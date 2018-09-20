What Comes Next For Micron Technology?

The company has not missed quarterly earnings estimates since 2015, but guidance will be the real story given the fact that near-term demand has shown clear weakness.

Micron's next earnings results will give investors a better idea of the true state of memory chip market after a period of contentious debate on the future of product pricing.

To start the fourth quarter, Micron Technology (MU) was riding high on a wave of optimism, propelled forward by its $10 billion share buyback program and its announced plans to return at least half of its free cash flow to stockholders beginning in fiscal year 2019. On May 29th, the stock was trading at its highest levels since 2000 as bulls suggested traditional memory chip cycles no longer applied to the accepted market dynamics. The debate has been contentious, as alternative narratives centered around the strength of data center demand and consumer usage needs which beyond simple smartphone activities.

Since then, Micron bulls have found themselves up against the ropes and investors are still looking for clues to determine the most likely direction in share prices. This is why Micron's next set of earnings results is so important, and I remain long the stock through call options with upside potential outweighing downside vulnerability in share prices at their current levels.

Micron tech is set to report earnings results for the fiscal fourth quarter after the markets close on September 20th. The company is expected to show adjusted EPS of $3.33, well above the initial forecasts of $3.14 which were outlined at the start of the quarter. Micron has not missed quarterly earnings estimates since 2015 but guidance will be the real story given the fact that near-term demand has shown evidence of clear weakness. That said, Micron's earnings surprises have declined in size in each of the last four quarters.

Perhaps more troublesome is the fact that Micron's most recent earnings surprise has not been followed by extended gains in the share price. Even after the period which followed the 4.09% EPS surprise posted during the second quarter, MU managed to recover its losses and generate further rallies en route to its 18-year highs at $64.66. The opposing scenario has occurred in the period that followed the 0.65% EPS surprise posted during the fiscal third quarter of 2018. Here, markets have made only feeble attempts at posting new rallies and share prices have actually broken important support levels near $45.90 per share.

The lack of buying activity is troubling, as EPS surprises diminish in size and investors lacked the interest to capitalize on opportunities created by lower price valuations. MU is currently showing a P/E ratio of 4.59, which is far below the averages seen in Micron industry competitors. Current P/E valuations for NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) stand at 40.55, while the P/E ratio for Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO) is now seen much higher at 94.18. Bullish interest in MU remains weak, and this suggests that even an upside surprise might not be enough to propel the stock out of these depressed areas.

Of course, some of this weakness does make sense. The company has fallen victim to the market's heightened trade war rhetoric, with a Chinese court blocking product sales in July. Additional problems were encountered by shareholders earlier this month when Micron confirmed lower-than-expected memory chip demand would weigh on price levels during the second half of 2018.

Current estimates show revenue expectations of $8.25 billion, which is above the forecasts of $7.98 billion which were seen at the start of the quarter. Micron's prior guidance suggest a strong possibility for an upside surprise, and this outlook is supported by strong forecasts for sales in the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) segment. DRAM is the memory used in servers and personal computers, and Wall Street expects the figure to come in at $5.92 billion. This would represent a gain of 46% if realized. Sales of NAND chips (flash memory used in smaller devices) are expected to rise 18% (at $2.19 billion).

When we take all of this together, it quickly becomes clear that MU is trading at an important inflection point, which could define sentiment (and the trajectory of share prices) for the remainder of this year. On a YTD basis, Micron is actually showing gains of 9.6%, although the extent of the recent declines has done a good job of overshadowing this performance. That said, MU still fails to match the 14.9% gains posted by the NASDAQ and the 39.4% gains posted by NVDA during the same period.

Clearly, risks still exist. But bullish investors are wondering if the bad news is already priced into the market. Trends in DRAM memory demand remain strong, as cloud providers and data centers look to meet the rising memory needs of consumers. We might also see Micron get more aggressive with buybacks and support the EPS outlook as depressed share price levels offer strong long-term opportunities. The updates this week will give investors a better idea of the true state of memory chip market and, hopefully, settle parts of the debate on the future possibilities of product pricing. I remain long MU through call options, as most of the evidence suggests upside potential outweigh downside vulnerability in the weeks and months ahead.

