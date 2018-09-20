Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) CEO Charlie Bacon on Acquisition of Dunbar Mechanical, Inc. (Transcript)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Limbach - Dunbar Acquisition Conference Call September 20, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Jeremy Hellman - The Equity Group Inc.

Charlie Bacon - Chief Executive Officer

John Jordan - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matt Katz - Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions and Capital Markets

Analysts

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig Hallum

Steven Braid - Dane Capital

Douglas Coburn - Ventura Capital

Operator

Jeremy Hellman

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, Limbach Holdings issued the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Toledo, Ohio-based Dunbar Mechanical Incorporated. As a reminder, we make forward-looking statements during this conference call that are covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition. Statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words may, might, will, will likely result, should, estimate, plan, project, forecast, intend, expect, anticipate, believe, seek, continue, target or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. These risks include, among others, our inability to complete the proposed acquisition, our inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation or update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is available on the SEC’s website www.sec.gov, for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Charlie Bacon, CEO of Limbach Holdings. Please go ahead, Charlie.

Charlie Bacon

Thank you, Jeremy, and good morning. Welcome everyone to the call. Joining me today is Chief Financial Officer, John Jordan; and our Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions and Capital Markets, Matt Katz. I'm certainly very excited and happy to be on this call with all of you today. It’s been a long time coming to discuss our agreement to acquire Dunbar Mechanical. Dunbar Mechanical is a top notch regional construction firm that we know very well.

We’ve worked with Dunbar for several years. We’re currently working together on one of the largest ever healthcare projects in the Toledo area, and it’s going extremely well. I actually walked the project yesterday. It was quite impressed with the workmanship.

Dunbar is a well-known -- is well-known in the Ohio area for outstanding new construction and retrofit work across many verticals, including industrial, healthcare, higher education and general institutional buildings. They have a heavy focus on the industrial and manufacturing sector, a sector Limbach has been looking for expand into. Their industrial and manufacturing project resume will allow us to ramp up our presence and what is viewed as an expanding market opportunity coming out of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed last December.

The company also maintains a solid contractual maintenance base, which supports pull-through and spot repair work similar to the services segment we have at Limbach. We expect to pull Dunbar service operations into our Service segment, while Dunbar’s main construction business will be managed as the discrete business unit within our Construction segment.

Dunbar is a family business with a great corporate culture that mirrors ours here at Limbach. The business is led by Erik Dunbar, and I’m happy that Eric and his team will be staying with Limbach to run the business.

I’ll hand the call off to John now for his review of the financial parameters of the deal. John?

John Jordan

Thanks, Charlie. The total purchase price is expected to be $20.2 million. That will consist of approximately 402,000 shares of newly issued Limbach stock, valued $4 million, $3.6 million in the form of a subordinated seller note and $12.6 million of cash to be funded through new term loan borrowings under existing credit agreement.

We anticipate Dunbar will contribute approximately $75 million of annual revenue with margins consistent with our Service segment.

As Charlie noted, our plan is to operate Dunbar’s construction operations as a branch within our Construction segment, and their service operation will be included in our Service segment, all led by Erik Dunbar and his team.

Dunbar experiences working capital dynamics similar to Limbach. And we do not expect there to be a material change of the company’s future working capital requirements in the near-term as a result of the transaction.

I’ll now turn it over to Matt for some additional commentary on the transaction.

Matt Katz

Thanks, John. As Charlie noted, we’re very excited about the acquisition and very excited to be building further momentum in the M&A strategy. Dunbar is a quality business in every respect from the commitment of its employees and a workforce to its reputation in the marketplace. We continue to expect the combination of Limbach and Dunbar in the Ohio markets create a well diversified and powerful competitor there, as well as in contiguous Mid-Western markets, Dunbar represents a high quality familiar business that we think is core to the M&A strategy and has strong underwriting as it relates to both valuation and structure.

Particularly, we’re interested in Dunbar's significant owner direct business, reinforces our commitment to building relationships with building in facility owners and realizing the benefits of those strategic relationships overtime, including sort of higher margin, value-added negotiated work, direct with the owner.

Erik and his team have done a great job developing these relationships with leading institutional and industrial customers in their market we look forward to building on that progress. At the same time, we’re also very excited to leverage Limbach Engineering and Design Services to help Dunbar accelerate new project sales in end-market diversification, principally in the commercial and institutional markets to supplement their industrial capabilities. Leveraging Limbach's investment and captive design and engineering provides Dunbar with yet another element of competitive differentiation.

