CNOOC: Penglai Field Shows Growth Potential

While there are always risks of investing in Chinese companies, CNOOC may be worthy of further research.

On Tuesday, September 18, China's CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) announced that it has started production at the Penglai 19-3 oil field. The company will now begin the fairly lengthy process of ramping it up to full production, which is expected to be completed sometime in 2020. As with most oilfield project start-ups, this one can be expected to boost CNOOC's production, which has a positive impact on the company's revenues, all else being equal. CNOOC is not the only company that will see some benefits from this however, as minority stakeholder ConocoPhillips (COP) will also likely see benefits to its own top line.

About Penglai

The Penglai oil field is located in the south central Bohai Sea, approximately 134 miles northwest from Tenggu, China and 49 miles southeast from Penglai, China:

Source: Energy365

As might be expected, Penglai 19-3 is an offshore oil field and so the development of it requires the use of offshore drilling rigs and other support vessels. However, the water at the site is not especially deep, averaging from 88 to 108 feet. Thus, pretty much any shallow-water rig could operate in the region.

Unfortunately, CNOOC has not published any official figures regarding the size of the Penglai 19-3 oil field (only that it is a 100 million ton-class field). It has stated that it intends the Bohai Sea itself to produce 30 million tons for another ten years however, and it expects this field to contribute to that goal. The Penglai 19-3 field is expected to produce approximately 58,700 barrels per day once it reaches peak production in 2020, approximately 51% of which will go to CNOOC and the remainder will go to ConocoPhillips.

CNOOC And The Bohai Sea

The Bohai Sea is a very important region for CNOOC. During the first half of the year, it produced 78.5 million barrels out of the region, which represents 40.44% of the company's total domestic and international production of 194.1 million barrels of oil. The company also extracted 30.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas from the Bohai Sea during the half but this represents a much smaller percentage of the company's total natural gas production due mostly to its large production centers in the South China Sea.

The Penglai 19-3 field is not the only field in the Bohai that CNOOC intends to develop going forward. In 2017, CNOOC announced the discovery of Bazhong 19-6, which is a one hundred million ton-class field much like Penglai:

Source: CNOOC Ltd.

In addition, the Bazhong 29-6 play is a one hundred million ton-class oil field located in the central sub-sag of the mouth of the Yellow River. The company has drilled eight appraisal wells in the field thus far that have encountered an average oil thickness of 32 meters.

It is a certainty that CNOOC will eventually develop these fields due largely to their size. However, it has not provided a projected timeline for the development process yet. Nonetheless, we can expect these two discoveries to further the company's long-term goals in the area and support its growth ambitions.

CNOOC And Growth

We have already seen some of CNOOC's growth story playing out. In the first half of 2018, the company produced a total of 238.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 0.1% increase over the 237.9 million that the company had in the first half of last year.

Source: CNOOC Ltd.

We saw the effects of the company's production growth in its financial figures. As shown here, CNOOC's revenues grew 20.5% and profits grew 56.8% year over year:

Source: CNOOC Ltd.

Of course, production growth was not the only thing that caused the company's profitability to improve year over year. As was the case with many other energy companies, CNOOC also benefited from rising oil prices and declining production costs:

Source: CNOOC Ltd.

However, growing production is something that a company can at least have some control over to grow its revenues so it is still something that is important to do. CNOOC appears to realize this as well and for that reason, the company still has multiple growth projects slated to come online this year:

Source: CNOOC Ltd.

While some of these projects have already come online, not all of them have, which should result in further growth over the remainder of the year. As oil prices are unlikely to decline over the remainder of the year, CNOOC should see higher revenue and profits heading into next year.

Valuation

As we have established that CNOOC is likely to show growth going forward, a case may be made to own the stock. However, before buying it, we need to make sure that we are paying a reasonable price. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate inferior returns. One way to see if a stock is undervalued is to use a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is essentially the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that has been adjusted to account for the company's forward earnings growth.

As a general rule, a company trading at a PEG ratio of less than 1.0 is undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, CNOOC is expected to grow its forward earnings at a 23.39% annual rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a PEG ratio of 0.43, which could indicate that the company is substantially undervalued at the current price of $191.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNOOC is continuing to execute on its growth ambitions, as indicated by the recent start-up of the Penglai 19-3 oil field. The company still has more growth to deliver over the remainder of the year however, which should result in it heading into 2019 with a higher level of revenues and profits than it has currently. In addition, the company appears to be undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth. The fact that this is a Chinese company does bring some risks that should not be overlooked but still CNOOC may be a company that is worthy of further research.

