Tilray: What Investors Need To Know

Even if the company could generate $3.5 billion in sales by 2028 (66% CAGR) at their 25% target EBITDA margin, we don't see the company's EV any higher than ~$9 billion - or $80 per share.

Looking at the TAM for medical cannabis in Canada & Europe – the two regions we see as immediately addressable for Tilray - there is plenty of room to grow.

Just yesterday, the company received approval to begin clinical trials in the U.S.; should the trials prove to be successful, the company faces considerable upside in top- and bottom-line growth.

Source: Business Insider

Tilray (TLRY) is a Canada-based firm which produces and distributes medical cannabis and cannabinoids. Other areas which Tilray is involved in includes research and cultivation of their medical marijuana products. According to their investor relations department, Tilray serves tens of thousands of individuals in total, comprised of patients and medical professionals.

Aside from Canada, the company’s operations reach out across the globe to regions including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and Portugal. Tilray itself is a subsidiary of Privateer Holdings, a private investment firm focused specifically on the cannabis industry. In June of 2018, the company went public on the NASDAQ at $17 per share, raising over $160 million in total from the IPO. Since then, shares have taken off, closing at over $214 on Wednesday afternoon

Management: Key Personnel

A company’s management team is perhaps the most overlooked aspect when investors are analyzing a company. Many investors focus too much on the fundamentals – and although the underlying business is obviously crucial, without a strong team leading the way nearly any company would struggle to turn up good results. Management teams with a vision tend to make value-creating decisions, as opposed to executives purely fixated on meeting quarterly expectations.

The individual currently at the helm of Tilray is Brendan Kennedy, former Chief Executive and Chairman of Privateer Holdings. As previously mentioned, Privateer Holdings is a private investment firm (a venture capital firm) specializing in the cannabis industry. Mr. Kennedy obtained his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He then went on to obtain two graduate degrees: an MS in engineering from the University of Washington, and a MBA from Yale.

Beside Kennedy is Mark Castaneda, who acts as the company’s chief financial officer. Mr. Castaneda has only been with Tilray for a handful of months (March 2018), although his experience is also impressive. Castaneda had come to Tilray from Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), where he also served as the CFO, as well as the assistant treasurer. Castaneda holds an undergraduate and graduate degree from DePaul University.

Industry at a Glance

Throughout the company’s prospectus, management brings up the total addressable market in certain regions. With their first production facility built in Nanaimo, Canada, management has been eyeing the Canadian cannabis market for some time now. Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR)" has set the groundwork for companies such as Tilray to get up and running. In October of 2018, cannabis for adult use is set to be legalized.

In 2016, Deloitte projected the Canadian TAM for adult-use marijuana to be between 5 to 9 billion CAD. In 2018, Deloitte issued another report forecasting the TAM at 2 to 4 billion CAD – a significant cut from their previous prediction. Although the number remains large, we believe this reflects the level of uncertainty in the industry.

Tilray also has their eyeballs on the European Union, primarily Germany, which management notes provides a much larger opportunity than Canada. The company cites Germany’s population, which is more than twice that of Canada; GDP is another number which is considerably larger for Germany than Canada. Perhaps the most pertinent argument in favor of Germany over Canada is the company’s regulatory framework which has insurance companies involved in coverage for certain conditions. Prohibition Partners – a European research and advisory firm specializing in the cannabis industry – pinpoints the TAM of legal cannabis in Germany at €10 billion, or roughly $11-12 billion USD.

The European Union as a whole is what provides Tilraywith perhaps the most upside. The total population of the EU is over 500 million – multiples higher than Canada’s population. From an economic stance, the region boasts a GDP ~11x Canada’s GDP. Nearly half of the countries in the EU have authorized cannabis for medical purposes, with Denmark and Luxembourg currently running pilot programs before making a final decision. Prohibition Partners pins the TAM of the EU at €36 billion – over $40 billion USD. By 2028, the regions medical marijuana TAM is expected to reach over $60 billion USD according to a June 2018 report by Prohibition Partners.

Despite all the opportunity which lies ahead for medical cannabis firms, the playing field is filled with countless competitors resulting in a heavily fragmented market. As the market takes off, consolidation efforts will take place, with only a handful taking a worthwhile chunk of the market. The competition itself may not pose a threat at the moment, however if Tilray does not gain traction and grow market share, others will. Once the company has been left behind, any growth efforts would be made much more difficult.

Financial Analysis

Moving onto the financials of the company, Tilray’s top line has notably grown at an incredible pace. Revenue in FY17 came in at over $20 million – up over 60% year-over-year. In the most recent quarter, revenue nearly doubled, growing by 95% over 2Q17. Revenue is generated through the sale of finished cannabis products to pharmacies and other distributors. The company is involved in nearly every step of the process, ranging from growing the products in their specialized facilities, to processing the cannabis.

