The Outlook For The mREITs

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) seeks to track the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index. REM currently holds 37 mREITs that can be seen in the table below. There are a number of considerations when determining whether or not to buy, sell or hold REM or mREITs. Some of these are addressed in this article and in previous articles cited.

Index Based ETFs and ETNs vs. individual mREITs

Index-based investments, especially ETNs and ETFs have become more popular for a number of reasons. The efficient market hypothesis, Capital Asset Pricing Model and Modern Portfolio Theory, all support the proposition the diversified portfolios should be more efficient, in the sense of providing higher expected returns with the same amount of risk or less risk with the same expected returns relative to individual securities. This was described more fully in 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITS: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory which included:

...Portfolios of assets will generally be more efficient than individual assets. Compare investing all of your money in one security that had an expected return of 10% with some level of risk, to a portfolio comprised of 20 securities each with an expected return of 10% with same level of risk as the single security. The portfolio would provide the exact same expected return of 10% but with less risk than the individual security. Thus, the portfolio is more efficient than any of the individual assets in the portfolio...

There are three variants of the efficient market hypothesis: "weak", "semi-strong", and "strong" form. Some have described the weak form of the efficient market hypothesis as essentially saying that technical analysis doesn't work, meaning all publicly available price and volume data is already in the market. The semi-strong form can be similarly described as saying that fundamental analysis doesn't work meaning all publicly available information about data, such as sales and earnings is already in the market. The strong form goes even further by saying even non-public insider information is already in the market.

The efficient market hypothesis implies that individuals are wasting their time, by trying to outperform the market. For the efficient market hypothesis to be correct there have to be many professionals analyzing securities at all times as well as a large number professional traders and investment firms who would pounce on any arbitrage type opportunity. This would immediately eliminate any situation that presented abnormal risk-adjusted returns. The efficient market hypothesis together with modern portfolio theory implies that index-based investments are superior than individual securities for most individuals.

An interesting development, which could be considered to refute even the weak form of the efficient market hypothesis (that would also negate the other forms as well) occurred on September 17, 2018. My Seeking Alpha article Sell MORL, Buy MRRL indicated that UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) has a twin which is identical in all economic respects, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), but that they were trading at illogical prices. That article said:

..Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

As the 144 comments to date, to that article indicate, the spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. Clearly, the markets were not consistent with the efficient market hypothesis in the minutes prior to the article appearing. Possibly, the post-financial regulations that limit proprietary trading by banks, prevented professionals or entities, who according to the efficient market hypothesis, would quickly eliminate such arbitrage opportunities, from doing so.

With mREITs, there are reasons separate from the implications arising from the efficient market hypothesis, Capital Asset Pricing Model and Modern Portfolio Theory, that would tend to favor investing in index-based ETNs and ETFs. Many prefer investing in individual securities. In many cases they are more interesting and even more fun than investing in index-based ETNs and ETFs. Legendary mutual fund manager Peter Lynch was widely attributed as saying "invest in what you know" Later, in 2015 he clarified his investment philosophy in this way:

“I’ve never said, ‘If you go to a mall, see a Starbucks and say it’s good coffee, you should call Fidelity brokerage and buy the stock,’” Lynch says, some 25 years after his retirement from running Magellan Fund was front-page news. Following the market still at age 71, he instead explains his philosophy this way: Use your specialized knowledge to home in on stocks you can analyze, study them and then decide if they’re worth owning. The best way to invest is to look at companies competing in the field where you work. Someone with deep restaurant-industry experience would have predicted the success of Panera Bread Co. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., he says: “If you’re in the steel industry and it ever turns around, you’ll see it before I do.”

While individual securities can allow individual investors to use their knowledge and experience regarding the products produced by companies, even if they are not employed in a particular industry, mREITs generally do not. Furthermore, mREITs have opaque portfolios in that pricing of the mortgages and mortgage-backed securities is not as simple as it is for other financial instruments. No two mortgages or even pools of mortgages are exactly alike. They can differ as to prepayment speed and other characteristics. This is even more true of the derivatives such as swaps and swaptions that most mREITs employ in their hedging strategies.

There is a significant amount of analysis and research produced regarding individual mREITs as well as individual mortgage-backed securities. I assume that some are now trying to estimate hoe much Hurricane Florence will impact the prepayment mortgage speeds on mortgages in the areas flooded. While there has been very disparate returns among mREITs, I find it unrewarding and somewhat uninteresting to attempt to determine which mREITs will do better than others. Thus, I leave the analysis of individual mREITs to others, and focus on the macroeconomic factors that will impact the mREIT sector.

The Outlook for REM and the mREITs.

