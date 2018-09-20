This High-Yield CEF Has Been Bled Dry, But It Might Be Time To Jump In

However, they have struggled to cover the distribution and the NAV has not performed so well as of late.

Investing for Income

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

While the above chart of this fund’s historical distributions do not paint a very rosy picture, context is important. In spite of the 3 distribution cuts over the past few years, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) still offers an impressive projected yield of 6.33% (total distributions divided by the market price of 12.71) and invests in mostly short duration securities. With the benefit of leverage, they have been able to spin off an impressive yield on the market price. Total return, however, is still important and market prices of closed-end funds generally fall when distributions are cut.

Commentary on Holdings/Analysis of Holdings

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

While it can be a risky proposition, this fund’s asset allocation can be well positioned for the foreseeable future. Depending on how the economy performs in the next few years, the bets on floating rate senior loans can pay off by providing limited interest rate sensitivity and interest payments that rise with short-term rates. Notwithstanding the material exposure to high credit risk securities rated BBB and lower, they do also have more conservative investments in AAA bonds as well as agency MBS.

Granted we do have a very globalized economy these days, the fund should be relatively insulated from a recession in the emerging markets with minimal exposure to securities overseas. Overall, this short duration high yield should appeal to those that are bullish on the economy.

Sustainability of Distributions

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest annual report)

After seeing the distribution cuts in the opening of this article, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they have struggled with less than stellar coverage figures and negative UNII balance. However, it is common for high yield closed-end funds to have a minimal margin of distribution safety. With the ability to raise cash via an equity offering or taking on more debt, there are strategies funds can use to sustain their high yield. Of course, there is no certainty that it will work so well.

(Source: CEF Connect)

Another issue that compounds this fund’s problems is poor NAV performance. As a short-term fix, capital gains in the portfolio can be liquidated to sustain a distribution. However, as you can see from the chart above, that really hasn’t been option for them.

Valuation

(Source: CEF Connect)

Although NAV has clearly declined over the past few years and the market price has typically traded at a discount, there may be a purchasing opportunity here. As you can see from the chart above, the discount to NAV has materially widened over the past several months. Granted there have been quite a few distribution cuts and just OK coverage, there hasn’t been a complete deterioration in the fundamentals yet. If you’re comfortable with the fund’s risk profile (i.e. heavy allocation to junk bonds) and are willing to bet on a recovery in the market price, this can be a good opportunity but with material downside risk.

The Bottom Line

There is an opportunity to bet on a turnaround in EVV’s market price but it is a risky proposition. With OK distribution coverage and a flailing NAV, there is not much in favor of a rebound and that strategy is largely speculative. However, from a buy and hold perspective, EVV drop in market price can be a good opportunity to pick up shares cheaply.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.