Market Volatility Bulletin: Global Tailwinds Push Dow To New Heights, While VIX Retreats

Global stocks (ACWX, SPY, EFA, EEM) are enjoying a positive day on Thursday as the Dow bursts to a new all-time high. Spot VIX dutifully retreats in response to the renewed tenor of optimism, hitting a low for the day of 11.31

In my view, one of the most important reasons that stocks have been able to steady the ship over the past few months comes down to a calming of affairs in the Treasury market (IEF, TLT, AGG). The 10YR VIX now prints just a hair above its 52-week low (3.45, as reported by Investing.com).

Thoughts on Volatility

The pot stock known as Tilray (TLRY) has been in the news quite a bit of late, and Charlie Bilello gives us a great sense as to why this is the case. It's actually staggering the market cap per employee figures for all the companies on this list. How convinced are you that the "special sauce" that this firm has makes its employees so much more productive than the other companies on the list?

You can still find volatility if you're looking for it, and willing to troll around in strange corners of the market.

Between late 2014 and early 2016, the junk bond market (JNK, HYG) truly put on a performance that periodically scared global equities (ACWI). Lately, however, volatility in this major bond market category has been mostly tame and out of the news.

Jesse Felder points out that during this same period, cash levels held by these companies are nearing all-time lows as a fraction of the debts that they owe. I wonder if readers believe this segment of the risk-asset market to be a place where risk is underpriced (opinions welcomed).

Treasury yields driving higher was arguably the proximate cause for the blow-up in vol earlier this year. Rates are taking a back seat at present, and that perhaps does much to explain why realized volatility in stocks has collapsed.

My take is that a US 10Yr greater than about 3.75% begins to create true headwinds for US stocks. A slow grind higher, accompanied by mostly positive economic news, would do much to make such a story largely benign.

Term Structure

With October being the new front month, I wanted to highlight the state of the VX term structure at the inception of each new front month going back to March. Hard to believe it, but in the middle of March the S&P was making an attempt at settling down, and the term structure still took that shape.

Observe that since May, there has not been much variation. May had the highest overall level of the cluster, but there is certainly in important distinction between the grouping since June first became the front-month and before that time. The key is that it has been difficult to get the VX to move much at all over the past four months. This is likely to continue, but it can also lead to complacency.

Who came first, the chicken or the egg? At times it seems that higher SPX leads to lower volatility, though I tend to think that the reverse explains things better. Last week's "dip" did not manage to last all that long, and I wonder whether the SPX has a date with the 3000 mark.

It is certainly true that SPX realized vol has been astonishingly low over the past month. A similar pattern holds for the volatility ETP "VXX". The purple line in the graphic above shows realized volatility on the product over the past year.

If we measure the volatility risk premium as implied vol less 20HV (a theoretically dubious but common approach), the there's a decent amount of room for those looking to sell options on VXX. Selling iron condors limits risks, and strikes can be set to measure out the upside/downside risks as you see fit.

Conclusion

