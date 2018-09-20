The Rubicon Project Seems Like A Viable Project To Us

And their ad spend is accelerating, with mobile, audio and video as drivers.

While revenues are still hampered by the elimination of the buy-side fee, there is a tailwind from the programmatic ad market.

The company has made a successful shift towards header-bidding, where it has acquired and developed a couple of advantages.

An interesting turn-around play after some market upheaval is well underway and deserves the attention of investors. The Rubicon Project (RUBI) is an independent programmatic ad marketplace for headline bidding, where it has some advantages:

It's independence

Technology like nToggle and EMR

Eliminating buyer fees

The platform is really independent, here is management explaining what that means (Q2CC):

And to be clear what we mean by that is, we don't own inventory, so we'll never compete with our publishers in selling inventory and we don't own a sales team that cause an agencies to run money through our DSP. And so we can look at our buyers and our sellers and say hey, we're never going to be competition with you, we're here to try to make you the most amount of money.

Many of the other platforms are compromised either on the buy side (servers) or on the sell side (publishers), like AppNexus DSP which has been acquired by AT&T which obviously owns a lot of content.

With respect to technology, the company also has a couple of important assets, like EMR (estimated market rate) which is an algorithm (Q2CC):

that enables buying platforms to achieve better performance by reducing overbidding without significantly undermining option win range.

Given the advantages others will try to emulate this with their similar solutions but they are not afraid (Q2CC):

this could be kind of a permanent differentiator of the platform which is really exciting, because even if others come up with it and I'm sure they will. We're on diversion 2.0 already, which is tweaking win rates in the high value areas.

It's nToggle AI application, the result of a $38.5M July 2017 acquisition is importing needed efficiency and reducing waste in the bidding process (from adexchanger):

NToggle's technology uses machine learning to weed out impressions a DSP is better off not bidding on through a process known as "traffic shaping." This capability is increasingly important as header bidding drives up the total number of impressions a DSP is exposed to, placing strain on its bidding infrastructure and raising costs.

They also eliminated the buyer fee, while taking a it on revenues from that it makes their marketplace more attractive.

Growth

Programmatic advertising is growing at a CARG of 20% a year and (Q2CC):

A recent eMarket report showed that 82.5% of U.S. digital display ads will be bought programmatic in 2018 and will grow to 86% in 2020.

The company has some tailwinds as a result of the market position it has been carving out for itself (Q2CC):

We've seen our year-over-year ad spend growth rate build from 10% in Q1 to 16% in Q2 to above 20% for the start of Q3. This growth combined with our cost reduction efforts implemented late in Q1.

Big drivers of this growth are video ad spend (+50% y/y) and audio (+150% they have a strong partnership with Pandora), as well as mobile (+40% y/y). The company's access to inventory doubled in Q2 (y/y) and their server side footprint is also growing with partnerships with Google (GOOG)'s EBDA and Amazon (AMZN) TAM.

The company is benefiting from a consolidation in the header bidding exchanges as clients want to streamline their supply chain and deal with fewer exchanges and avoid duplicate impressions. And apparently the company is faring pretty well with these market forces (Q2CC):

Some of our demand partners have told us they plan to cut the number of exchanges they work with by more half in 2018. Through these early stages of consolidation no major demand partner has stopped buying on our platform. In fact, many have reaffirmed their commitment to work with Rubicon Project over the other exchanges.

Q2 figures

While things are moving in the right direction, the company is not home and dry yet after they had to reorganize their business and take on a new position in header bidding.

While there is accelerating growth in ad spend as we reported above, the revenue figures are still showing the effect of the elimination of the buyer fee, down 33.4% y/y but up 15% sequentially to $28.6M.

The take rate (revenue divided by total ad spend) increased 30 basis points to 12.1%

Guidance

Management expects ad spend to be flat sequentially but rising 20%+ y/y in Q3 and a slight increase in the take rate sequentially whilst CapEx will come in below $20M for the year, 50% below last year.

Margins

RUBI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Operating margins are still rather horrible but at least they're moving in the right direction with operating cost down over 12% (y/y) to $48M in Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $5.5M and this is the first metric to be target to hit breakeven in Q4 of this year (and free cash flow following this at the end of next year).

Cash

RUBI Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

There is still no end in sight for the cash bleed, which is a fairly recent phenomenon. Free cash flow in Q2 was minus $15M. Well, actually the end might very well be in sight as management predicts positive free cash flow by the end of next year.

The do seem to have enough cash to survive until then with $104.3M in cash and marketable securities, the decrease of $15M from Q1. The company has no debt, which helps quite a bit.

RUBI Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Share based compensation is actually fairly substantial, although due to the faltering share price it has come down quite a bit. The company can probably hang on without major share issue until it's cash flow positive, but this isn't a given.

Valuation

RUBI EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Losses are of course substantial ($45M in the first six months of the year, almost as big as revenues of $53.5M) so the meager valuation isn't a surprise.

Conclusion

This looks like a classic turn-around play and given the chart above we've discovered this one not quite in the first innings. We think their market position is pretty solid, and if they can deliver on their twin goals of adjusted EBITDA positive by Q4 and free cash flow positive by Q4 next year then the shares have further considerable upside.

Given the still substantial losses, a lot has to happen on the revenue front as we didn't hear much on further cost cutting besides the halving of CapEx. But with accelerating growth in their ad spend, tailwinds from programmatic in general, and further tailwinds from mobile, video and audio, this could very well happen.