With the acquisition of Dunbar, we’ve created what we think is a regional powerhouse that also incorporates Limbach's existing Michigan and Ohio business units. The Michigan business unit, as you’ve heard us say before, continues to build on its success from 2017, and is enjoying significant new project awards, which we discussed over this summer. The Ohio business unit continues its long history of executing consistently and achieving superior performance, particularly in large-scale design build and design influence projects. By combining those capabilities with Limbach -- excuse me, with Dunbar's strong presence in Ohio, we will continue to be optimistic that we’re cementing ourselves with the leading mechanical construction company in the Midwest. So we expect the transaction to close within 60 days and we're pressing towards that objective.

With that, I’ll turn things back over to Charlie.

Charlie Bacon

Thanks Matt. I want to finally -- want to address our perspective on synergies. I want to stress that this transaction is not-underwritten in any part on costs related synergies. At Limbach, we care about our people who want Erik and his employees to know that they will always be on top priority for us. We do think there will be ample opportunity for sales synergies as we combine our two excellent brand names and capabilities.

As Matt noted, we look to leverage our LEDS group, that’s our engineering group, to drive sales growth in the Dunbar business. And that’s just one example. I really do believe that our companies experiencing manufacturing renaissance and we are aggressively targeting the construction opportunities stemming from that. Midwest has long been the epicenter of industrial development and manufacturing in the United States. And with the addition of Dunbar to Limbach, we are quite excited about our opportunities to participate in this revitalization.

I'm sure there is a few questions out there. So let’s get right through that. With that operator, let’s open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Steve Dyer of Craig Hallum. Please go ahead.

Ryan Sigdahl

Good morning guys. Ryan Sigdahl on for Steve Dyer. Just -- I don’t think you mentioned it, but what is -- what’s the trailing EBITDA for the business?

Matt Katz

So from evaluation point of view, company had a very good 2017, and has continued to have a very good, Ryan, in 2018. As we’ve noted before, we think about evaluation over a multiyear period given the dynamics of the industry. So when we look at the business, when we look at the normalized earnings capacity going forward, we think of it is being a $75 million revenue business and contributing plus or minus $4.5 million maybe $5 million or more of EBITDA, but really plus or minus $4.5 million of EBITDA on a normalized basis.

Ryan Sigdahl

So assuming that normalized out years, will this acquisition be accretive immediately or not or we need some more synergies to get there?

Matt Katz

No. We believe it will be accretive immediately. Most of this year is, obviously, already baken, and will be by the time of closing. But we're looking forward to '19 given where the backlog is for Dunbar and how they operate today. We think it'll be a net positive benefit to earnings next year.

Ryan Sigdahl

Great. And then you mentioned margins similar to Limbach Service business. Can you breakout what the revenue contribution is for Dunbar between its service versus construction similar to how Limbach reports?

Matt Katz

Sure. So on $75 million of total revenue, the Service component of that -- the piece that most closely resembled with all Service businesses is plus or minus of $12 million or $13 million a year business. That's while we're 13, again, like Limbach would include a contractual maintenance base and then on our direct and pull-through work. The balance of the revenue, call it $60 million to $65 million is interesting because it is a little bit different than Limbach's business model. In the industrial business, as we mentioned a lot of this work is owner direct even on the project side. Dunbar's average contract is a little under $2 million in total revenue. So while they have large project capabilities, and can execute very well as evidenced by the project that we've been working with them on in Toledo, there's a lot of $250,000 - $500,000, $1.5 million - $2 million contracts that are awarded and start to burn very, very quickly. It may only have 90- or 120-day life to them. So unlike some of the longer lead-time large scale projects that Limbach handles, a lot of the Dunbar revenue is much quicker turning. And it has great margins. So again, think of the business is being roughly $12 million or $13 million Service business with the balance consisting of the owner direct industrial work supplemented with more traditional Limbach like commercial and institutional opportunities.

Ryan Sigdahl

And maybe just to clarify on that. So similar mix, where it’s 15% to 20% of the business is Service, but better gross margins overall, and the entire $75 million combined is similar to Limbach's Service of, call it lower 20% gross margin?

Matt Katz

Yeah, that's probably fair, I think, low 20s. The companies executed exceptionally well. They've got a very good track record of doing that. I think in the aggregate, we've seen reasonably significant net light of some projects. You heard us talk about M&A activity for a while now. We've had a very good look at this business over time. We've been very impressed with their ability to redeem gross margin in excess of where they bid. I would say the commercial and institutional work has margins that quite similar to what we would see on our work, being in the low teens. Some of the industrial opportunities, I think, have the ability to perform in excess of that. When you got some smaller dollar value projects and you're negotiating those directly with the owner, you're in and out, you've got, perhaps, less labor risk, and you know how the GCO, the CM in the middle you can outperform. So I think there is a reasonably significant component of revenue that will generate gross margins in the mid to high-teens on a normalized basis.

