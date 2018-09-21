Navient: Sparks Of Light In An Otherwise Murky Story

Navient (NAVI) has struggled in recent years. Despite an aggressive approach by management to buy back stock using free cash flow, retail and institutional buyers continue to show little interest in the company. I believe this to be short-sighted, as the company remains a relative non-favorite by the short side with only about 3% of the float held short.

Headline news makes it easy for buyers to be worried. No one likes owning stocks with regulatory risk, and The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"), arguably one of the most aggressive regulatory bodies operating today, has made Navient the whipping boy for any problems related to student loan servicing. As the largest private owner and servicer of these loans, it makes for a natural target. The CFPB has made it a point to drag up potential problems from years past, with many issues highlighted before the company existed as a private entity itself, instead as a part of Sallie Mae. Such is life for financials these days, but after years of pursuit, a neutered CFPB by the Trump Administration and a Republican-dominated Congress is likely to lead to a slow loss of interest by regulators. While major changes are on the way to how federal student loans are serviced, Navient looks best positioned to continue to hold top market share - and perhaps even make gains under the new system. At 7x adjusted earnings, the company is one of the cheaper firms in the market and represents an interesting way to get financials exposure without going with a bread-and-butter consumer banking operation. In my opinion, shares have meaningful upside from where they stand today.

Overview, FFELP Loan Portfolio

Navient is a leading student loan asset management and business processing solutions provider for education, healthcare, and government clients. While the company bills itself as a diversified asset manager, its business processing segment - directed towards non-education customers - is small and largely irrelevant to even a medium-term outlook on corporate profitability. Navient, at its roots, is all about the student loan industry. As the leading loan servicer for more than 12 million student loans, the owner of $23B in private education loans, and, while the program is now terminated, the largest private sector holder of federally guaranteed loans under the Federal Family Education Loan Program ("FFELP"), Navient has a commanding market presence. This is not likely to change, and in fact, the company is likely only set to deepen its hold. While Navient can only currently refinance education loans, the non-compete clause for new in-school private education loan originations will expire at the end of this year.

The wind-down of the FFELP loans has had an impact on the company's portfolio. FFELP loans had been around since the 1960s and formed a major part of the higher education loan program here in the United States. The plan was ended in 2010 as part of an attached rider to an amendment of the Affordable Care Act. No new loans have been issued for some time.

The Federal Education Loans Segment at Navient holds $78B in outstanding FFELP loans, down from $100B in 2015. While Navient continues to purchase more of these loans in the open market, it has not been enough to offset natural portfolio run-off. With a seven-year average remaining life, more than $11B in loans will run off on an annual basis; Navient managed to buy less than $6B last year. As the overall pool shrinks and is paid down, Navient will have a tougher and tougher time keeping up the balance of the portfolio. This is not the end of the world. With a current segment net interest margin of 0.82%, Navient generates ~$650mm in annual net interest income (similar to revenue) within this segment, or a little more than half of its top line.

Navient still makes a lot of money servicing federal student loans - not owning them. Currently, it services $294B, or more than 20% of the entire federal student loan industry. Having such a presence in this space is a big deal: today, more than 92% of student loan debt is in some way owned or guaranteed by the federal government. This is big, and there is massive opportunity here as the program undergoes potential dramatic shifts. The Department of Education is in the final stages, after a year long debate over the nuance of the system, of laying the framework to unveil a new student loan servicing platform ("NextGen"). While part of the attraction and stated intent behind the NextGen platform is to allow more servicers to enter the space, I don't believe many will find it attractive nor will it dehabilitate Navient margins. Like mortgage loan servicing, this business is highly regulated and an extremely tough business that needs substantial size and scale to make money. Despite investing significant sums in its staff, training, and technology, Navient itself has been targeted by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") in various regulatory actions and lawsuits for five years now. Most other companies simply do not have the capital or staff to deal with such challenges. It certainly is not a business that big banks will want anything to do with.

The end goal here is for a single source student loan servicing platform that multiple loan servicers will work through. In support of that, Navient recently sold its student loan technology platform to First Data (FDC), likely giving the company an edge in a potential bid for that contract. As First Data has alluded, they intend to be the primary technology provider for public and private student loans. This was not, nor has it ever been, the core competency of Navient. Instead, their expertise sits within the back office operational side of the business.

The technology platform was not reported as its own segment and was solely used to support core operations. Navient has historically depended on third party vendors for software and systems development, services, and a wide variety of technology solutions. Terms on the sale were not disclosed, but both parties have spoken towards a deepening relationship between the two. But perhaps most importantly, this helps Navient transition to a more variable cost structure that is a better fit under the new NextGen landscape. Going forward, management aims to be asset light and mobile in order to respond to any potential shrinkage in its serviced loan base. See the below from the Q2 conference call:

First Data provides a technology service to us of the account record and effectively the accounting system for our loan servicing. All of the servicing work including back-office processing, customer service activity, customer outreach, default prevention are things that we continue to perform. So we're effectively, as I said it's like a Software-as-a-Service agreement. We're licensing that platform to use on behalf of the accounts that we service. The Department of Education RP has been - the decisions there have been delayed due to a big protest, which we expect to be resolved sometime in September.