Since FY15, revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~96% - nearly doubling every year. In the first half of 2018, sales were already at ~$17.5 billion. In the past two years, Tilray harvested more cannabis than they sold – the remaining cannabis could help compliment the increased demand which would stem from legalization. In FY17, the company’ difference between harvested and sold cannabis was ~3,800 kilograms (3.8 million grams). At a net sale price of $6.52 (+21% y/y), the total revenue from these unsold grams is nearly $25 million. In 1H18, the gap between harvested and sold cannabis closed up with a difference of only 600 or so kilograms.

Digging deeper into the company’s streams of revenue shows an interesting story. In FY17, the majority of revenue came in from dried cannabis products, as opposed to extracts or accessories. Yet extracts did see tremendous growth relative to FY16, with the share of revenue more than doubling. Cannabis extracts tend to have higher margins than dried products, which could benefit Tilray going forward if extracts take the lead in revenue mix. However, the growth in any one of these segments would have to be considerable to have any meaningful impacts on the company’s bottom line.

On a unit basis, the company has been able to lower their acquisition cost per gram by nearly 30% year-on-year. When combined with the 21% growth in net sale price per gram, the margins here doubled from ~25% to ~56% in FY16 and FY17, respectively. This reflects the considerable change in the company’s cost of goods sold, which was nearly sliced in half in FY17 vs. FY16. COGS as a percentage of total revenue came in at ~79% in FY16, dropping to ~45% in FY17.

Tilray’s operations, however, took a different turn. Operating expenses (“OPEX”) rose sharply, with general and administrative expenses driving the increased costs. Research & development rose by ~650 basis points year-on-year, although R&D was the smallest OPEX item on a dollar basis. Sales and marketing (“S&M”) increased by 642 basis points year-on-year, comprising over one-third of sales in FY17. General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses rose by 216 basis points – yet this line item comprises over 40% of sales. On a dollar basis, S&M and G&A costs increased by nearly the same amount. OPEX as a whole comprised 92% of sales in FY17, up from 77% in FY16.

Looking at the bigger picture, there’s plenty of room for the company to grow, with only $21 million in FY17 sales. Looking at just the regions which we see Tilray servicing in the near future, we pin the TAM to be ~$15 billion USD for now. With a current market capitalization of nearly $20 billion, earnings would have to be sizable for the company’s valuation to be justifiable at these levels – or at least within some reasonable time frame. Additionally, the chances of such growth happening in even the next few years is unlikely given the capital-intensive nature of developing new facilities, not to mention time consuming.

Complimenting a bearish stance is the lack of demand surge seen by legalization in the U.S. - should legalization take place across various other regions, many may expect a rise in demand which may not happen. Yet the supply of products would surge, resulting in lower unit prices and tighter margins.

One of the primary ways we see Tilray – or any cannabis company, for that matter – growing their top and bottom line is through mergers and acquisitions. With the industry still heavily fragmented, divided among many small players, consolidation is key. Rampant and synergistic M&A could accelerate market share growth perhaps faster than pure organic growth. From a financial standpoint, Tilray appears to be at a disadvantage. The company’s cash balance in the most recent quarter is only ~$25 million, leaving little elbow room to pursue growth strategies in our eyes. Even with a revolving credit facility of $25 million provided by Tilray’s parent company, Privateer Holdings, we don’t believe that Tilray could go very far, very fast. In the long run, this access to capital could certainly help out, but not to the extent many would think.

Despite raising over $160 million in their initial public offering, the company prioritized the development of cultivation and processing capacity – both of which are crucial to the company’s ability to grow. Yet a good size also went to repaying the parent company, Privateer Holdings, which took on debt to finance Tilray. Funding for working capital and acquisitions came in at the bottom of the totem pole.

Valuation & Takeaway

Using management’s long-term guidance for adjusted EBITDA of 25% leads to an eye-opening valuation. If the company were to hold a 5% market share of the projected TAM of $69 billion in 2028, sales would be $3.5 billion – over 160x FY17 revenue. Revenue would have to grow at a CAGR of over 60% for a decade straight in order to reach this level. Even then, at that point, EBITDA would be $875 million.

With shares at $214, Tilray’s enterprise value comes in at over $19 billion (~$30 in net debt). The company would still be trading at over 21x our projected FY28 EBITDA, and 5x FY28 revenue – a very generous scenario. Realistically, the company will most likely fall short of these assumptions at some point, as competition in the industry heats up. One metric which Tilray’s investment bank, Cowen & Co., used to value the company was the P/S ratio. First initiating a price target at 9x FY20 sales, the firm was forced to raise the multiple to 19x FY20 sales shortly after in order to justify what was then an incredibly high valuation.

Applying a 10x EBITDA multiple to our FY28 forecast of $875 million would turn up an enterprise value of $8.75 billion – nearly half of the current EV. In the best-case scenario, we see shares worth between $70-80 at the moment. Even with this considerable downside, we wouldn’t touch shares with a ten-foot pole due to the unpredictable actions of speculative investors. On top of that, borrowing fees are unreasonable.

Although the company seems to have a bright future, and we believe that management is well-suited to continue improving operations, the valuation at this point is much too high. Even when constructing projections based on best-case scenario estimates, a market valuation of ~$20 billion is just not supportable. As a result, we initiate a sell rating and $80 PT – a number we feel to be incredibly generous.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.