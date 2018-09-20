Cognizant: Dieting Over

Thus, it would be important for Cognizant to stay the course on the margin front (albeit with less punishing rigor) to create overall value for the shareholders.

Post Elliot, the pent-up investment demand of the last few quarters could lead to short terms excesses.

The stock price shot up by over 50% and before anyone knew Elliot had exited the stock.

Mr Paul Singer’s reputation is likely to have helped convince the management of the merits of margin expansion.

Cognizant used to be lenient with its margin profile until Elliot Management bought a $1.4 billion position in the stock.

Elliot's November 2016 letter to Cognizant (CTSH) pulled the proverbial rug under the management's feet. Elliot wanted one of the world's largest IT services companies (F2018E revenue of $16.2 billion) to become more profitable, dumping CTSH's age-old policy of maintaining margins below 20%. The activist hedge fund's reputation preceded it and the CTSH management ceded. Elliot made money and left. CTSH is now at a point from where it can deliver 20%+ returns to shareholders, without compromising on its core philosophy.

Before Elliot

CTSH's defining feature was its long-standing philosophy of keeping operating margins low to invest in business growth. The company would invest anything in excess of 20% non-GAAP operating margin towards business growth. This was in stark contrast to the labor cost arbitrage-driven, margin crazed IT services industry.

Enter Elliot Management

Elliot is a well know hedge fund, also referred to as a vulture fund by some. Elliot bought a 4% ($1.4 billion) stake in CTSH making it one of the largest shareholders of the company. The hedge fund then followed up in its signature style.

Elliot shot off a letter to the CTSH management. The letter cited management's focus on keeping margins at sub-20% and lack of a dividend policy as key deterrents to shareholder return. The letter further laid out an aggressive roadmap to improve margins from the sub-20% levels to 23-24% over the next 3 years. Elliot's argument throughout the letter was that since CTSH was no more a growth company, the management must have margins and returns aligned with those of CTSH's peers.

Whether it was the logic in the argument to remove the lid on margins or the fear of Elliot's ability to win at any cost, the CTSH management readily complied with the activist investor's whims.

The plan has been complemented by productive conversations in recent weeks with Elliott Management and other shareholders. As you know, we announced this morning a cooperation agreement with Elliott.

Source: 4Q16 Earnings Call

Source: 4Q16 Earnings Presentation

The CTSH management signed a cooperation agreement with Elliot. This was followed by an 8-K filing, which was virtually a copy of Elliot's letter. The management still continues to execute on the plan laid out for 2019.

Source: 2Q18 Earnings Presentation

Pumped and dumped

Elliot is likely to have entered the stock at an estimated price of $52, the average of closing prices between the start of 4Q16 and 25 Nov 16 (the last trading day before Elliot's letter on 28 Nov 16).

CTSH data by YCharts

Elliot's holding in CTSH as per the hedge fund's 13F filings was as follows:

Source: Elliot 13Fs

Interestingly, CTSH began beating market expectations on both revenue and EPS in the very quarter subsequent to the Elliot announcement. During Elliot's 15 months investment window (or effectively 4Qs), CTSH beat revenue and EPS expectations every single time!

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock reacted to the consistently positive results. On 15 March 2018, the CTSH stock had crossed $85 or the mid-point of Elliot's expected share price value range of $80-90.

CTSH data by YCharts

As per Elliot's 13F filings, the hedge fund had exited CTSH at the end of 1Q18. The average price for the 1Q18 was $79 or 52% returns from the expected entry price for Elliot.

CTSH data by YCharts

Even before the end of May 2018, the CTSH stock had lost $10 from the peak reached in March 2018.

After Elliot

As a hedge fund, Elliot wanted a quick bang for its buck. However, a habit cultivated over decades cannot be undone in three years. CTSH's realignment program led to job cuts, a slowdown in the pace of hiring and increase in attrition. In its 2Q18 earnings call, the CTSH management had cited an annualized attrition rate of 22.6% a cause of concern.