In a nutshell, under the terms of the deal, First Data gets access to the technology platform and maintains the upkeep on that platform. A licensing fee is involved, but Navient also will pay First Data on a per loan basis. Unfortunately, we have no detail there. It will be interesting to see the nuance of this deal come through in coming quarters, but I do not expect Navient would have agreed to anything that would impair its current results or its long-term future. The haziness on the financial impact of this deal is, admittedly, a gray area even for me and something I want both teams to expand on in the coming quarters.

Private Education Loan Opportunity

While the private education loan market is still small, there is opportunity here for Navient to make profitable loan originations when its non-compete with Sallie Mae ends at the end of this year. Long term, this could be a major bullish tailwind. Lowering the government's role in student loan origination has long been a Republican party platform plank, including Donald Trump. Many on the right have felt that skyrocketing student loan costs have a direct correlation to the federal student loan underwriting program which, in pursuit of opening economic opportunity for all, has also driven up college costs. Some sort of student loan reform, particularly on the government's role in origination, could be on the way.

In order to be a major player, Navient has to have access to credit lending facilities. Unlike within FFELP which is primarily an operation built upon holding massive scale, net interest margin (the spread between Navient's cost to borrow and the interest rate on the loan) is healthy: 3.21% as of Q2 20108. This is more than four times the profit per loan dollar outstanding. While government-backed loans like FFELP are less risky, private loans are where the money is.

That profit spread for private loans and Navient has been tightening of late, with net interest margin down 46bps from the 3.67% level achieved in 2015. However, that isn't unusual nor is it a sign of company specific distress: this is a headwind across the financials sector as the yield curve gets more shallow. Just like everyone else in the financials market, Navient borrows short and lends long.

*Navient, Q2 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 7

Despite the lack of an investment grade credit rating, I do not expect any issues. My expectation is that Navient takes the same approach that it does with its refinanced private education loan ABS transactions: originate and securitize. The NAVSL Trust 2018-B, the most recent securitization that closed within Q2, priced $521mm of private education loans at 1M LIBOR + 0.72% on the lowest tranche rated AAA. Yield on this tranche was 4.12% and the entire security priced at par. Just like other securitizations, investors get paid the stated interest rate and Navient pockets the spread. That isn't the end of profitability. Navient makes money on the origination fee and acts as master servicer (servicing income), all while taking some of the credit risk off of the table. The company consistently generates low to mid-teens returns on equity ("ROE"), levels well above what is traditionally found in the consumer banking industry.

Leverage is not bad in my view. As a financial, this cannot really be viewed under traditional leverage measures (net debt/EBITDA, etc.). Moody's and other credit ratings agencies have had a tendency to view this company on the basis of tangible assets to unsecured debt. This metric looks to be on track to a 1.24x measure by year end 2018, meaning that the company could cover all of its unsecured obligations with its owned assets (with capital to spare). Shares do trade at a premium to tangible book value (1.23x) but at levels substantially below the broader consumer financials sector. Major banking institutions (Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), BB&T (BBT), etc.) trade at levels between 1.5 and 2.5x.

Contrary to what might be presented as the case in the media (e.g., bubble in student loans), charge-offs continue to fall, and delinquency rates (both 30 and 90 day) continue to fall for private student loans. Forbearance rates, long held by the CFPB as a means that Navient uses to keep borrowers from going technically delinquent, remain steady and in the low single digits. At least, at this stage, within a long-running (but slow) economic expansion, there is no real sign of deep credit quality problems within the student loan base. As long as that persists, Navient will continue to print decent money doing what it does best.

Understanding Earnings, Shareholder Return Policy

Sell-side estimates for adjusted core earnings - which excludes some noise like derivative accounting, intangible asset amortization, and restructuring expense - is $1.90/share in 2018 and 2019. This is largely indicative of recent results. In 2016, the company reported $0.89/share, but this included a large deferred tax asset remeasurement. Excluding that, the company would have reported $1.69/share.

To get to that $1.90/share, investors can work through the various segments. Number one is the FFELP Loan portfolio. Segment loan margin has historically been around 0.79-0.85%, and that will remain stable. FFELP loans are guaranteed against default by the government for principal and accrued interest, reinsured by the U.S. Department of Education.

Assuming they rebuy no more loans, portfolio run-off likely brings the portfolio down ~14% year over year. In my opinion, investors can assume the portfolio will average around $64B in fiscal 2019. A flat scenario has the company generating $531mm in segment net income after interest expense.

Coming into 2019, I expect some strong growth within the Consumer Lending segment. An increase to a $23B in total average loans on a net basis with 3.15% in net interest margin. This means $724mm in segment net income after interest expense.