Ryan Sigdahl

Okay. Two more quick ones from me, then I’ll turn it over. But, Charlie, you mentioned probably not a lot of cost synergies, but you expect meaningful revenue synergies. Any way to quantify that whether it’s a percent or dollar value or anyway for us?

Charlie Bacon

I think it’s pretty hard to do. Here’s the part that was really exciting in the initial conversations with the ownership. We’ve been working on a large hospital project together. And they got to witness our engineering component, which we refer to as LEDS in action. And -- in one of my early meetings with the owners, they just said, my goodness, we don’t have anything like this, and as best we can tell our competitors don’t. So they got quite excited about witnessing the magic we performed on this big hospital project. And really can’t wait to understand how we can plug them in to our engineering and take advantage of that. Just yesterday, we addressed all the staff, myself and our Regional Senior Vice President, and one of the first things we’re going to do with integration is to get their sales team and their key executives down to our Orlando engineering group, so they can see who’s who, what’s what, and then start the strategic discussion of how the plug them in like we do with the rest of our business units. So it’s going to be a huge competitive advantage for us, adding that to them. And when you look at the corridor between Columbus on or through Detroit, right, so they’re sitting at Toledo, right, between the two regions. We’re going to be the dominant player in this corridor. And I might add, they also have an operation in Cleveland, which we don’t operate in today. So it also adds the Cleveland market to us now, which is some place that we’ve not yet spent any time on. So I think there’s a lot of operational synergies we’re going to be able to bring out here from a sales perspective and an execution perspective. As far as cost synergies go, again, we didn’t base any of our models on that, but we’ll be looking at that too as we guide and work through integration.

Matt Katz

And, Ryan, just to close the loop on your original question, I think, I gave you the numerator and denominator on the multiple, but just to give the math for you it seems plus or minus 4.5x.

Ryan Sigdahl

And that’s 4.5 times on normalized earnings, right?

Matt Katz

Yes, again -- no, not trailing. Frankly, the multiple on trailing would be immaterial and not significant. They had an excellent year in '17, and have had a very good year in '18. And it wouldn’t be representative of what we think is normalized. We feel good about the 4.5. We think they will continue to outperform in the near term. But we didn’t want to sort of base our underwriting on what we thought was a good run.

Ryan Sigdahl

So needless to say the normalized earnings is a lesser number than what they did last year trailing?

Matt Katz

Yes.

Ryan Sigdahl

Excellent. I’ll turn it over to line. Thanks guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from Eric Gomberg of Dane Capital. Please go ahead.

Steven Braid

Hi. This is Steven Braid on behalf of Eric Gomberg with Dane Capital. How are you guys this morning?

Charlie Bacon

Good morning. Well.

Steven Braid

Good morning. Congratulations on the transaction. So Matt, are you retiring now? Is this your ride into the sunset?

Matt Katz

It certainly feels like I’ve got a career underneath this transaction. But we’ve got a lot more to come. There’s -- as we’ve said, it’s been very active for the last -- over 12 months, I guess, I just passed my one year anniversary with the company. And we've got a pipeline we're very excited about. When we look at what else we're looking at, we think Dunbar fits squarely within the middle of our parameters and much of the other opportunities, many of the other opportunities, we are looking at, I think, are very comparable to Dunbar in that respect. So it's nice to get this one signed up. We'll work to get it close as expeditiously as we can. And then we're onto the next one, and we're excited about what comes next as well.

Steven Braid

Can you just, I know you just have stake on it, but can you just discuss maybe your little confidence in finding something similar to how the attractive acquisition in the quarters to come?

Matt Katz

It would be sort of hard to overstate my confidence in finding things that look like just to or excited about that we think here similar evaluation in earnings metrics, so we run things in parallel. So while we were working on this, we were, obviously, percolating other opportunities in progressing this forward and have a number of ongoing conversations that span many of the various M&A vectors that we discussed in the past from businesses like this that are in complementary markets, so some new trade capabilities, further expansion of our service business in certain markets and opportunities in new geographies like the Southeast. So it's very busy in all of those respects. We see a lot that we like and we continue to engage in those conversations and push those forward as quickly as we can.

Charlie Bacon

I just -- the other thing I'd like to add, besides several opportunities maturing, which is great and that's been the growth that we've been working this now for -- like you said, a little over a year. So we see a very, very nice pipeline of opportunities. And some of those opportunities played very nicely into our strategy that we've discussed and reiterated. And in certain situations it might give us -- some of these things we're looking at give us new geography as well as reinforcement into further diversification. And I want to really emphasize the word diversification. I shared this between -- with investors, between our geography, our geographic footprint and our market sectors. I think we are very strategic in what we pursue, but we're very focused on making sure we're not heavily concentrated in any one sector. This move with Dunbar moves us into a stronger position on industrial and manufacturing. It's not a new market to us, but it's certainly not a dominant market. And this gives us an opportunity to really grow that, especially in that corridor. But in that pipeline, we are looking for other industrial, manufacturing type opportunities to complement this, including looking at geographic plays that would allow us to enter some new markets and leverage the commercial side too. So we're pretty excited about this pipeline, and what we're looking at. And it’s nice to see that there are other deals maturing right after this.

