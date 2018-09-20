Harmony Gold Mining Stock Showing Strength Amid Weaker Gold Prices

Back in June, I wrote an update on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) following the company's equity raise near yearly lows. Currently, I'm intrigued by the possibility of a rebound in gold mining stocks as gold tries to get some upside from the $1,200 level (I've already laid out my views on Barrick Gold (ABX) (here), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) (here), Newmont Mining (NEM) (here), Yamana Gold (AUY) (here), Eldorado Gold (EGO) (here), Goldcorp (here), Kinross Gold (here)). Naturally, Harmony Gold Mining is also on the radar in such a situation.

So, what changed in Harmony since June 2018? The first obvious answer is the stock price:

Despite the recent downside in practically all gold mining shares, Harmony's stock had upside and is now valued higher than back in June. In my opinion, there were several factors into play.

First, the equity raise, while done at an unfortunate price, decreased the uncertainty regarding any future equity raise. Put simply, investors no longer fear about potential dilution since dilution has just been done. This can't be called a serious fundamental factor, but it's an important psychological factor in play here.

The other catalyst is the company's valuation. Even after having some upside from summer, the stock trades at less than 8 forward P/E and 0.41 P/B. What is even more important, the company is coming out of a period of negative earnings into a period of positive earnings expectations and higher production. A change from - to + is often a significant catalyst in the stock market.

In the current financial year, the company expects to produce 1.45 million ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of R515,000/kg (~$1010 per ounce at current exchange rate). The exchange rate is an important factor here because the South African currency has recently been volatile together with many other emerging market currencies:

Source: XE.com

Harmony has long struggled with high AISC and has to cope with upward wage pressure that is evident during yearly wage negotiations with the unions, which are a big problem for mining companies in South Africa. Note that at recent rand highs of about 11.5 to dollar, Harmony's costs are ~$1,270 per ounce. For reference, in the financial year 2018, Harmony's costs were $1,231 per ounce. So far, the company has been able to use hedges to mitigate the impact of high costs:

Source: Harmony presentation

Outside of gold price dynamics and the persistent challenges of mining in South Africa, Harmony's main long-term problem is vividly depicted on the slide below:

Source: Harmony presentation

Obviously, the company will have to invest more on top of Wafi-Golpu development to ensure consistent level of gold production. Whether Harmony will be able to enhance existing operations or will have to engage in "value accretive M&A activity", which is typically more expensive, remains a big question.

However, for now, Harmony looks like a stock that is gaining some momentum, thanks to valuation and recent developments in the rand. The fact that Harmony's shares were able to sustain the pressure from a significant downside in gold prices highlights their current strength. In my opinion, Harmony's shares have more room to rise if gold is able to rise from the $1,200 level.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUY, GG, EGO, HMY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.