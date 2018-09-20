Arvinas Holding Prepares Terms For $100 Million IPO

Although still a very early stage company, ARVN has significant milestone revenue from its licensing partnerships and strong investor support for the IPO.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of various cancers.

Arvinas Holding aims to sell $100 million of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

ARVN has enviable licensing partnerships, a large amount of liquid resources, and shareholder support for the IPO.

Company & Technology

New Haven, Connecticut-based Arvinas was founded in 2013 to discover and commercialize therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of patients with debilitating or life-threatening diseases such as prostate and breast cancers.

Management is headed by President and CEO John Houston, who has been with the firm since 2017 and has previously served multiple positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS).

Arvinas has developed a proprietary technology platform for the engineering proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs).

Below is a brief overview video of Arvinas PROTAC function:

The technology is designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system (Ubiquitin/Proteasome System) to selectively degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Arvinas intends to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for their lead drug candidates, ARV-110 and ARV-471, in the first quarter of 2019 and in mid-2019, respectively.

ARV-110 is a PROTAC targeting the androgen receptor protein [AR] for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company expects to submit an IND to the FDA for ARV-110 in the second half of 2018.

ARV-471 is a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein [ER] for the treatment of women with metastatic ER-positive / HER2 negative breast cancer. The company expects to submit an IND to FDA for ARV-471 in the first half of 2019.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in Arvinas include OrbiMed, 5AM Ventures, New Leaf Venture Partners, Deerfield, RA Capital Management and Hillhouse Capital Group, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the total castration-resistant prostate cancer treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the period between 2017 and 2021.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing incidence of castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Major competitors that provide or are developing castration-resistant prostate cancer treatments include:

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sanofi (SNY)

Valeant

Financial Performance

ARVN’s recent financial results, while typical in most respects, differ from most pre-clinical firms in that they feature a significant amount of revenue from its Pfizer (PFE), Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Merck (MRK) licensing agreements.

The table below shows the remaining amounts due under the contracts, not including future sales royalties:

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $99.9 million in cash and marketable securities and $61.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ARVN intends to sell 6.66 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100.0 million.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $40.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is typical of successful life science IPOs in the current environment and is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $368 million.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $29.0 million to $34.0 million for the advancement of our AR program, including completion of our IND submissions, completion of our Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical trial of ARV-110 in men with progressive mCRPC, conducting an expansion cohort from this trial, and conducting IND-enabling studies of a next generation AR degrader for men with mCRPC; approximately $20.0 million to $23.0 million for the advancement of our ER program, including completion of our IND submissions, completion of our Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical trial of ARV-471 in women with locally advanced or metastatic ER+ breast cancer, enrolling an expansion cohort from this trial, and initiating a Phase 1b clinical trial of ARV-471 in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor; and the remainder for the continued expansion of our platform technology, preclinical studies for research stage programs, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Piper Jaffray.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 26, 2018.

