United Therapeutics Inks Deal With Samumed. What Investors Need To Consider

United Therapeutics (UTHR) has had a busy year. In January, the company inked a deal with Corsair. This summer the company acquired SteadyMed (STDY). This fall, the company announced a deal with MannKind (MNKD) and now has announced a deal with Samumed. In addition, the company has been active in resolving legal issues and has also seen FDA approval on a PAH treatment. All in all, a lot has transpired with the equity remaining in a range between about $100 and $152 per share. It is currently trading in the $120s.

The deal with Samumed is an interesting one. It involves a drug candidate, SM04646, which is in early stage development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The Samumed drug is delivered via inhalation of nebulized small molecules. In simple terms, patients inhale a mist.

Some United investors may be tempted to connect the Samumed drug candidate with a possible use in MannKind's dry powder system which it already uses to treat diabetes via Afrezza, and is also used to deliver treprostinil in clinical trials. The deal between United and MannKind was struck for the PAH sector but has carve-outs for other possible treatments. It is possible that there could be an application of MannKind's Technosphere system, but at this juncture that system relies on dry powder delivered to the deep lung rather than a nebulized mist. Before such a connection can be assumed, we should consider the possibility that the clinical trial process would need to start over. That may not be a big deal if the dry powder concept were to offer better properties in terms of efficacy, ease of use, or dosing. All of those, at this juncture, would be bold assumptions.

What is clear is that United Therapeutics is well on its way to setting up a very deep pipeline and in the process has contracted, bought, or cut deals with various companies which can assist in bringing the depth of that pipeline to a reality. United CEO Martine Rothblatt has been adept at cutting deals that can deliver value for United, which is a much better selling point to the Street than the patent expirations of existing drugs and attempting to fend off generic competition as patents expire.

Many of the deals struck in 2018 by United are longer-term projects that will entail costs. In most every deal United has taken control of development, which means that the company will be able to control not only the cost but also the pace. Rothblatt is quite adept in business, grasps the revenue stream, and has a great handle on controlling the expense side of the business. Some investors will embrace the scope and depth of the pipeline, but some may be cautious about it. The company is anticipating a launch of an implantable system for Remodulin - ISR in early 2019, has 7 drug candidates in phase III clinical trials, and various components in earlier stages. There is a lot to consider with the United pipeline, and grasping what the priorities will be is a challenge to even the best investors.

The Samumed deal is longer term and will not move the needle on the equity much until the Street better understands the intent and has some mid-stage clinical trial data to consider. The MannKind deal is mid- to long-term but has the potential to be a key component in drug delivery which requires fast action and deep lung delivery. With the stock trading at about the midpoint of its 52-week high and low, it could present a fairly decent entry point. The potential with United rests with its pipeline. The risk rests with how much of an impact various generics have on United's revenue stream and new players entering the United wheelhouse of PAH treatment. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.