a cheaper stock to far more expensive in the last year.

CSCO PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The other flashing signal is that the net payout yield (combination of the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) has collapsed at NetApp just as Cisco Systems has gotten aggressive with stock buybacks. Cisco Systems now yields nearly 11% while NetApp has seen the yield recently rise back to only 5%. NetApp had a double-digit yield going back into 2016 and early 2017 before the stock really soared

In the last quarter alone, Cisco Systems returned roughly $7.6 billion to shareholders. The last two quarters totaled $15 billion in capital returns led by repurchasing millions of shares in the low $40s.

Source: Cisco Systems FQ4'18 presentation

These large share buybacks will boost earnings more than analyst forecasts that tend to not include aggressive share reductions in the calculations. The repurchase of 432 million shares in FY18 provides a massive reduction to share counts that sat above 5 billion to end last year. Due to large share reductions in the 2H of the year, the average share count was still up at 4.7 billion to end FY18.

The company earned $2.60/share last year and a similar share reduction in the 8.5% range would boost EPS alone by nearly $0.23 in FY19. The current analyst estimates of $2.98 only factor in about $0.15 for improvements in net income. The market remains far below where Cisco Systems will likely end in FY19 next July.

Finally, a very telling stat is that Cisco is emptying the treasury to reduce share counts due to an attractive valuation while NetApp is not. The net cash balance shown as a negative in this chart shows what each company thinks of the current stock prices.

CSCO Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Cisco Systems has about $46.5 billion in cash, but a debt balance of nearly $25.5 billion cuts the net cash position to closer to $21.0 billion. The company generated operating cash flows of $4.1 billion in the last quarter with limited capital expenditures highlighting how the networking giant has the cash flows to fund some more aggressive capital returns while the valuations are still reasonable for the growth rates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cisco Systems is a more appealing stock than originally thought. The stock has a huge boost from capital returns that include a dividend yield that approaches 3%. The company has a further catalyst with the shift to software and services, though the move isn't actually occurring at a fast clip.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.