Nucor's Healthy Spreads Aren't Enough As The Cycle Moves Past The Peak

It’s often difficult to make money in commodity sectors when the cycle has reached and passed its peak, and that seems to be holding true for steel. Although spreads continue to improve and earnings expectations for Nucor (NUE) have continued to rise for both 2018 and 2019, the shares really haven’t gone anywhere this year as investors expect meaningful earnings erosion from here and move onto to greener pastures.

I believe it’s better to be in mini-mill and/or specialty steel companies at this point, but I’m still mostly lukewarm on Nucor. I do see some risk of overspending on M&A, as well as some vulnerability to increasing capacity, though I will emphasize again that this is a very well-run company in the sector. I continue to believe that fair value is above $70 per share, but this may be a tough place to make money unless/until there’s a reason to believe this cycle will persist beyond current expectations.

A Generally Positive Mid-Quarter Update

Although hot rolled steel prices have come down from their peak, the steel markets are still quite healthy overall and spreads for many steel products have improved significantly from earlier this year. Protectionist actions have pushed imports out of the market, allowing U.S. prices to remain at high levels where producers like Nucor and Steel Dynamics (STLD) can generate attractive profits and returns.

To that end, Nucor’s mid-quarter update for the third quarter was relatively positive. Although the midpoint of the company’s updated guidance range was a bit below the prior average estimate, it was only a 1% deviation. What’s more, Nucor noted ongoing strength in multiple end-user markets, with very strong demand for SBQ driven by energy and commercial construction. That makes sense given the strong shipment data that has been seen for long products (up 19% yoy in July according to AISI). Nucor pointed to stronger performance in its sheet and plate mills, but somewhat weaker performance in steel products.

Expanding At The Top?

Nucor has continued to reinvest in its business, putting over $2 billion into new projects that will largely go online next year. These investments will increase capacity by close to 5 million tons, though there’s double-counting in that figure, as some of these projects are downstream. That said, Nucor is still looking to add meaningful new capacity, including doubling the capacity of its Gallatin, KY sheet mill to roughly 3Mtpa.

As I mentioned in an article on ArcelorMittal (MT), steel companies have generally been more responsible during this cycle than in the past, but that may be starting to change. U.S. Steel (X) is looking to restart Granite City and JSW is moving forward with Mingo Junction, and all told, there could be around 7.5Mtpa new/restarted capacity in the U.S. by 2020 – a figure that I believe represents around 6% or so of current U.S. capacity. While that would still leave the U.S. in a net import situation, it does represent a pretty meaningful expansion of capacity and could be more problematic if/when the protectionist measures are scaled back.

There are also ongoing rumors about M&A in the space, and Nucor management has acknowledged that they’re interested. While management has talked about looking for opportunities in Latin America and/or Eastern Europe, the company has also been speculated to be a bidder for Big River. I’ve discussed Big River before, and thought it could be an interesting target for Steel Dynamics, but there are rumors now that Nucor, Steel Dynamics, U.S. Steel, and ArcelorMittal are all potentially interested. Big River has said that they’re “reviewing strategic alternatives”, so this may be more than the typical late summer/early fall rumor-mongering that tends to happen when bored analysts have nothing else to talk about.

Time will tell on the Big River rumor. Although I have thought that it would make sense for Steel Dynamics to consider it (particularly given Big River’s capabilities in specialty steel grades), in some respects these feels more like a Nucor-type deal. Nucor tends to prefer to buy high-quality assets, whereas Steel Dynamics has generally been more turnaround-oriented. Still, given the rumors of competitive bidding, I think there’s a risk that Nucor could overpay for an asset on the wrong side of the cyclical peak. I’d also note that I expect Nucor will invest more capital into its direct reduced iron (or DRI) capabilities; while management has characterized its Louisiana plant as “stable”, it needs to upgrade some parts of the plant and a Phase II project could be in the works.

The Opportunity

I will say it again – I believe Nucor is a well-run, strategically-minded steel company, and I think mini-mills are a better place to be at this part in the cycle in North America. Nucor (and Steel Dynamics) should be placed to benefit from a recent fall in scrap prices, and I like the operational flexibility Nucor has. Management has highlighted, for instance, how it can maintain its strong share in rebar (roughly 33%) by moving production to micro-mills, freeing up capacity at larger mills for more lucrative SBQ and rod production. I also think it is important to note that in addition to all of the organic capex investments and rumors of M&A, the company has announced a $2 billion buyback as well.

I believe Nucor’s discounted cash flow suggests a mid-single-digit long-term annualized return from here, which isn’t so great. I also believe, though, that steel stocks don’t really trade on discounted cash flow, at least not in the short term. EBITDA is a more significant driver, and therein lies a problem as almost everyone now expects 2018 to be the peak year for Nucor’s EBITDA in this cycle. So while a 6x-plus multiple to 12-month EBITDA still suggests Nucor is undervalued (with a fair value above $70), steel stocks don’t typically outperform going into declining EBITDA expectations.

The Bottom Line

I love bargains and value, but I love making money more and I think making money in Nucor is going to be challenging. The shares do look undervalued now, but these stocks don’t tend to perform well once underlying pricing stops rising, and that’s been the case since midyear. That undervaluation should provide some downside protection for longer-term investors, but this looks like a tougher way to make money right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.