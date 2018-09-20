Intel: Nonsensical Price

Investment Thesis

Intel (INTC) has been challenging for shareholders of late. While the whole sector has largely been in investors' favor up until recently, Intel has been out of favor with investors for some time.

However, I reason that Intel's strong free cash flows, solid return of capital policy (through dividends and buybacks) when combined with its low multiple valuation, leaves more upside potential than downside risk.

Recent Results

Intel's year-to-date performance has been strenuous, with its stock trading down 1% since 2018 started, while its smaller competitor, AMD (AMD), has soared incessantly by more than 180% since 2018 started.

Nevertheless, given that I argue for investors to adopt a long-term view, while Intel's share performance has presently been disappointing, wise and patient investors looking to be rewarded over time, will squarely focus on its valuation relative to what Intel's fundamental performance continues to deliver.

As of Q2 2018, Intel is roughly split 50/50, between its PC-centric business ($8.7 billion) and its data-centric business ($8.0 billion). And while Intel presently continues its search for a new CEO, under Krzanich, Intel did succeeding in growing itself out of its cozy, yet contracting PC market.

When many analysts (myself included) and investors thought that Intel would fail to enact the hard but necessary pivot away from its reliance on its PC business, it succeeded. And what's more is that as of Q2 2018, Intel's PC-centric business actually succeeded in posting 6% YoY revenue gain, in what has widely been reported as a steadily shrinking market. Therefore, I'm demonstrating that Intel is all too familiar and able to navigate with difficult environments and able to transform Intel into a powerhouse of the future.

Financial Strength

Intel's balance sheet carries a net debt position of $16 billion (not including the $3 billion allocated to other long-term investments). At the same time, Intel is expecting to make approximately $15 billion in free cash flow for FY 2018. Given the strength of Intel's free cash flows, together with its recurring profitability and predictability, it offers Intel a strong competitive advantage over competitors.

In fact, I contend that Intel should not be operated with a net cash position, as this would be a poor capital allocation use of funds. In actuality, I believe that Intel carries a 'sweet spot' amount of leverage, allowing it to pay interest on the debt, instead of taxes, while at the same time allowing Intel to have a robust shareholder return program.

The Ultimate Sign Of Confidence: Return Of Capital

To give readers a sense of the strength of Intel's return of capital policy, allow me to point out that during H1 2018 Intel's free cash flow was $6.3 billion. However, at the same time, Intel spent $2.8 billion in dividends together with a whopping $5.8 billion in buybacks. In other words, together, Intel returned $8.6 billion to shareholders, which was way in excess of its free cash flow generation for H1 2018. If this does not speak of Intel's long-term confidence in its overall business, I do not know what does.

As readers will no doubt be familiar with, too many companies, which had previously been buying back their shares, when the share price was high, all of a sudden stop when its shares start to fall and when they should be buying back their shares, it is precisely when they stop - but not Intel.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

The table above shows that Intel's P/Cash Flow (from operations; GAAP) trades at a huge discount to its peers. Furthermore, while some of its peers like AMD currently have their revenues priced above 5X, without strong free cash flows being generated from AMD's revenue, as we have already discussed above, Intel is able to actually churn out solid free cash flow from its revenue.

As a rough yardstick, in the absolute best case, AMD is able to generate 1% of its revenue into free cash flow (although, this is a highly aggressive estimation and unlikely to be even half this figure in reality).

Intel, on the other hand, is looking to drop close to 22 cents into free cash flow for every dollar of revenue. Consequently, most reasonable investors would argue that Intel's revenue should trade substantially higher than AMD's, given its ability to generate strong free cash flows. Yet, presently, this is not the case, which points to a clear sign of mispricing in Intel's stock.

Next, historically, Intel has never been a particularly fast-growing company, with its top line 3-year CAGR at approximately 4%. Yet, this year, for FY 2018, Intel's top line is forecast to finish up close to 11% - yet Intel's stock practically 9 months through the year is largely unchanged.

Moving on, Nvidia's (NVDA) sales turn to free cash flow over its trailing twelve months at approximately a 35% rate - which is by far the best amongst the peers on the table. Additionally, Nvidia's 3-year CAGR of 28% leaves Intel's growth rate in the dust. However, while I have argued on SA that Nvidia is fairly valued at 34X its cash flows, this simply adds weight to the fact that Intel is materially undervalued at close to 8 times. Sure, Nvidia is growing fast, with great margins, but Intel's fundamental performance has not been totally lackluster either.

Catalysts For Intel

Realistically, rather than a single event, I trust time to be its own catalyst for Intel's stock. Having said that, I suspect that by 2020 (less than 15 months away now), news of Intel's discrete high-end graphics card will be widespread. Of course, Intel has previously attempted to launch a high-end discrete GPU and failed. And naysayers have been reliant on the fact that Intel failed in the past, therefore, it should necessarily fail again. However, having Raja Koduri on board is precisely the hire responsible to ensure that this time it's different.

Takeaway

I argue that Intel's free cash flow trades at a meaningful discount to what it should trade. That Intel is pointing to finish the year on a high note, while at the same time its share price has only expressed disappointment and doubt from investors.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