I follow securities based on indices of mREITs in order to put my macroeconomic projections to use in the investment arena. ETNs and ETFs based on indices of mREITs are a way to collect high current income as long as my forecast that interest rates will be relatively lower for longer than many believe, pans out. This is especially true for 2x leveraged mREIT based ETNs such as MORL, MRRL and in X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML). My interest rate outlook is based on a view that shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those invest-able funds. A related viewpoint is that the Federal Reserve is artificially propping-up interest rates. This is contrary to the opinions of many market participants. The reasoning behind my views relating to the supply and demand of loanable funds was discussed in: Does The 21% Dividend Yield Compensate For MORL's Risks? which included:

...The general consensus is still that the Federal Reserve will be raising short-term interest rates for at least a while. The key questions are: how quickly the rate increases will occur, and for how long will it continue to raise rates? The outlook the mREITs and especially 2X leveraged ETNs such as MORL depends primarily on the answers to those questions. Since 2012, I have been willing to collect and reinvest the approximately 20% yield on a monthly compounded basis that MORL pays while the ultimate answers to those questions are revealed. I still am. The federal government is well on the way to its first $2 trillion deficit, as is described more fully in the article "A Reality Check On The Budget Outlook". This could overheat the economy and cause inflation or could even cause the Federal Reserve to raise rates in order to punish what it considers to be profligate fiscal policy, even in the absence of higher inflation. The recently enacted tax law, which certainly exacerbated the deficit and debt problems, is not as inflationary as compared to other fiscal policy that might have resulted in similar increases in deficits. Borrowing money in the Treasury market to fund tax cuts for the rich is not as inflationary as borrowing the same amount of money to fund additional social welfare spending. Whatever one's opinion on the widening inequality that the tax bill will cause, it is certain that the first order effect of shifting the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is an increase in the amount of funds available to purchase securities. This can offset some of the increased borrowing by the federal government. See: CEFL Dividend Yield Now 19.5% After The Rebalancing. One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with a lower marginal propensity to consume will cause an increase in savings and a relative decline in consumer spending. The wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs...."

The reasoning behind my views relating to the viewpoint is that the Federal Reserve is artificially propping-up interest rates, was first discussed in: In t Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013 Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITS where I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. I said then:

...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect. One benchmark rate that he Federal Reserve has absolute control of is the rate paid on reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve...

My conclusion was that interest rates would remain lower for longer and thus a way to take advantage of that was to buy mREITs and for those aggressively seeking higher yields MORL would be an efficient way to do so.

Since the original article there have been many things and events that supported my view that the Federal Reserve has actually been propping up interest rates, these were discussed in my August 23, 2018 article Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update. Since then, an additional event supporting the view that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing interest rates has occurred.

James McAndrews, a former Federal Reserve official, sued the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome H. Powell, asserting Mr. Powell directed Federal Reserve staffers to withhold permission for his bank, TNB USA to open an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — a necessary precursor for TNB USA to open its doors.

TNB USA would function quite differently from existing banks. It would not make any loans. Instead, it would put all of its customer deposits into an account at the New York Federal Reserve bank. The Fed made $25.8 billion in interest payments to banks in 2017. If the Federal Reserve was not propping up short-term risk-free interest rates, by paying banks on their reserves rates above what a free-market would indicate, there would be no logic in the TNB USA bank concept. If the Federal Reserve were to revert to its' previous longstanding practice of not paying banks interest on any reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve, the enormous amounts that banks now keep on deposit at the Federal Reserve, far in excess of their reserve requirements, would have to be invested in securities such as treasury bills. That would drive short-term risk-free interest rates down to the levels now seen in Europe and Japan.

The September 2018 REM Dividend

REM will soon declare its quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of September 2018. There are 33 mREITs in the REM portfolio. The table below shows each of the securities in the REM portfolio, shows the ticker, name, weight, price, ex-dividend date, dividend amount, dividend frequency, shares held in REM and contribution to the dividend from each REM component using data as of September 14, 2018.

Most of the components declared the same dividends as they did in the prior period, A positive development is that iStar (NYSE:STAR) paid a $0.09 dividend. STAR previously was not paying any dividends. Capstead Mortgage REIT (NYSE:CMO) decreased the quarterly dividend to $0.11 from the $0.14 paid in the prior quarter. TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC TRUST (TRTX) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.43 from the $0.42 paid in the prior quarter. ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC (ORC) paid monthly dividends of $0.08. ORC was paying monthly dividends of $0.09 in July 2018. ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE REIT (ACRE) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.29 from the $0.28 paid in the prior quarter. EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP (NYSE:XAN) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.15 from the $0.10 paid in the prior quarter. REM also has close to $2 million in cash and cash-like treasury money market funds and has taken a position in Dow Jones US Real Estate futures. I have not considered any contribution to the REM dividend from the cash.

Multiplying the shares of each component by the dividend gives a dollar amount for each component. Dividing the sum of the dividend contribution amounts by the 27,450,000 shares outstanding gives the gross dividend. Some mREITs pay monthly. To calculate the amount that a monthly-paying component pays during a quarter, the dividend is multiplied by three. Using a 0.48% annual net expense ratio reduces the quarterly dividend by $0.0587. This would imply a quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of September 2018 of $0.9743. On a trailing 12-month basis, the annual dividend for REM would be $4.3575. This would be a current yield of 8.9% at a price of $48.89. On a quarterly compounded basis, this is an annualized yield of 9.2%. If there is some return of capital added to the September 2018 dividend, it would be higher.

