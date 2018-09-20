MannKind: Say It Ain't So, Dr. Kendall!

Investors will learn what a complete takeover of one company means and what a catch and kill can accomplish for much less capital being in the respective deals.

Readers will understand there are good ways to spend limited corporate cash and then desperate spending trying to spin a well-understood story that medical professionals don't care to hear.





The chorus in Weezer's song - Say it Ain't So:

"Say it ain't so

Your drug is a heartbreaker

Say it ain't so."

Just say it ain't so, Dr. Kendall!

Someone with your credentials and proclaiming you could achieve Standard of Care designation for Afrezza, but you can't find any reputable peer-reviewed publisher deeming the STAT data worthy of publication? MannKind (MNKD) touts in a PR - "MannKind says Afrezza Shows 'Greater Improvement' in Insulin Control vs. Insulin Aspart." Why would anyone resort to this desperate solution in their efforts to explain flawed results found in the STAT clinical trials?

How could any medical research professional stand in front of their medical peers, look them in the eyes, and tell these medical professionals Afrezza shows greater improvement over insulin aspart, when 50% of the Afrezza proposed protocol patients failed to have their clinical results included in the final analysis? Why is it? In every clinical trial and now in patients trying Afrezza in the commercial market, the dropout rate can be summed up in one word - dismal. At some point, it should dawn on those who promote Afrezza for humans, initial users don't like dosing their medical condition with this product! This isn't rocket science. All you need to see are the massive numbers refusing to have their prescriptions refilled.

Why would anyone appear before their professional peers and justify the exclusion of Afrezza trial patients because their CGM failed to generate any data for them? Who, other than possibly a snake oil marketer, would even continue an FDA clinical trial where they couldn't meet the first stated protocol requirement - 60 patients being assigned on a 1:1 ration in the two arms of the trial? Why didn't the insulin aspart patients experience the same failure rate with their CGMs as the Afrezza arm? Surely, anyone lauding Afrezza should know that MannKind's CEO has publicly admitted there are efficacy issues with Afrezza. Knowing all of this and still promoting a clinical trial where legitimate peer-reviewing publishers apparently were not inclined to publish the STAT data? Why would any reputable publishers show in any interest where in fact there was no comparator drug held to the same protocol as Afrezza?

Then, consider the results were so dismal the company kept their salesforce from sharing the STAT data with real medical professionals after they had heard the Afrezza spin story in four years of ADA attendance? And they kept this data secret, so they could have it published by a 'huge publisher' that appears to have been associated with what has been classified as predatory publishing firms? Surely, MannKind wouldn't stoop to this level, when they promoter their product as soon being the Standard of Care product for diabetics!

Just when you think MannKind has hit the bottom of the barrel with their efforts to promote their stock for investors with obscurant and unsubstantiated facts, their latest effort in promoting, what I consider as worthless data, the STAT data is their 'piece de resistance' for misleading investors. But before we dissect this latest effort, let me share what had been the classic 'flim-flam' efforts in hyping worthless information.

The following are comments made by MannKind in February of 2016, where they were trying to justifying what has turned out to be a worthless business deal MannKind had just highly touted to their investors:

We negotiated the agreement with Receptor because it is attractive from the standpoint of Receptor's pedigree, their management team, and the business opportunity. We can't talk about like who is the management team is and who's behind the company and how they're funded … [they have] good reasons why they don't want to make those things public at this point and we have to respect that."

The CEO could tout the pedigree and management team of Receptor, but they couldn't be honest with their investors and tell them who they were? Now, more than 2 years and 8 months later, they try to once again hide the reality of this worthless deal - and still they can't use plain English terms in their latest Q report. They resort to a Latin term…

In 2017, the Company entered into a Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with Receptor pursuant to which the Company will provide certain raw materials to Receptor and agreed to provide certain additional research and formulation consulting services to Receptor. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 the additional research and formulation services provided to Receptor were de minimis."