Source: CTSH Financial Model. Note: The SPLK Financial Model has been built by the author using SEC filings, investor presentations, and competitor analysis.

CTSH was used to investing for growth and this tightening was never going to last. In 2Q18 the company added 7,500 employees vs. an addition of 1,200 in the five quarters before 2Q18.

In addition to managing the usual culprits of weakness in banking and telco customers, a struggle to manage the onsite-offsite billing mix, automation and attrition, CTSH will now also need to deal with the pent-up investment demand versus heightened investor expectations.

Moving steadily

It is no secret that professional services firms have been gobbling up digital marketing firms to provide a more complete solution to the end customers and CTSH is no exception. The company claims contribution from digital to be approaching ~30% of revenues.

Despite headwinds in the larger customer segments of banking and telco, CTSH has been continually developing skill sets in newer technologies such as the blockchain. In addition, the company has also been expanding its reach and repertoire of offerings:

Incidentally, Cognizant operates one of the world's largest AI practices, measured by numbers of professionals and scope of services…Cloud is another enabler of end-to-end digital transformation. By year-end, we expect our global cloud workforce to exceed 20,000 associates…. We now have delivery facilities in over 20 states in the U.S. as well as multiple centers in Canada and Mexico, with plans to expand this network in 2019.

Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

Financials

Going forward, CTSH has the following options:

Continue on the path of margin enhancement shown by Elliot Circle back to its original philosophy to margin latitude Walk a middle path

CAGR (2017-24E) Bull Bear Base Financial services 13.0% 5.5% 6.5% Healthcare 8.9% 2.9% 3.9% Products and Resources 23.9% 17.9% 18.9% Communications, Media and Technology 25.9% 19.9% 20.9% Total revenue 16.9% 10.5% 11.5% Average (2017-24E) Bull Bear Base Gross margin 40.4% 38.5% 39.4% SGA margin 14.9% 16.8% 15.9% Op income margin 24.3% 20.4% 22.2% FCF margin 16.5% 15.0% 16.1%

Source: CTSH Financial Model

Bull case - CTSH does Elliot proud: The management can break the glass ceiling of margins by cracking a whip. Not only should the revenues grow faster than the industry, but also CTSH should be able to rein in attrition. This scenario is likely to be difficult given the IT services' industry's pivot away from the low hanging fruit of manual labor, industry scamper for talent, CTSH's current attrition related problems and the company's pent-up demand for investment.

Bear case - The need for investment overwhelms discipline of the Elliot days: This would lead to margins severely contracting in 2018 and 2019. However, revenue growth gets back on the 9-10% trajectory in 2020. Another unlikely scenario given what the management has already committed to the markets.

Base case - The middle path: CTSH could let its hair a bit down for 2H18 and let the margin growth ease and possibly match that of 2017. The focus on value-added work continues, along with some of the indulgences (investments) of the past. Considering CTSH's acknowledgement of Elliot's viewpoint, the management seems to have set itself up for tightening its belt.

The strong margin performance in Q2 has set us up nicely to absorb wage increases and promotions along with other investments in the business in the second half of the year while staying on track to achieve our non-GAAP operating margin target of approximately 21% this year.

Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

The key question would thus be: Can the management pace the margin transformation without rocking the apple cart.

Source: CTSH Financial Model

If executed right, it does look possible with the base case offering the most balanced scenario for the company.

Valuation

CTSH belongs to the creed of stable margin profile, professional services companies. On a P/S, P/E and DCF basis the value per share expectations are as follows:

P/E Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 60.6 Base 62.9 Bull 90.8 Average 71.4

P/S Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 74.6 Base 91.2 Bull 116.5 Average 94.1

DCF Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 90.6 Base 111.3 Bull 167.9 Average 123.3

Source: CTSH Financial Model. Note: A dynamic visualization of the CTSH Financial Model is available here

Barring unforeseen issues (such as Elliot, internal investigations, visa issues etc.) and unless the company strays towards the bear case, CTSH seems to be at an attractive price point versus the intrinsic value of the stock.

