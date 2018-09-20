Portfolio Rebalancing And The Dollar

If the hypothesis is fair, then in the FX space, one would expect to see the worst performers lead the move against the US dollar, which they are.

It may be counterintuitive, but US 10-year yield and the S&P 500 tend to move in the same direction.

Boosted by tax reform, deregulation, and strong earnings growth, US equities have motored ahead, leaving other benchmarks far behind. As the Great Graphic here shows, most of the other benchmarks are lower on the year. The S&P 500 (yellow line) is up 8.8% for the year before the new record highs seen now, while the Dow Jones Stoxx 600 from Europe (purple line) is still off 1.7%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index (green line) is off 5.3% this year, and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is off 10.4%.

As the chart shows, over the last couple of weeks, the non-US benchmarks have been doing better. Reports tracking the flow of funds also generally confirm savings flowing into the underperforming markets. There is talk that a larger portfolio shift is taking place ahead of the end of Q3 on valuation grounds.

At the same time, many see the rising US yields as a headwind on US equities. While this may sound right intuitively, something is amiss. Consider that over the past 30 days, the S&P 500 and 10-year US yields correlation on levels (direction) is about 0.57, and over the past 600 days, the correlation is 0.44. Stocks and interest rates could be correlated with a third factor, such as economic growth. There are one or two exceptions a year, but since the Great Financial Crisis, the correlation has generally been positive.

If portfolio rebalancing is taking place, it would likely weigh on the dollar. Given that foreign exchange typically accounts for a smaller part of the total return of an equity portfolio than international bonds, equity fund managers often do not hedge the currency exposure.

Rebalancing would also suggest that the worst performers are among the strongest now. That is the case in the foreign exchange market. Year-to-date, the weakest of the majors has been the Australian dollar (-9.25%), the New Zealand dollar (-9.20%), and the Swedish krona (-8.75%). The strongest major currency has been the Swedish krona (2.0%) followed by the New Zealand dollar (1.65%). The Australian dollar (1.30%) has been pushed to fourth place behind sterling (1.45%), which is being aided by stronger-than-expected retail sales.

If this rebalancing hypothesis is correct, it needs to simply run its course. While a Fed hike next week is a done deal as far as investors are concerned, but remember that the move of the median forecast in June to two hikes in H2 '18 reflected the change of one member. The Fed's current forecasts show the median sees three rate hikes as appropriate. The January 2020 Fed funds futures imply a rate of 2.885%. They have risen 22 bp since the employment data earlier this month. The current effective rate is 1.92%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.