De minimis - too trivial or minor to merit consideration, but in the case of MannKind, they could shout to the 'high heavens' the wonderful pedigree of what they now admit is a junkyard dog with fleas and the deal being de minimis!

But the September 13th, 2018, press releases put all to shame, IMO, when it comes to the previous standard of unmitigated hyping worthlessness where their headline states - "MannKind Says Afrezza Shows 'Greater Improvement' in Insulin Control vs. Insulin Aspart."

For starters, one must read the disclaimer they had to state in the PR - "the per-protocol use of Afrezza demonstrated significantly increased glucose TIR -." But why not mention the per-protocol use of the comparator -insulin aspart? Surely! Any clinical trial comparing one drug against another drug would have the same protocol-IF, the clinical trial is being conducted by an unbiased and unpaid third party that has no vested interest in what the trial would create as for meaningful data. Wouldn't this be the normal expectation for sharing meaningful information about a drug being used by fellow humans, if you were comparing one drug against another comparator drug? Doesn't honesty ever enter into the equation when you are attempting to market a drug to your fellow humankind?

Last year, MannKind tantalized investors with trial data they contended would allow them obtaining a label change. Teasing investors about how they would wait for the annual ADA conference to reveal the data, I pondered why they would wait until the ADA before making public such "potential" earth shattering news. I deliberated this because at the time, MannKind was needing a revenue stream and holding back meaningful information that could impact revenue in a positive way, by not sharing such information was malfeasance against shareholders - IMO. However, staring down the fact MannKind's executives were touting such meaningful pending data, I shared information here on SA by outlining why I thought the label change potential had no merit or value for impacting Afrezza sales. Just I as I stated, 1st Q-2018, after the label change had been in place for months - Afrezza prescriptions dropped from previous sequential sales. Proving the medical professionals hadn't bought the tall tale about the amazing label change!

And then on May 28, 2018, I wrote another article where I outlined MannKind was heavily touting the STAT trial data, where once again they were waiting to reveal the amazing data during the June 2018 ADA conference. The same lack of revenue was also in-play during this touting and build-up where they were waiting until the ADA meeting. Once again, if they had such confirmatory data, it was malfeasance for them not releasing the data to generate much needed revenue.

And guess what? I wrote about the STAT data in my May article where I stated there was no beneficial or meaningful relevance for the data supporting a turnaround in the dismal prescription capture rate for Afrezza. Now that we are fast approaching the end of the third quarter, we see with the STAT data now in the public domain and medical realm of knowledge, plus, increased TV advertising, the 3rd-Q prescription data when compared to the 2nd-Q new prescription capture rate - the results are flatter than a three-day old IHOP pancake.

So now staring at the dismal response to the STAT data and having waited to reveal it at the June ADA conference, MannKind is now spinning the lack of meaningful new prescriptions? Yes - spin and a story that even Aesop couldn't make into a believable fable!

After stalling for months in getting the STAT data out for concerned parties, this is what MannKind's CEO stated during his recent 'performance' at the September 5th, Rodman and Renshaw conference:

This data is not widely out there. It was presented at ADA but it has not been published. It hasn't been shared by our sales and medical teams. And that we expect to come this week. So it's in the next one to seven days this study will be published in a journal in diabetes technology and so filing physician will become aware of why Afrezza so different in the grand scheme of diabetes and mealtime control."

Afrezza has been presented for four straight years at the ADA conference, and MannKind can't successfully market Afrezza to the medical professionals and their patients. Yet they continue to wait for revealing their earth-shaking data - at the ADA conference. But now with a twist to their story -

It was presented at ADA, but it has not been published. It hasn't been shared by our sales team and medical teams."

