Seadrill: New Contract Is Good For Business

On Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced that it awarded a contract for two exploration wells to the West Hercules semisubmersible, which is owned by Seadril Ltd. (SDRL), a large offshore drilling contractor that recently emerged from bankruptcy protection. Interestingly, Seadrill itself makes no mention of this contract on its own web page. During the years of the drilling boom, the company was one of the better ones regarding the prompt announcement of contracts, but it began to fall short in this task following the start of the industry downturn, so it's disappointing to see Seadrill has not corrected this now that it's no longer under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Overall though, this is quite a positive development since it lends support to the overall narrative that the offshore drilling industry has indeed begun to heal from its malaise, and this is something that should bring some comfort to investors in the offshore drilling sector.

About West Hercules

Seadrill's West Hercules is a harsh environment-capable ultra-deepwater semisubmersible that's capable of operating in up to 9,850 feet of water.

Source: InfieldRigs

The rig completed its construction in 2008, which makes it a member of the sixth generation of offshore drilling rigs. This also makes the rig one of the most capable offshore drilling rigs in existence. As I have mentioned numerous times in the past, exploration and production companies have shown a marked preference for modern technically-capable units in the tendering process, which lends West Hercules an advantage when it comes to competing for contracts.

About The Equinor Contract

As mentioned in the introduction, the contract requires the West Hercules to drill two wells in the Arctic environment of the Barents Sea. However, it also has options for up to nine additional wells, which will likely be extended if Equinor is pleased with the way that the exploration program is progressing. This is something that we have been seeing a lot of in recent months. Basically, energy companies are unwilling to commit to a long-term contract like they were during the drilling boom earlier this decade, so instead they are committing to a much shorter one with numerous options to extend it. This helps companies keep exploration capital expenditures down, which is very important in the age of constrained cash flows (even if the recovery in oil prices has helped somewhat).

The contract is scheduled to begin in spring 2019 so the rig can be expected to begin generating revenues from it around that time. However, the rig will not be completely idle until that time. According to Seadrill's fleet status report, the West Hercules is currently under contract with Equinor in Norway and will be working for an undisclosed amount until the end of the year:

Source: Seadrill Ltd.

It is not unusual for a rig to be unused during the winter, particularly in the Barents Sea where the winters can be quite harsh (although admittedly not quite as bad as in the Laptev Sea or other seas north of the Russian landmass). This new contract therefore looks like it's an extension of the rig's current one.

As is the case with the rig's current contract, the dayrate for the new one was not disclosed, which also is something that we have been seeing with increasing regularity over the past couple years. However, as I discussed yesterday with subscribers to Energy Profits in Dividends, the similar West Aquarius semisubmersible owned by Seadrill Partners (SDLP) was recently awarded a contract with a dayrate in the high 200s to low 300s. It would be reasonable to assume that this new contract carries a dayrate in the same range, although this is far above the level where IHS Markit puts the leading market dayrate. As I discussed recently, IHS Markit puts the current market dayrate for ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles at approximately $150,000 so a dayrate of the sort that West Aquarius received would certainly be a major increase month over month. However, as Vladimir Zernov points out, Bassoe Offshore puts the current market dayrate for an ultra-deepwater harsh-environment semisubmersible at approximately $300,000:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

As the chart above shows, sixth-generation harsh-environment semisubmersibles are currently commanding a much higher dayrate than many other types of rig. This is likely a function of the attention that exploration and production companies such as Equinor have been paying to the Arctic region, which makes sense when we consider that nearly a quarter of the world's undiscovered oil reserves are believed to lie in Arctic waters.

Financial Considerations

One of the problems that has been facing the offshore drilling industry over the past few years is that the market dayrates for drilling rigs have been barely above the cash flow breakeven rate. This has made it very difficult for offshore drilling contractors to earn a profit off of the contracts that they have been getting awarded. While it's a safe bet that Seadrill will generate a positive cash flow off of this contract if the dayrate is indeed close to $300,000, we cannot be certain how much. This is because the company has never explicitly disclosed what its approximate cash flow breakeven is for a harsh-environment floater. The figure that the company provided prior to the industry collapse was $180,000 but that was for all floating rigs and not explicitly harsh-environment ones. In addition, many drilling companies including Seadrill have enjoyed great success at getting these numbers down over the past few years. Finally, the company's Chapter 11 restructuring process reduced its cash flow breakeven level by reducing its debt. Therefore, the cash flow breakeven level is probably somewhere in the low- to mid-100s but we cannot be certain of that. It's undoubtedly below $300,000 though so we can be reasonably certain that Seadrill will generate positive cash flow off of this contract after the rig begins working in the spring.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this contract is a clear sign that the offshore drilling market is indeed improving, which will undoubtedly benefit shareholders in both Seadrill or any other offshore drilling firm. In addition, we also see an improving ability for drillers to generate positive operating cash flow. This is something that these companies sorely need. Overall, this is quite a positive development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.