Both of these assumptions are pretty grounded versus trends this year. The above is ~$1,255mm in annual net interest income. Assuming loan loss provisions stay stable ($425mm annual), Navient will book $830mm in net interest income after provisions for loan losses in 2019. This is down only incrementally versus the current $854mm run rate. Relatively flat servicing revenue and a 27% tax rate gets you to that $1.90/share figure from there (assuming impact from share buybacks):

*Source: Author Calculations

FFELP cash flows are obviously protected and should be concrete given the insurance protection. Private loans obviously carry quite a bit more risk. Heightened loan losses or a contraction in net interest margin could push that figure lower.

Given I'm most concerned about cash flows, see the below reconciliation between my view of 2018 core earnings to free cash flow. This is off of 2018 estimates (also around $1.90/share). Coverage should stay stable next year despite lower nominal earnings as share count also falls.

*Source: Author Calculations.

At current share prices, Navient pays a pretty healthy dividend: 4.6%. That is well supported by ongoing company cash flows and is a level I expect management to maintain. The current dividend is also well-covered by that measure on payout ratio, even inclusive of some cash costs that adjusted core earnings excludes.

As alluded to, Navient has been an avid buyer of its common stock with its excess cash. On July 2nd, the company repurchased 4.3mm shares for $60mm through a derivative contract. Long expected by me, management recently announced another $500mm extension alongside the $100mm of authorization that remained at the end of July, with management intent on using the rest of the authorization in the second half of year. This is not a new approach for the company; by the end of 2018, Navient will have retired $3,500mm worth of common stock since 2013. That is 40% of the float. The new buyback authorization would remove another 15% of the outstanding float. Unsecured debt has fallen since then, with various debt measures (debt to equity, debt to assets) stable over recent years. Substantially all of this buyback activity has occurred with free cash flow and has not been debt funded.

The share price just has not improved at all during this aggressive action to unlock shareholder value, a result of concerns over the future of the student loan business, the CFPB lawsuit, and higher leverage. While 2018 buybacks are down from prior levels, likely due to some upcoming debt maturities, it is still a meaningful portion of the float. I expect a renewed acceleration into 2019. This was alluded to on the conference call, but the potential impact from CECL ("current expected credit loss") changes late in the year by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") will likely free up capital for more buybacks. See the below response to Sanjay Sakhrani (analyst from KBW) on whether share repurchases will accelerate:

I think clearly, if you look at - if you do a capital analysis of what's freed up, what our capital uses are, there clearly should be room to have a pickup. Again, we haven't made up a determination yet, but the capital allocation analysis would suggest that.

Risks

Risks here have been well-stated and are unfortunately hard to peg dollar or percentage amounts on. Ongoing litigation risk from the CFPB and other regulators could be a significant drag on cash flow as the issues remain mired in debate, as well as any future lump sum impact from penalties or settlements. Ceding market share in loan servicing, or a poor roll-out in the company's move back into fresh loan origination, could lead to margin compression within the servicing business.

More broad and macro-related, a downturn in the economy that would lead to higher student defaults could pressure the balance sheet. While Navient securitizes many of its loans and moves risk off its balance sheet, it does hold some loans on its balance sheet for investment and does participate in upside from its securitizations. I will say that for predecessor Sallie Mae, there was only incremental net interest margin contraction during the 2007-2009 crisis:

*Source: Sallie Mae 2009 10-K

Sallie Mae did report losses in 2007 and 2008, but those were due to mark to market losses on the company's derivatives and hedge books. Overall, underlying assets performed very well. Nonetheless, with the currently weak buyer interest and relatively low volume versus its market cap, Navient's buyback program has often provided a stable and well-counted on backstop for positive buying activity. Losing that could drain a lot of life out of the shares.

Investor Takeaway

Navient continues to trade at a distressed valuation due to persistent headaches due to the potential of CFPB regulatory action, questions surrounding the NextGen platform for federal student loan servicing, and the wind-down of the FFELP portfolio. While FFELP profitability will wind down with time despite continued open market purchases of seasoned FFELP loans, there is ample opportunity for Navient to do well in the years down the road. With the expiration of the non-compete late this year, the company can re-enter the (admittedly small) non-government origination business once again. With current net interest margins quadruple that of the FFELP business, this business could go far in replacing FFELP run-off - although bearing more credit risk.

All factors considered, the risk/reward looks favorable to me. While shareholders wait for a turnaround in market sentiment and potential upside catalysts, they will be rewarded with a very healthy shareholder return program. In my view, fair value is around $17.00/share. This is in line with the company's (very) volatile average trading multiple in recent years, likely the reason why sell-side estimate consensus also sits at a $17.00/share target. On a free cash flow basis, the company will generate about $440mm in free cash flow at the mid-point (see prior adjusted core earnings table). At $17.00/share, the company would have a market cap of $4,500mm - putting free cash flow yield at ~10%. Partially my own gut at work here given the litany of unknowns, but I feel a 10% free cash flow yield is more than enough of a discount given the risks.