This latter statement is the most absurd proclamation ever submitted by a biotech executive who needs REVENUE to maintain the solvency of his company. You wait for the ADA, you formally present the data in a public forum for the attending medical professionals, using the data you obtained from the FDA approved clinical trial. The following is what MannKind issued in a public statement about the upcoming ADA conference:

MannKind Announces STAT Study Results Accepted for Presentation at American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq:MNKD) focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension, today announced that research results from two analyses have been accepted for presentation at the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions, June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida:

"Improved Postprandial Blood Glucose (PPBG) Excursions with Technosphere Inhaled Insulin Compared with Aspart in T1D Patients - STAT Study" will be an oral presentation

"Improved Time-in-Range (TIR) on Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM)with Technosphere Inhaled Insulin (TI) Compared with Aspart in T1D Patients - STAT Study" will be presented during the scientific poster session

When MannKind released the data in these two formal presentations at the ADA, this information was in the public domain, so why would MannKind now claim they must wait for the data being published before they shared it with their sales team and medical staff? A sales team failing miserably and management waiting to provide what was being stated was a vital piece of clinical data now being held back for publishing in a medical journal. Why has MannKind wasted so much money on ADA, and now tell you they wasted the money because the data has to be published elsewhere?

If the STAT results were what they claim, why does it sound so hollow hearing MannKind saying Afrezza shows 'Greater Improvement' in insulin control vs. insulin aspart? Let me repeat what the CEO stated -

It was presented at ADA but it has not been published. It hasn't been shared by our sales and medical teams. And that we expect to come this week. So it's in the next one to seven days this study will be published in a journal in diabetes technology and so filing physicians will become aware of why Afrezza is so different..."

This makes the latest 'flim-flam' effort winning a Rotten Tomato award for absurdities and subliminal travesties. Begging me to ask what does Dr. David Kendall do in his job responsibilities at MannKind, considering he has been touted as the dominant leader in diabetic care and knowledge? With such flaunting of what he could do in influencing the medical community to adopt Afrezza as the Standard of Care product what has he done with his credentials and influence in the medical community?

Now we know! Zilch! ow he is resorting to the classic stall effort and reaching for the lowest form of generating publicity for a failing drug candidate - Afrezza.

And a big drum roll for this stellar and renown journal in diabetes technology where doctors will spend hours and hours each day reading their highly peer-reviewed articles they offer the medical community - NOT!

Let me take my readers down a road of discovery for just who and what scholarly peer-reviewed journal MannKind has sought and paid to publish where no other respected journal would touch the data with a ten-foot pole that had been disinfected with gallons of Lysol.

Check out these track records for the various data sources shared and how often their articles are cited by medical professionals as good sources of information. For the true believers, plug in the search link and marvel at the number or lack thereof citations for - Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics. Enjoy your search-pack a lunch for your long trek!

Just who is behind this stellar peer-reviewing juggernaut of medical journalistic merit? Is MannKind getting their monies worth from what appears to be a 'publishing' company where you pay them to publisher your data when no respectable medical journal deems the data being worthy of their time informing medical doctors? The same medical doctors who have had four ADA conferences where they have been spun this never-ending insulin story about the superiority of Afrezza when compared to aspart. But not really compared to insulin aspart in a comparable protocol, as shown in their latest effort to promote the STAT trial.

"The Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Author Benefits Program is an upfront, one-time investment in the success of your article, delivered through a full suite of dynamic marketing and editorial services that ensure maximum reach and impact. Full transparency up front means you can focus on your research and put your funding where it matters most. Take advantage of the complete Author Benefits Program"

Full transparency up front and 'pays your money' and you can focus on your research and put your funding where it matters most - where obviously MannKind thinks a paid internet website willing to publish anything any one will pay them for - and medical doctors will flock to their site to learn about a totally biased and predetermined STAT test that proves nothing the medical community didn't already know, plus, the CEO has told investors - Afrezza has efficacy issues!

Why is MannKind associated with a company that is involved in a retraction watch for the junk they publish about clinical trial results?

