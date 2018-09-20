AT&T: Heed The Warning Signs

But AT&T’s dividend still reigns supreme, and options strategies can be used to bring added income to an otherwise stagnant trend in share prices.

Positive recommendations from analysts seem to be doing little to help T move higher long-term, and investors should heed these factors as longer-term warning signals.

But lagging debt problems still linger for the company and this suggests that what we may be seeing is simply a dead-cat bounce before hitting new lows.

AT&T is attempting an upside reversal after the stock recently hit lows which have not been seen for three years.

AT&T (T) continues to trade under long-term bearish pressure. But the stock looks to be attempting an upside reversal after hitting lows which have not been seen for three years. The main trends here seem largely counterintuitive, as the broader stock market continues hitting fresh all-time highs.

This slow-grind lower in share prices has been a cause for regular anxiety amongst AT&T’s most loyal shareholders, and positive analyst recommendations have done little to inspire new rallies. Moreover, lagging debt problems and legal uncertainties tied to the company’s merger with Time Warner must not be overlooked. These combined factors light warning signals that should be heeded by investors, and this suggests that protective options strategies should be employed by those currently long the stock.



Since the consistent declines in T have taken many by surprise, it is important to try getting a handle on why those bearish moves have occurred. The commonly cited reasons tend to center around the fact that rising price competition has negatively impacted all of the major wireless carriers. This has put AT&T in a position where its core business requires costly upgrades, and the company’s now-massive debt load is waving red flags which have kept many potential investors on the sidelines.

In this chart, we can see that AT&T has not fared as badly as key competitor Verizon Communications (VZ), which has essentially been the biggest victim of these deepening developments in wireless. Nonetheless, the negative industry trends have kept many potentially bullish investors on the sidelines and prevented AT&T from generating more consistent earnings surprises over the last several quarters.

These negative industry trends have also made it more difficult for AT&T to pay down its massive debt load, and this is an area that continues to limit the long-term prospects for rallies in the stock. AT&T’s troublesome gross debt levels currently stand at roughly $190 million. The company has focused its de-leveraging efforts to combat these issues and achieve an updated goal set (leverage in the 2.5x range by year-end 2019, and a return to its historical averages of 1.8x by year-end 2022). Unfortunately, this renewed focus on debt reduction could limit the company’s ability to devote resources to necessary upgrades in its core business segments.

As AT&T readies the launch of its 5G networks and continues battling with the Department of Justice to compete the Time Warner deal, one has to wonder if AT&T simply has too many plates are spinning at once. The combination of events here leaves AT&T vulnerable to a misstep in any one of these areas, and it is not entirely clear that investors long T can handle more bad news. Ultimately, all of this means that any inefficiencies in management strategy could have a disproportionate effect on share prices which sends T back to new lows for the year.

Now that we have assessed some of the most pressing risks which lie ahead for AT&T, we can fall back on the underlying bullish arguments supporting the outlook for shareholders. After hitting its lows of $30.13 on July 25th, the stock has gained 12.6% at its September 18th highs of $33.92. But even with these bullish short-term moves, T is still trading at a subdued forward P/E of 9.24. This is well below the five-year average of 18.6. Over the last five years, AT&T grew its profits at a 6.6% annual average and the analyst surveys now expect 15.1% growth for the current year. AT&T’s growth rate is expected to moderate to 6.2% annually during the next five years.

Counterintuitively, the rising earnings expectations have been accompanied by falling share prices. Expectations have risen since the initiation of the Time Warner deal. Since January, earnings forecasts have increased by 18%. But share prices in T have fallen by -13.3% over the same period. The inconsistencies here are glaring, and they suggest that the market is still behaving irrationally in terms of how it is valuing the expansion prospects of AT&T.

As AT&T’s 5G networks starts to bring in revenue, investors could possibly see improvements in revenue growth that actually surpass the market’s current estimates. This is highly innovative technology which should support the ability to create entirely new tech products for consumers. AT&T may also find ways to recoup losses in its pay TV segment through its new streaming services in DirecTV now. It can be hard for investors to imagine the ripple effects of these offerings before they are making true progress in the market. But, once this occurs, we might see the stock return to a more normalized price valuation.

Currently, T bulls capture a 5.95% dividend yield on their positions. This is far above the 1.11% average that is seen throughout the technology sector as a whole. As a true Dividend Aristocrat, AT&T has managed to grow its payouts every year since 1985. That is a solid 33-year history of returns for investors, which has managed to withstand several periods of extreme market turmoil in the process.

Of course, this added emphasis placed on the dividend does make the stock more vulnerable if we were to see any suggestion that the dividend might be cut in the future. But, with the stock’s safe payout ratio of 56.7%, this looks exceedingly unlikely. If anything, it seems more likely that AT&T will elect to raise its dividend again as a means to reward loyal shareholders for their extended patience. I remain long T, and expect to see the stock trading at higher levels by the end of this year.

