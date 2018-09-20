Isolating The Market's Weak Spot

The stock market has been remarkably strong lately given the negative sentiment generated by the escalating trade war. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in reach of its all-time high after rallying 158 points on Wednesday. Yet there is a conspicuous weak spot in the market which demands our attention as equity investors. In today’s comments, we’ll examine the market’s income fund-related soft spot. I’ll also make the case that while the weakness presents a short-term problem, it’s not enough to derail the bull market.

Today we’re going to get a bit more mathematical than we normally do. This exercise should provide us with a better perspective of the stock market’s recent internal weakness. For the last 12 trading sessions, the number of stocks on the NYSE making new 52-week lows has been well above 40. Keep in mind that 40 is the historical “line in the sand,” which determines whether or not a market is internally healthy.

Whenever the new lows exceed 40 for several days or more, it means there is at least one or more industry group which is experiencing above-average selling pressure. With the new lows being above 40 for the last 12 sessions, this marks the longest consecutive stretch of above-average new lows on the Big Board since April 18-May 9, a time frame which saw 16 straight sessions of above-40 new lows.

When the last big stretch of above-normal internal weakness began on April 18, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was at 24,750. By the first week of May, the Dow had fallen to 23,500 on an intraday basis before bottoming. When the NYSE 52-week lows finally fell back below 40 on May 10, the Dow was precisely where it started out on April 18, at the 24,750 level. The point is that the Dow spent three weeks going essentially nowhere during the period when the NYSE new 52-week lows were proliferating.

This was certainly not a cause for turning bearish, but it just goes to illustrate how instructive the new 52-week highs and lows can be. I have always regarded them as the single best indication of the incremental demand for equities. In my experience, it is unwise to ignore the message of this important indicator.

Source: BigCharts

In the case of the last significant stretch of internal weakness earlier this spring, rising bond yields was the the primary source of the 16-day stretch of elevated new lows. This can be seen in the graph of the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) shown below. In the mid-April-mid May period, TNX shot up from around the 28.00 level to as high as the 31.00 level before falling back.

In the last few weeks, TNX has also risen from 28.00 to 31.00. The rising bond yields reflected in TNX has put pressure on bond investors and has resulted in another flurry of bond fund liquidations. The internal weakness generated by the bond market sell-of will likely have a negative impact on the stock market, just as it has at least twice already this year.

Source: BigCharts

In the last period of extended weakness in the NYSE broad market during April 18-May 9, the total number of stocks making new 52-week lows was 1,472. Keep in mind that number was stretched out over a period of 16 trading days. By comparison, the latest stretch of internal weakness since September 4 has resulted in a total of 1,297 new highs. At the current rate, we’re actually going to exceed the previous total number of new highs by Friday. This is another sign which points to the increased danger of a market-wide pullback in the next couple of weeks.

With upwards of 100 or more stocks showing up on the new lows list since the start of September, there is evidently a potentially dangerous undercurrent just below the market’s surface. In this case, the primary source of weakness is easy to isolate; muni-bond funds are responsible for most of the recent NYSE 52-week lows. This is also a repetition of a similar pattern which occurred in January. In that case, there was a deluge of rate-sensitive securities being sold on the NYSE and it eventually culminated in the February mini-collapse in the stock market.

In light of the above considerations, should investors be worried by the latest 12-day stretch of new 52-week lows on the Big Board? Before you assume the answer is “yes,” consider that during the April-May weakness, the NYSE cumulative 52-week new highs-new lows indicator was in a declining trend. That is, there were consistently more new lows than new highs on the NYSE over a period of several weeks.

This time around, by contrast, the new highs-new lows indicator is in a rising trend (below). This means that there is a lot more upside bias in the stock market’s internal momentum profile now compared to earlier this spring. This factor will almost certainly serve to buffer any increases in selling pressure that occur over the next couple of weeks. It should also limit the downside potential of the major averages, including the Dow.

Source: WSJ

It should be noted, however, that the 4-month rising trend line in the NYSE cumulative highs-lows, shown above, has technically been violated. Granted, it’s not a very significant violation and the overall trend of new highs-lows is still up. But a trend line violation, even if a slight one, should nonetheless be respected. This isn’t enough to trigger a sell signal for equities, but it does mean that investors should begin pruning their portfolios by selling laggards and holding off on initiating new long positions until the new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq fall below 40 for several days.

On a strategic note, investors should also continue to maintain a longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs, which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.