It is truly a sad day when you find that someone must create a warning for librarians where they should be on guard for what is described as scams coming from predatory journals. What respectable biotech would find it necessary to stoop to these levels in promoting what is purported to be a Standard of Care drug?

Comparing Quarter 2, 2018 to Quarter 3, 2018 Is Not Looking Good for Afrezza:

NRxs-Q-2 NRxs-Q-3 Week 1 248 251 2 210 264 3 244 282 4 277 276 5 239 273 6 261 295 7 295 273 8 300 257 9 249 301 10 304 225 11 257 12 281 13 293 Total 3,458 2,697 AVG. 266 270

With the label change in late 2017 and now with the STAT trial data shared with the medical doctors, when you combined these two proclaimed catalysts for Afrezza gaining traction, plus add in the now months of TV advertising, we see the reality of the situation. Using the above data for NRxs and allowing the last three weeks of data for the total of the Quarter 3 results averaging 270 NRxs, the growth in NRxs for the quarter will be a cumulative gain of 49 more NRxs in sequential growth, or a whopping 1.5% growth in new prescriptions. Can publishing STAT data in a predatory publication generate the needed 10,000 weekly prescriptions needed for just breaking even for MannKind's expenses?

Conclusion

As we approach what will soon be the fifth calendar year for Afrezza being on the market, there has been no meaningful capture and sustaining of prescriptions with the product. Now, we find the need for promotion and publicity coming from potential unsavory stock promoting entities. Then, there is the recent 'deal' from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) being the confirmation for the future valuation of Technosphere. I beg to differ with this speculation, where I see the United deal being the continuation of them buying up for a cheap price any company with a product that would degrade their control of the PAH market with treprostinil. Now, United completely controls MannKind's potential PAH product - all for $45 million, plus hypothetical promises of royalties and milestone payments. United now owns SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) for a measly upfront payment and potential future payments, based on obtaining certain revenue goals, where this gives United a total exposure of $216 million. But who in their right mind thinks that United is going to actively market a product they already control with current treprostinil products. This is nothing but classic catch and kill action to eliminate any intrusion into the market they already control.

One must simply compare the SteadyMed deal with the MannKind deal from United. United agreed to simply buy the whole of SteadyMed for $4.46 per share, plus a potential of $2.63 more in cash based on attainment of certain milestones. Why didn't United do the same kind of deal with MannKind - a cash purchase for all their stock? Simply because United executives aren't stupid. Consider these financial metrics that apply to SteadyMed and MannKind.

SteadyMed had $21 million in cash, no short-term or long-term debt the acquiring company would need to absorb, and they got a maximum of $216 million for their company.

MannKind has on their books, as I write this post-no cash and total liabilities that amount to $268 million. And that is why United had no interest in taking out MannKind by purchasing them. Who wants a debt obligation of $268 million for a product and technology that can't be marketed - ask Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), and now, MannKind how inhaled insulin is flying off the shelves.

Who would want to buy a company whose product probably will never generate enough profit just to pay off $268M of debt? We know MannKind had no other options but to take the $45M upfront and the "potential" of future payments. And there are those who still contend that Sanofi looted MannKind's assets, and now, we see they settled for a paltry $45 million. And, still there are those who think United is going to waste funds on marketing another "me-too" treprostinil product. Now, you know why United wrote into the contract where they not only control the product - whether MannKind stays solvent or goes bankrupt - they have the rights to manufacture the product. You can take it to the bank, United isn't interested in owning a Danbury manufacturing plant that is burden with equipment that is so antiquated and expensive to create their inhaled products. United could have purchased Afrezza and treprostinil for probably $216 million they paid for SteadyMed, but does anyone think United wasn't smart enough to see Sanofi and now MannKind can't market Afrezza? Heck! Even United showed they had no desire to own the outdated and white elephant Danbury plant.

As I always state - it is my sincere hope wish Afrezza remains available for those patients needing options in treating their medical condition.

