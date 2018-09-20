Travelers: A Story Built On Share Repurchases

Here’s an interesting piece of information: Last year commercial property/casualty insurer Travelers (TRV) earned about 35% less than it did back in 2008. The reason this is interesting is because from a casual view of the stock or per share metrics you wouldn’t know this to be the case.

If you glanced at a stock chart you would see a share price near $45 at the end of 2008 compared to a price around $136 to end 2017 – representing a compound growth rate of 13% per annum.

If you add in dividends, a component that grew by 10% yearly, an investor’s return would have been about 14.6% per year. Just to give you a point of reference, that sort of return would turn a $10,000 starting investment into $34,000 or so after nine years.

By these accounts, clearly Travelers has proven to be an impressive investment over the last decade. Actually, by nearly any multi-year account leading up to today Travelers has been a solid investment.

These two items – a declining business coupled with impressive shareholder gains – are at odds with one another. We know that over the long term shareholder returns are often correlated with how a business performs (or doesn’t perform). In the short term anything can happen, but over longer periods this trend certainly works itself out.

So how do we explain this disconnect with Travelers?

Often you can point to valuation. For instance, from 1999 through 2005 Walmart (WMT) grew company-wide earnings by 11.6% per annum and yet the share price fell by a compound rate of negative 6.3% per year due to the valuation dropping from 50+ times earnings down to ~18 times earnings. Business results are key, but how these results interact with valuation (positively or negatively) can be an important offsetting factor.

With Travelers, I’d contend that valuation could only explain part of the business/valuation disconnect and hasn’t been the true driver. It's true that earnings were down this year, allowing for a P/E ratio of ~9 times earnings in 2008 turn into ~19 times earnings last year. Yet the expectation for this year (with two quarters in the books) is for Travelers to earn ~$10 per share or so, implying a P/E ratio closer to ~13. This is obviously higher than 2008, but doesn’t represent quite as much as a divide.

I’d argue that the true underlying driver of the disconnect comes back to Travelers’ share repurchase program. The company went from ~585 million common shares outstanding in 2008 all the way down to ~271 million last year – an astounding 54% decrease in the last nine years or a average decrease of more than 8% per year.

This has allowed the per share results for Travelers to be monumentally better than the business outcome. As mentioned above, from 2008 to 2017 company-wide profits are down ~35% and yet earnings per share are up ~40%. Today the "earnings pie" has to be split with less shareholders.

This year the expectation is for company-wide earnings to be down ~15% or so from 2008 and yet this would imply per share results that were ~90% better off. When you have that sort of share consolidation going on, shareholder results vary drastically (to the upside) from business results.

Here’s what the share repurchase program has looked like using an illustration:

The gray bars note net income and the red bars indicate share repurchases and dividends. Although the two items are combined, note that dividends have averaged between ~20% and ~40% of net profits during the last decade. Meanwhile, the combined payout ratio has been closer to ~120%, implying that ~80% to ~100% of Travelers net profits have been devoted to repurchasing shares. In seven of the last 10 years Travelers has had a dividend and share repurchase payout ratio above 100%, sometimes materially so.

The slide goes on to note that since the share repurchase program was initiated, Travelers has spent $41 billion retiring shares equating to 136% of the company’s market cap on May 2, 2006 (today the market cap sits at ~$36 billion).

All of this information leads to some interesting insights. For starters, it might give some investors a slightly different view of the firm. It can be easy to check in on the share price, dividend record and earnings per share numbers and think that Travelers has been a growth story. When you look at the business results, that’s not really the case.

Travelers has very much been a story built on share repurchases. That’s not good or bad, it’s just how it has happened. If the company didn’t lean on the repurchase program, this article might be about a security built on special dividends. When you have a very profitable firm (even one earning less) you need a release valve for excess cash. Share repurchases are one way to do that.

This type of walk-through also gives you some perspective. The poster child for “getting flak for share repurchases” is IBM (IBM). And yet Travelers has seen a greater decline in earnings during the last decade and has repurchased shares at a faster pace to boot. Yet you don’t hear much chatter about that – perhaps because a Travelers investment has "worked out" as of late while the same can’t be said for Big Blue.

It also gives you some thoughts on sustainability. Travelers previously put together a blistering share repurchase pace. This was fueled by willingness and ability to retire shares, plus a consistently low valuation. The willingness may remain, but thinking about the ability (see elevated total payout ratio) and valuation (to the same degree as the last decade) could a bit more challenging.

In short, Travelers has been an excellent investment in the last decade, which was built on share repurchases. The dividend certainly aided, as did an increased valuation. Yet the underlying driver was not superb business results, but instead share buybacks.

This isn’t positive or negative, it’s just how things played out. Additionally, moving forward it gives you some clues for considering a potential investment. When you’re thinking about Travelers the No. 1 thing is still going to the sustainability of the profit engine. However, a very important follow up question will be your view on the share repurchase program (or more broadly excess cash deployment) and whether or not you believe this will continue to be as robust.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.