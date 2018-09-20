Wall Street Believes Winter Is Coming For Steel Dynamics

With steel prices off their peak, the Street isn't all that encouraged by improving spreads and stocks like Steel Dynamics have flattened out despite rising 2018 analyst estimates.

Metal spreads have continued to improve, but steel prices in the U.S. have come off their highs and analysts are now modeling 2018 as the peak year for Steel Dynamics’ (STLD) EBTIDA for this cycle. Fading prices and fading EBITDA expectations are never a good combo for commodity companies, and although these shares have outperformed peers on a one-year and year-to-date basis, the performance in recent months has been lackluster.

I do believe that Steel Dynamics is undervalued now and I do believe this is a relatively better place to be in the steel sector, but this looks more and more like a difficult place to make money for at least the next few quarters. Protectionist measures and a healthy economy may support a “stronger for longer” steel cycle, but I think it will be hard for these shares to significantly outperformance unless pricing and/or volumes really surprise.

A Good Mid-Quarter Update

Both Steel Dynamics and Nucor provide regular mid-quarter updates, and both updates were relatively positive. Although Nucor’s guidance range was slightly shy of expectations, Steel Dynamics was pretty much straight down the fairway. Management reported strong mill margins, which really isn’t surprising at all given the improvements seen recently in spreads for both flat and long products, helped by a noticeable decline in scrap prices in recent months. Also unsurprising was the guidance for weaker recycling results, as those scrap prices will hurt results.

Demand Remains In Place

All of the major players that I track in North America are reiterating a healthy demand environment. ArcelorMittal (MT) upgraded its apparent consumption growth expectation for the U.S. in the second half by half a point when it reported second quarter earnings, and both Nucor and Steel Dynamics have reiterated strong demand across all of their verticals.

Long products in particular seem to be remaining very strong, with demand being driven by commercial construction and energy (and auto to a lesser extent). We’re well along in the construction cycle, but activity continues to remain quite healthy, and the U.S. onshore recovery still seems to have legs, though transport/takeaway capacity has come into play as a limiting factor. As a reminder, about 40% of U.S. steel consumption typically occurs in the construction sector, with another quarter from the auto sector and roughly 10% from the energy sector.

Multiple industrial companies have noted pressure on margins from higher input prices, with steel being front-and-center in that mix. Thus far, though, nobody is yet talking about high steel prices leading to demand destruction, with many companies having some success (or better) in passing along the higher steel costs in prices.

M&A And Capacity Expansions Getting More Attention

With U.S. steel prices no longer marching upward, more attention is being paid to capacity additions in the U.S. Steel Dynamics doesn’t have much capacity left, but has launched a few quick payback projects like an SBQ blooms project in Columbus and more capacity in niche rail and structural products.

Other companies have been more active, though, with Nucor (NUE) underway with new capacity projects and U.S. Steel (X) looking to restart its Granite City operations. All told, it looks like about 7.5Mtpa of new or restarted capacity will come onto the U.S. market by 2020. At around 6% of current capacity, that should be manageable (particularly relative to U.S. import needs), but it’s still a meaningful addition that will likely lead to lower prices in the coming years.

Steel Dynamics has been somewhat active in M&A, acquiring the Heartland facility from CSN (SID) for $400 million earlier this year and adding to its downstream capacity. With low utilization, there’s a very STLD-like opportunity to improve these operations through better management and greater volume pull-through.

There are also rumors that Big River is now considering a sale. I’ve talked about Big River before in conjunction with Steel Dynamics, and I think the “Flex Mill” concept that uses electric arc furnaces with a Ruhrstahl Heraeus degasser to produce niche/specialty steels is attractive. There are supposedly multiple interested parties, though, including Nucor, U.S. Steel, and ArcelorMittal, and Big River doesn’t really fit the profile of what Steel Dynamics typically buys (STLD has typically preferred under-managed/under-performing/sub-scale turnaround-type assets). While I do like the basic idea of Steel Dynamics expanding into the Flex Mill area, buying what is certain to be a competitively-bid asset around the peak of the cycle is certainly a risk.

The Opportunity

Steel Dynamics could still see some further benefits from spreads and there are still benefits to be gained from strategic moves like Heartland (the company wants to migrate more light gauge to Heartland). Still, I think summer is over for this steel cycle; the fall-off may not be as sharp as feared, but it’s hard to see how things get much better than recent conditions. Of course, those are famous last words in commodity investing, as cycles often have a way of surprising (both good and bad).

Considering the company’s discounted cash flow, I believe Steel Dynamics can generate a high single-digit long-term rate of return from current levels. While DCF doesn’t typically move steel stocks, I do look at that as a bit of a safety net. In terms of the more trading-relevant EV/EBITDA, I’ve trimmed back my forward multiple to account for where we’re at in the cycle, but the shares still look undervalued on a sub-7x forward multiple to 12-month EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

Steel Dynamics does look undervalued now, but EBITDA usually drives valuation and the company is likely looking at a mid-to-high single-digit EBITDA decline in 2019 and possibly a double-digit decline in 2020. That makes it hard to make a strong case for the shares outperforming in the near term. Maybe I’m too hung up on the cyclical movements of the sector, but I think investors considering Steel Dynamics need to be prepared for the risk that the shares continue to struggle in the face of weaker expected profits in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.