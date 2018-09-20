Dropbox: From Growth To Profitability

There are a number of catalysts that will drive price to at least $33 over next few months representing +30% upside and a slim chance of an outright acquisition.

Both Q1 and Q2 numbers exceeded Wall Street expectations, and we expect this trend to continue for Q3 and Q4. Full-year revenue guidance is $1.37bn and $345mm FCF or 25% margin.

What initially attracted me to Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was not that it was operating in a growing tech segment (cloud storage and content sharing) and backed by some of the most well known Silicon Valley investors. No, instead, I was impressed by a comment made by the CEO in early 2017 when he said "Warren Buffett better be able to look at our business and say, this lemonade stand makes money" (Source: Bloomberg Businessweek August 14, 2017). This, along with an incredible list of board of directors, made me want to dig deeper post the IPO on 27 March 2018.

The stock price has been volatile lately, given the expiration of the 6-month lock-up period on August 23 which has put pressure on the price. Looking ahead, I remain bullish in regard to the company's and the stock's prospects and calculated a twelve-month price target of $33, representing almost 30% increase from today's price of just under $26.

I. Background:

The San Francisco-based corporation was founded in 2007 and provides a cloud storage and collaboration platform worldwide. Its market cap is around $10 billion, and around 50% of shares are held by institutions and 17% by insiders. (Source: Thomson Reuters). They have around 500 million users, including over 200,000 businesses and around 12 million paying customers. In early 2017, its focus shifted from being just another cloud storage provider to being one of the top content and collaboration software companies and more importantly building a strong ecosystem around them. This is and will become a barrier to entry that will make it difficult for others to compete with them in the future.

The cloud storage offering does put them directly in competition with some of the larger players out there like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), but coincidentally, Dropbox has partnerships with both companies along with a host of other partners.

II. Financials:

Dropbox reported better-than-expected fiscal one and two top line and EPS quarter results beating estimates by $0.03 ($0.08 vs $0.05) and $0.04 ($0.11 vs $0.07), respectively. The top line increased 27% from a year earlier in Q2 to $339 million and rose 28% in Q1. It also had 11.9 million paid customers at the end of June, a 20% increase over the previous year (8.8 million in 2016) and higher than the 11.73 million Wall Street was expecting. ARPU was $116.66 in Q2, up 5% from $111.19 a year ago. On the profitability side, gross margin for the quarter was 74% and an increase of 700bps over the prior year, and operating margins were 14%, and it had an adjusted FCF margin of 25%.

The good times seem apt to continue. The macroeconomic environment ought to remain favorable, given decent GDP growth, low unemployment, higher wages all contributing to rising levels of consumer confidence and record corporate profits. The company's investments in its own unique custom-built infrastructure called Magic Pocket and SMR (drive technology that increases overall storage density) and digital products like Paper, Showcase, and its app, coupled with its efforts to court more enterprise customers, should continue to drive sales, as well.

For the third quarter, they expect revenue to be in the range of $350 to $353 million and operating margins of around 8% due to planned increases in infrastructure investments and timing of certain marketing and hiring expenses. For the full year, they raised revenue guidance from around $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion and operating margin by 50 bps. Free cash flow will be in the range of $340 to $350 million and 2018 fully diluted shares to be in the range of 411 to 416 million shares.

III. Competitive Advantages:

Investment in its own cloud infrastructure (Magic Pocket): It has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to build its own infrastructure and remove itself from other dependents such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). This has allowed them to become more vertically integrated which means cost savings and better control over quality. Just ask any Dropbox user, and they will likely tell you that file transfers are not only super easy but also lightning fast. Very experienced board of directors: Paul Jacobs (Ex CEO Qualcomm), Condoleezza Rice (Former US Secretary of State), Meg Whitman (CEO new TV), 2x former CFO of Fortune 500 companies to name but a few. Dropbox is backed by some of the most promising Venture Firms and Strategic Investors who seem to be holding onto their shares post IPO: While I do not know this with 100% certainty, around 314 million shares became available for sale upon the lock-up expiration, but when looking at the volumes over the last few days, no substantial sell orders have hit the wires. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) owns around 5mm shares and don't be surprised if they add more at current stock price levels. Some articles have been written about insiders selling shares (Clark Quentin, Vashee Ajay, Houston Drew). Given size of these, I have to believe these are just to cover taxes as all of them own much larger positions. Go to Market strategy: Unlike rival Box (NYSE:BOX), Dropbox GTM strategy is based on leveraging the consumer business and then applying technology to that to convert enterprise businesses. This has allowed them to keep sales and marketing costs very low (Customer acquisition costs) in a SAAS business. While I do not know what their customer lifetime value is, I would imagine that it is at least 3x CAC making it a viable long-term business model. Free users also get offers to become paying customers, and the referral program allows users to get up to 16GB of free space.

IV. Stock Price Growth Catalysts

Acquisition Target: As mentioned, Salesforce made a $100mm investment at ~$21 per share around the IPO time. Salesforce has a history of buying complimentary companies in an attempt to develop their own platform. In order to boost revenues, it would seem that as Dropbox complements Salesforce cloud business. Drew has mentioned in interviews that "Mark has been excited about Dropbox…". Other potential suitors could be any of the largest tech companies like Microsoft, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Google all with whom Dropbox have existing relationships. As most people know, Steve Jobs famously tried to acquire Dropbox in 2009, but Drew was not selling at that time to which Steve said: "well then we will have to kill you". From there, Dropbox has not only survived but has grown from 100 million users in 2012 to 200 million in November 2013 and to 500mm today. (Source: Forbes October 18, 2011, Cover Nov. 7, 2011) Growing Ecosystem and Platform: The company has actively been signing up technology partners and have integrated with names such as Microsoft, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Salesforce, Slack (SLACK), and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). (Source: Company webpage). It also has a partnership with Google and supports their ecosystem strategy to be at the center of users' workflows. (Source: Q2 earnings) Growing market: Their core file-sharing business is part of a rapidly growing market forecast to reach $5.5billion in 2020. (IDC Analyst Terry Frazier). It is also aggressively expanding and investing in adjacent markets such as collaboration with features such as Dropbox Paper. This feature is like Google Docs and allows users to create documents and projects instead of just sharing existing files like most other file-sharing companies.

We continue to like this tech stock for a variety of reasons and look for Q3 and Q4 earnings beat as most CTOs are back after the summer break and ready to write some bigger checks to ensure they are set up for back half of 2018 and early 2019. We expect an increase in ARPU and number of paying customers which will support stock price recovery and help it get back over $30 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.