Tariffs And Stocks - When Will They Reflect The Current Environment?

Subsidies and tariffs distort the prices of markets across all asset classes. 2018 is turning out to be the year of tariffs as a protectionist wave has swept around the world. On the campaign trail, President Trump advocated for a hard line against other nations on trade protocols which he argued put the United States in a position where it suffered while other countries profited. The President pointed his finger at China as the most significant offender when it comes to trade. Over the summer, the U. S. administration slapped China with $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese exports into the United States and the Chinese retaliated with a proportionate response.

This week, the President acted again in an attempt to coerce the Chinese to negotiate in earnest for a new trade protocol that represents "fairness and reciprocity" in the words of President Trump. The trade battle escalated to a new level, and the situation could lead to both a trade and currency war between the U.S. and China. On Tuesday, September 18, Alibaba founder Jack Ma told markets that the currency dispute and a trade war could last for two decades. On Monday, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund told markets that dark clouds are gathering over the trade issue. However, the equities markets in the U.S. and China have had very different reactions in the face of the trade dispute that could spiral into a bearish noose around the neck of the global economy.

U.S. stocks have been steady

The equity markets in the United States have shrugged off the impact of the escalation of the trade dispute and all of the four leading stock indices including the S&P 500, DJIA, NASDAQ, and Russel 2000 were higher during the session on Tuesday, September 18 following the announcement of another $200 billion of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and China's retaliation for the move.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights, the equity index was at a new all-time high and was trading above the 2925 level on Thursday following the news on trade.

With short-term interest rates likely to rise at next week's Federal Reserve meeting, stocks are ignoring both increasing rates and the perils of protectionist measures. Stocks in the United States continue to focus on corporate tax reform which has bolstered earnings and stock buyback programs by many companies. At the same time, even though interest rates will rise on September 26, the dollar index has declined to lows of under 94 on Tuesday. While widening interest rate differentials between the dollar and euro currency should be supporting the value of the dollar and pushing the greenback to new and higher highs, it smells like there has been intervention in the currency markets to keep the dollar from running away on the upside. The Trump administration has been advocating for a lower dollar to support U.S. exports, and with China devaluing their currency as a tool in the trade war it is likely that the U.S. is countering that effort by selling the dollar to keep a lid on the greenback these days.

U.S. stocks have not only been steady, but the bull market continues to charge. The E-Mini S&P 500 contract closed 2017 at 2668.25, and on September 20 it was trading at 2926.25, up over 9.6% on the year despite the trade issues facing the markets.

China has seen weakness in shares

While the U.S. equity market has ignored the trade dispute and rising potential of those "dark clouds" according to the IMF, price action in the Chinese equity market has been bearish.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the iShares Large-Cap China ETF (FXI) illustrates, the ETF closed 2017 at $46.17 and was trading at $42.65 on September 10, a decline of 7.6% since the start of the year. FXI reached a high of $54 in January but has dropped by over 21% from that peak on the back of protectionism in the form of tariffs by both the U.S. and China.

President Trump ups the ante

The stock markets in the U.S. and China are telling us that China has more to lose in the current trade dispute. While the U.S. trade imbalance is over the $500 billion level, the Chinese could run out of retaliatory measures while the U.S. could continue to put pressure on the Chinese economy with even higher and more expansive duties.

President Trump slapped a 10% tariff on Chinese exports to the U.S. on September 17 and gave China a four-month window to negotiate a deal. Those tariffs will rise to 25% by the end of 2018. Additionally, the President warned Beijing that he is prepared to move with another $267 billion in protectionist measures if the Chinese retaliate against the latest move by his administration. On Tuesday, the Chinese said that they would retaliate which ups the ante in the trade dispute which could be heading for a trade war. At the same time, as the Chinese run out of U.S. products to slap with duties after agricultural and energy commodities, they are likely to turn their focus on U.S. companies operating in China under minority-stake joint ventures. Additionally, China could step up their devaluation of the yuan and slow or stop buying U.S. government debt issues or even begin to sell bonds. President Trump upped the ante on trade this week, and the Chinese have responded which raised the stakes on trade to a higher level.

The Fed meeting could provide surprises

U.S. stocks continue to rally and are at record levels despite the trade issues. Meanwhile, next Wednesday, on September 26 the FOMC will hike the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points and should tell markets that economic data in the United States support a fourth hike of the same magnitude at their December meeting. Such a move will increase the short-term rate to 2.25-2.50% by the end of this year. With stocks continuing to rise, the upcoming interest rate hike appears to have as much influence on share prices as the trade issues these days. However, in their minutes, members of the FOMC expressed a rising concern that a trade war could increase prices and inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy. At the same time, a global recession could create an environment in the U.S. where stagflation or higher prices during a recession could make it extremely difficult when it comes to monetary policy moves by the central bank. President Trump has not been shy about his desire for a continuation of low interest rates. The President believes that a hawkish Fed will work against both his economic growth initiatives via tax reform and his trade initiative. When it comes to the latter, higher rates could result in a stronger dollar. A weaker greenback is a useful tool when dealing with the Chinese at the negotiating table.

The Fed could find itself between a rock and a hard place when to an overly hawkish stance at their September and December meetings. Two 25 basis point hikes will prompt the wrath of the President and a potential twitter storm of displeasure from the commander-in-chief. However, with GDP growth at over 4%, unemployment at the lowest level in years, and inflationary pressures nipping at the heels of the economy, the members of the committee are likely to suffer the slings and arrows from the Oval Office. Data rather than rhetoric tends to drive monetary policy moves by the central bank.

Volatility on the horizon

U.S. stocks have ignored more than a few warning signs when it comes to the potential for rising interest rates. In February, the more hawkish approach to monetary policy caused a significant correction in the stock market, but it came storming back to the upside. The overall environment of optimism continues to raise equity prices and hold them at a record level. However, that could change as China may be fighting this trade dispute from a weaker position, but the world's most populous nation with the second largest GDP has plenty of tools to unleash if the situation continues to escalate into the trade and currency war over the coming weeks and months. In that case, it would be difficult for U.S. equities to ignore increasing economic threats.

I continue to believe that buying the VIX index on dips and selling on rallies is the optimal strategy for trading the ups and downs in the stock market these days. The VIX was trading at the $11.49 level on Thursday, September 20. The VIX tends to rally during moves to the downside in the stock market. Therefore, VIX-related products operate like put options in the equities market.

Source: Barchart

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) invests in short-term VIX futures contracts. VIXY is a very short-term vehicle that is only appropriate for positions of less than two weeks in duration. VIXY is a trading product. Therefore, it is best suited for those market participants looking to buy on a dip and take profits on a rally which is the converse move in the stock market. The price of the VIXY typically moves lower during rallies and higher during corrections in the stock market.

Those "dark clouds" that the IMF are currently concerned about have not yet cast a shadow over the U.S. stock market. However, the odds of a correction are rising as the trade dispute continues to escalate, and the stock market will eventually reflect the current environment.