Steven Braid

Okay. Thank you, guys. I appreciate it. And let me refer to more of the things to come.

Charlie Bacon

Thanks for the question. Take care.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is coming from Douglas Coburn of Ventura Capital. Please go ahead.

Douglas Coburn

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Couple of questions. Just -- one is just a clarification. So on the EBITDA margin, you had said 4.5% on a normalized basis, and then you corrected. But I just wanted to confirm, are you saying that EBITDA margin is 4.5%, therefore, on $75 million that'll be $3.4 million of EBITDA?

Matt Katz

No. The $4.5 million is the actual EBITDA number. So …

Douglas Coburn

Oh, got it. Okay.

Matt Katz

We have $75 million of revenue, $4.5 million of EBITDA.

Douglas Coburn

Got it. That’s normalized. And then last year is higher because it was such a good year, right? The trailing 12 months?

Matt Katz

Yes. That’s correct. '17 and year-to-date '18 have both exceeded that.

Douglas Coburn

Perfect. Thank you for confirming. And the second question is around M&A activity, so nice to hear that there is a good pipeline. Just wanted to get a sense of how far long are you in those conversations? Do you expect another deal to materialize this year? And the relative size of the opportunity, who you see? Is it similar to Dunbar?

Matt Katz

So I’ll take your second question first. From a size point of view, I think, Dunbar is probably a pretty good proxy. This one is maybe a little bit smaller from a revenue perspective than what we might have thought, but has a more attractive bottom-line number. So we’re really not looking at much that is sub- $4 million of EBITDA on the construction side. We are seeing some service opportunities that are really tuck-ins for our existing business units that would skew smaller both in terms of revenue and in terms of earnings. But in the Construction business, I think, we’re seeing businesses that have pretty solid margin profile, so earnings of sort of 4 to 6 and in good years, those businesses can do $7 million or $8 million, but on revenue that's somewhere between $50 million and $75 million. And we’ve got a couple of those opportunities in the pipeline. I wouldn’t want to commit or suggest that I thought we would be able to announce something else this year largely because just the M&A business is sort of subjects to people’s wins and it's sort of seller’s preferences, and particularly in the back half of the year where the calendar gets challenging with holidays and like. But we continued to again, develop these opportunities, while we were working towards announcing the Dunbar transaction. So we’re not starting from the beginning at this point. We’ve got a handful of things percolating, some of which are more advanced than others. But we like where we sit, and there won’t be much of a holiday for anybody who's been working on this front.

Charlie Bacon

I also want to reinforce that our M&A strategy is more surgical in nature. We’re targeting businesses that we know about that we think highly of, and we’re not chasing books. And it makes it a bit more complex. And I think this transaction that we’re announcing, there was no other firm chasing this company. It was not a process. We targeted a company, and we had to nurture this, we had to get the sellers over the finish line in terms of their emotions to sell their company. Everybody realized Limbach is a great home strategically for their folks and the direction of our company excites them to make sure they feel comfortable. That’s a good home for their folks. So it just takes a while to nurture these deals that are not in a process. And these other deals that Matt referring to or I’m referring to, continue to take that approach. We’re not chasing books or not going into a competitive process. This M&A strategy is surgical in nature, and perhaps it’s going to take a bit more time, but we think we’re getting much better quality companies at good prices.

Douglas Coburn

Great. Thank you for the clarification there. And then if I may just add one more, quick question here. So could we get a quick update on Mid-Atlantic write-offs? And whether those are pretty much completed in terms of the challenging projects that you face there? Or do you except any additional impact in the coming quarters?

Matt Katz

Well, first of all, we’re progressing quite nicely with the work we’ve been doing in that particular business unit, our Chief Operating Officer along with some other senior staff, but in there just overseeing all the work. We just conducted a peer review on one of our major new projects. And our COO reported in that it's well organized. We have the right staff. Staffing resource is appropriate. So the work on correcting the past is well underway on track. And we look forward to the third quarter earnings call reporting with more detail. But I'm very happy with the progress we've made down there in turning the branch around.

Operator

Sir, do we have any additional questions?

Matt Katz

Not on my end.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any additional or closing comments.

Charlie Bacon

Well, I just want to thank everybody for joining us this morning. We're pretty excited about getting to that point yesterday where we're called to get the deal closed and finalize, and over the finish line, which is going to happen within the next 60 days. We look forward to the third quarter call and sharing more information about the progress of our company. Thank you for your interest. Take care.

