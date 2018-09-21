Gold Awaits The Fed

Gold had been in a bull market since falling to lows in December 2015 at $1046.20 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract. The yellow metal made higher lows and higher highs until it reached $1377.50 in July 2016 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum. While gold had not traded to a higher high since then, the pattern of higher lows continued as gold fell to higher bottoms in December 2016 and December 2017. During the final months of the year starting in 2015, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked the short-term Fed Funds rate. The anticipation of rate increases sent gold to lows of $1123.90 in December 2016 and $1236.50 in December 2017. The bullish pattern remained intact until July 2018.

At their June 2018 meeting, the FOMC told markets that GDP growth, falling unemployment, and an increase in inflation to the central bank's 2% target rate combined to cause the central bank to upgrade their view of economic growth from "solid" to "strong." The Fed added another rate hike to their agenda for 2018 in June, and the following month the yellow metal responded by breaking the pattern of higher lows.

A rough summer

Gold had a very rough time during the summer of 2018 as the Fed lit a bearish fuse for the yellow metal at their June meeting.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart dating back to late 2015 highlights, the price of gold fell through the December 2017 low in July 2018 when the price declined below the $1236.50 level on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Gold was trading at $1365.40 per ounce in April, which was the high for 2018. The price turned out to be a double top for the gold market as it had traded to precisely the same level in January. Gold fell steadily after the April high, but it picked up downside steam after the Fed said that there would be a total of four 25 basis point rate hikes in 2018. In August, the price fell below the $1200 level for the first time since March 2017 and proceeded to decline to a low of $1161.40. Gold had a very rough summer as the price tanked from over $1300 in June to its lowest price since the first week of 2017. From the April high, the yellow metal lost $204 or just under 15% of its value.

Precious consolidation

Since the decline to the mid-August bottom, gold has been consolidating around the $1200 level. Since the week of August 20, the price of nearby COMEX gold futures traded in a range from $1184.40 to $1217 with a midpoint of $1200.70 on the continuous contract. The $1200 level has become a pivot point for the yellow metal.

On September 26, the Federal Open Market Committee of the U.S. Federal Reserve will meet, and market expectations are for the central bank to hike the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis point. Such a move would send the rate that was at zero before December 2015 to 2.00-2.25 percent. While most markets have already digested the impact of the upcoming tightening of credit, gold is taking a wait and see approach as the price consolidates and traded on either side of $1200 per ounce and in a range from $1180 to $1220. The issue that could make the price of the yellow metal move would be a firm stance by the Fed about their intentions for the final meeting of the year in December. History suggests that a continuation of the hawkish approach to monetary policy could send gold lower below $1180, but a pause or uncertainty from the bank in their statement may send the price north of $1220. In the aftermath of most of the past Fed meetings since late 2015 when the Fed acted to raise the short-term rate, the price of gold moved to the upside and staged a relief rally.

These days, gold is caught between bullish and bearish forces which are pulling the price of the yellow metal in opposite directions at the $1200 per ounce level.

The bull case

The bullish case for the gold market comes from the potential for rising fear and uncertainty from both the political and economic landscapes around the world. In the United States, the political division has reached an extreme with the upcoming midterm elections that could shift the majority of the House of Representatives or the Senate. A shift would derail the current administration's initiatives and could reserve some of the achievements such as tax and regulatory reforms. New sanctions on Iran in November, an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, a continuation of a problematic relationship between the U.S. and Russia, and a myriad of other issues face the world these days all of which could create fear and or uncertainty in markets across all asset classes in the blink of an eye.

Gold tends to be a beneficiary during times of uncertainty where fear drives capital to safe-haven assets. Another positive factor when it comes to the gold market is that central banks continue to be net buyers of the yellow metal adding to their reserves. Both China and Russia continue to soak up domestic production and buy the precious metal on the international market to boost their percentage of holdings versus other foreign exchange reserves.

From a technical perspective, open interest in the gold futures market decline with the price of the yellow metal. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. Typically, a drop in the metric that occurs alongside a decline in the price of an asset is not a bearish technical validation of an emerging bear market in the futures arena.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, as the price of gold was moving higher to the 2018 peak in January and April, the open interest metric was at a significantly higher level. In January it reached 586,528 contracts, and in April it was at well over the 500,000-contract level. Most recently, with gold hovering around the $1200 per ounce price, the metric has declined to below 475,000 contracts, over 100,000 under the early 2018 peak for the metric. The decline in open interest alongside the lower price of the yellow metal is not a technical sign that the price is heading lower. What it does tell us is that frustrated longs have exited the market, but they could return if the gold price begins to show any signs of life on the upside over the coming days, weeks, and months.

