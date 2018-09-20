VIG: Industrials Are Driving Performance

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The overall market continues higher, but VIG is leading the way, which bodes well for further short-term gains. Furthermore, VIG's top sector, Industrials, has been performing extremely well as the U.S. economy continues to expand. While trade war fears remain a headwind for that sector in particular, the market has so far looked past any future negative implication, which has pushed the sector higher. Lastly, VIG saw strong dividend growth in the second quarter, which was especially important for this fund in particular, given how weak its dividend performance was in Q1.

Background

First, a little about VIG. The fund "seeks to track the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index," which includes companies with a proven track of consistently raising their dividends. VIG is currently trading at $111.50/share, and based on its four most recent distributions, is yielding 1.74% annually. I presented an argument to be cautious with respect to VIG during my most recent review back in June. This was because I was concerned trade war fears would disproportionately impact the Industrials sector (which VIG has heavy exposure towards). I was also concerned about the fund's lack of year-over-year dividend growth. Since that time, VIG has performed strongly, as it has resolved the dividend growth concern, and has benefitted from the market shrugging off the U.S.-China anti-trade rhetoric. Given these developments, I believe VIG could move higher still, and I will explain why in detail below.

What Is Driving Outperformance?

I mentioned VIG has been outperforming over the past few months, so I want to start with an illustration of this trend. The graph below shows the three month performance of VIG compared against popular dividend ETFs and the market as a whole, including: Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF (SCHD), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), as well as the S&P 500 Index:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, VIG has pushed ahead of all these alternative investments, which is quite impressive in the short-term. The fund has been beating the broader market, as well as dividend ETFs whose focus is on characteristics such as growth or high yield.

Now that we know this, it is important to understand why this short-term performance is so strong, so we can then form an opinion on whether or not it is likely to continue. A primary reason for this positive divergence is the fund's exposure to the Industrials sector, which has performed strongly over the past quarter. In fact, this sector has actually outperformed the broader market, as illustrated by the graph below:

And this result has actually been escalating in the near term, as a look at the shorter one-month time frame illustrates:

Source: Fidelity

This recent performance is clearly noticeable, and it has a broad impact on VIG, because it is the fund's largest sector by weighting, representing almost one-third of the fund, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Vanguard

So, now that we have established that VIG's top sector is driving outperformance, let us examine the likelihood of this continuing as we head deeper into the second half of the year. Clearly, this is a sector that is heavily reliant on global trade, so escalating trade disputes remain a headwind going forward. Fortunately, the impact from President Trump's tariffs has been muted so far. While the President has engaged in trade disputes on multiple fronts, with Canada, Mexico, the E.U., and China, the market has largely shrugged off these concerns. While the rhetoric heats up, the two sides seem to eventually come to some reciprocal agreement, which is preventing any major market meltdown. The exception to this seems to be China, with both the U.S. and China announcing new tariffs this week. However, the U.S. markets have actually rallied on the news, with some investors taking relief in the fact that the tariffs were not as high as they could have been.

Of course, the market could turn around just as quickly if any of the above governments take their rhetoric or actions up a notch. So it is not enough to simply rely on the past few weeks (and months) as a guide that the market is going to stay resilient in the face of potential trade wars. We need concrete data to point to a sector that is weathering the storm. Fortunately, we have this data, and the data points to continued growth in the manufacturing sector (which makes up part of the Industrials sector). At the beginning of September, the Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report showing that economic activity expanded in August, with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reaching a 14-year high. That metric, along with new orders and overall production, posted strong month-over-month increases, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Institute for Supply Management

As you can see, the readings are quite strong, and this was during a period where trade talks and tariff announcements were ongoing. While there may have been some impact, the overall result has not caused a reverse in economic growth, as any PMI reading above 50 means an expansion in manufacturing activity. Given these strong readings, and the market's willingness to look past short-term trade noise, I have to conclude VIG has the right positioning to push higher near term.

Strong Dividend Growth in Q2

An area that continues to concern me about VIG is the fund's lacking dividend growth. This was a primary reason for not recommending the fund during my June review, because VIG actually saw negative dividend growth in Q1 in a year-over-year comparison. I noted this continues to be a metric I am especially critical of right now, given that we are in an increasing interest rate environment. Therefore, I had to see improvement on this metric specifically in Q2, if I was going to recommend it.

Fortunately, that has happened, with VIG logging a year-over-year increase in Q2. The gain was impressive, and it was also high enough to drive the dividend growth into positive territory for the year, as illustrated in the chart below:

Fund Q1 YOY Dividend Increase Q2 YOY Dividend Increase Combined Dividend Increase YOY VIG (6.66%) 9.21% 2.06%

While I am happy about this marked improvement, it is important to point out that this overall growth still lags many dividend rivals for 2018 as a whole. So it is not a metric I am wildly excited about at the present time, but it does give me some confidence that Q1 was simply a blip, and VIG is now back on track to register continued dividend growth going forward. To add credence to this belief, Microsoft (MSFT), which is VIG's top holding, just announced a 9.5% raise to its dividend yesterday (9/18/18). Announcements like that bode well for VIG, as far as dividend growth is concerned, and add to my confidence in the fund.

Interest Rate Outlook

While I have laid out some bullish attributes for VIG, there is a chance dividend funds as a whole could face some volatility as we head in to 2019. My chief concern would be the likelihood of two more interest rate increases by the Fed before year-end. While interest rates have been steady for the last few months, the market is anticipating a third rate hike at the Fed meeting on the 26th, and a fourth hike to occur in the December meeting as well. This will likely pressure dividend funds, such as VIG, that are barely yielding 2%. I expect this interest rate forecast to continue to cloud the outlook for income-generating vehicles, especially given how likely the raises are. In fact, there is over a 90% chance that we will see a fourth rate hike by year-end, according to research by CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements.

That being said, it is probably not a wise idea to exit divided funds all together, as I believe dividend-paying stocks/funds have a place in every portfolio in every market condition. Rather, investors simply need to be especially selective about which funds they purchase and attempt to find the "best of the best". This is why I have been focusing on dividend growth funds especially. While VIG has lagged some in this regard this year, it has shown strong improvement in Q2, and has a tremendous track record over time of raising distributions. I expect that trend to continue, which will help mitigate some of the effect of higher interest rates.

Bottom Line

VIG has been on a tear, as the market continues to push towards all-time highs. While plenty of overhang exists related to trade developments, the market has remained resilient, and manufacturing activity continues to expand. This has disproportionately benefited the Industrials sector, which in turn has helped VIG a great deal. The fund is beating many comparable investments at the moment, and I believe it is well positioned to continue that outperformance. While the overall yield is a bit paltry, at under 2%, the fund has reversed its negative dividend growth in Q1, and is seeing some of its top holdings announce further dividend hikes, both of which are positive trends. Therefore, I have found some renewed interest in VIG, as my recent avoidance of the fund has cost me. Due to these strong positive developments, I am back to recommending VIG, and would advise investors to consider initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO, SCHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.