It should be noted that REM, as an ETF, is a fund where the management has some discretion over the quarterly dividend as long as it complies with the Investment Company Act and Internal Revenue rules that require a substantial percentage of income be distributed to shareholders annually. This is in contrast the ETNs, which are notes where the dividend must be paid according to the formula specified in the indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Despite the uncertainty in the financial markets especially regarding interest rates, I am still constructive on the mREITs and REM, primarily based on the high dividends. There is some reason to believe that increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve may not be a onerous to the mREITs as some fear. The prospects of trade wars and the resultant decline in economic activity may mitigate the urge to hike rates by the Federal Reserve. An increase in labor force participation, as the reforms to the disability system start to impact the labor markets could also lessen fears of a labor shortage fueled inflation spike.

Some of those who now hold REM in margin accounts might be interested in X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML). REML is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by REM. Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a 2X leveraged ETN such as MORL

As I indicated in REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning?," REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels.

There is another reason some may be interested in REML. Those holding MORL in the Fidelity accounts were not able to sell MORL and buy MRRL, when the spread btween the two became illogical as described above. Fidelity allows them to sell MORL but not buy MRRL. Fidelity does allow new purchases of REML. I have always suspected that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such as MORL. I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share (see Swift Energy And SandRidge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices) in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below their radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

REM Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name weight % price ex-div dividend frequency contribution to dividend NLY ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REIT INC 16.97 10.18 9/27/2018 0.3 q 6174312 AGNC AGNC INVESTMENT REIT CORP 12.1 18.95 9/27/2018 0.18 q 1418415 NRZ NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT REIT CO 8.53 18.35 6/29/2018 0.5 q 2868468 STWD STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST REIT INC 7.96 22.42 9/27/2018 0.48 q 2104472 TWO TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT REIT CORP 6.24 15.69 7/24/2018 0.1584 q 778024 MFA MFA FINANCIAL REIT INC 4.91 7.73 9/28/2018 0.2 q 1567557 BXMT BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REIT CLA 4.77 34.39 9/27/2018 0.62 q 1061366 CIM CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP 4.51 18.88 9/27/2018 0.5 q 1474757 ARI APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINA 4.29 19.48 9/27/2018 0.46 q 1251226 IVR INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL REIT INC 3.29 16.4 9/24/2018 0.42 q 1039511 LADR LADDER CAPITAL CORP CLASS A 2.64 17.02 9/17/2018 0.325 q 622853 RWT REDWOOD TRUST REIT INC TRUST 2.22 16.54 9/13/2018 0.3 q 496714 PMT PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST 2.16 20.2 7/12/2018 0.47 q 620672 HASI HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRA 1.94 21.36 10/2/2018 0.33 q 370562 ARR ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC 1.72 23.17 9/14/2018 0.19 m 523640 GPMT GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC T 1.48 19.26 6/29/2018 0.4 q 379125 CMO CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE REIT CORP 1.36 8.27 9/27/2018 0.11 q 223593 STAR ISTAR REIT INC 1.3 11.15 8/14/2018 0.09 q 129409 NYMT NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST REIT INC T 1.26 6.31 9/26/2018 0.2 q 494866 TRTX TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC TRUST 1.14 20.34 6/22/2018 0.43 q 298537 ABR ARBOR REALTY TRUST REIT INC TRUST 1.07 12.07 8/14/2018 0.25 q 273588 MITT AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST REIT 0.94 18.61 9/27/2018 0.5 q 310468 ANH ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET REIT CORP 0.84 4.8 9/27/2018 0.14 q 301380 WMC WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL REI 0.81 11.14 9/27/2018 0.31 q 277260 ORC ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC 0.72 7.5 9/27/2018 0.08 m 283453 ACRE ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE REIT C 0.69 14.46 9/27/2018 0.29 q 172040 XAN EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP 0.63 11.65 9/27/2018 0.15 q 100775 DX DYNEX CAPITAL REIT INC 0.62 6.39 9/11/2018 0.18 q 216438 KREF KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE INC TRUST 0.59 20.5 9/27/2018 0.43 q 152005 SLD SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 0.54 17 9/27/2018 0.4 q 156570 JCAP JERNIGAN CAPITAL INC 0.48 19.7 9/28/2018 0.35 q 104886 CHMI CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT RE 0.43 18.6 9/27/2018 0.49 q 138373 AJX GREAT AJAX CORP 0.4 13.77 8/14/2018 0.3 q 107069 EARN ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REI 0.21 11.95 9/27/2018 0.37 q 81850 USD USD CASH 0.15 100 0 MLPFT CASH COLLATERAL USD MLPFT 0 100 0 DJEU8 DOW JONES US REAL ESTATE SEP 18 0 327.3 0