The bear case

Since I ended with the technical picture for the bullish case, I will start with the fact that the price of gold broke a bullish pattern of higher lows in August with a move below the December 2017 bottom on the nearby COMEX futures contract. A further move to challenge the December 2016 low at $1123.90 would exacerbate the bearish sentiment in the gold futures market. Moreover, we are coming into the fourth quarter in two weeks. Since 2015, the final month of each year has been a time when the price of gold has experienced significant selling pressure leading to lows.

Higher interest rates are an enigma for gold and other commodities. While higher real rates are bearish because they increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions, higher rates because of rising inflationary pressures is a bullish factor for the gold market. Gold has a long history as an inflation barometer as the economic condition that eats away at the value of money tends to support the price of the yellow metal. With unprecedented levels of debt, gold tends to be a store of value during inflationary periods. However, while the Fed is raising short-term rates, the constant upward pressure on yields further out on the yield curve as the legacy of quantitative easing rolls off the central bank's balance sheet is an ever-present force that could impact the price of both gold and the value of the dollar against other world currencies.

The rising value of the dollar has been a problem for gold.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the dollar index found a bottom at 88.15 in mid-February and rallied to a high of 96.865 in mid-August. The move of just below 10% over six months put pressure on the price of gold and other commodities because the dollar is the reserve currency of the world and has a long-standing inverse relationship with the price action in the yellow metal. The strength of the dollar index is a function of the interest differential between U.S. and European rates. With European rates at negative forty basis points and U.S. rates likely to rise to 2.25-2.50 percent by the end of 2018 if the Fed acts in both September and December to increase the Fed Funds rate, the gap will widen to 2.65-2.90 percent by the end of this year. The increasing yield for the dollar versus the euro currency is a bullish factor for the greenback which has been a bearish weight on the price of gold. While the dollar had rallied since February, the greenback has corrected from the recent high to under the 94 level. Gold has not responded to the same degree we witnessed as the U.S. currency was strengthening.

The levels to watch

Gold is sitting around the $1200 per ounce level on the nearby COMEX futures contract with bullish factors pulling it higher and bearish ones weighing on the price of the yellow metal. However, the odds are that the price of gold will not stay at the current level for long and that a break below $1180 or above $1220 is coming sooner rather than later. While the first significant event on the horizon is the September 26 Fed meeting, many other events over the coming weeks and months could trigger sudden buying or selling in the gold futures market.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that aside from the mid-August low at $1161.40, the next level of significant technical support is at the December 2016 low at $1123.90 per ounce. Silver, gold's little brother, had already declined to the lowest level since early 2016 over the recent weeks which could be an omen for the price of gold.

On the upside, since gold declined steadily, falling for 18 out of the last 23 weeks, the first level of significant technical resistance stands at the April high at $1365.40. With gold at $1200, it is $76.10 above support and $165.40 below resistance.

We could be heading for a period increased volatility in the gold market after we hear from the Federal Reserve on September 26. With weekly historical volatility at a touch below the 8.5 percent level, call and put options are not expensive these days and could be excellent tools for participating in a challenge of the up or the downside in the gold futures market. For those who do not trade or invest in the highly-leveraged world of the futures arena, The UGLD and DGALD triple-leveraged gold ETN products are short-term trading instruments that can be useful when it comes to catching a move in the yellow metal to the up or downside following significant events like the upcoming FOMC meeting. If gold reacts to a Fed rate hike as it has in the past, we could see a recovery rally at the end of the third quarter late next week. However, if the central bank turns up the volume on a hawkish approach to monetary policy through further tightening, we could see more selling in the yellow metal.

Gold is now sitting at the $1200 waiting for the word from the Federal Reserve. The reaction of the yellow metal to the news from the central bank could set the path of least resistance for prices for the rest of 2018 and into 2019. I am sitting on the sidelines in gold but prepared to go with the trend if it breaks below $1180 or above $1220 per ounce next week and beyond.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.