New Age Beverages Could Spiral Down The Drain Soon

Losses from operations have widened greatly over the past year, and should the trend continue, the funds raised through dilution will not last long.

While the company now has enough money to make it through a couple of years of operation, the funds were provided through a series of dilutive offerings.

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, New Age Beverages (NBEV) experienced dramatic gains as a result of buyout rumors. On Wednesday, September 19, 2018, those gains continued as investors hoped for the best, pushing the stock nearly to gains of nearly 50%.

Looking into the company's balance sheet brings up serious concerns. While the company didn't have enough cash on hand to make it through the next quarter by the end of the last, they do now, but that cash was raised in some unsavory ways.

Moreover, New Age Beverages has seen a significant increase in losses from operations over the past year. Should this significant increase continue, the millions in cash raised through dilutive offerings could be spent pretty quickly.

While a buyout would be great for the company and its investors, it's never a good idea to hang your hat on a rumor. At current levels, continued gains in NBEV shares are highly dependent on rumors of a potential acquisition coming to fruition. As such, I believe that we will see declines from the stock ahead.

New Age Beverages Buyout Rumors

New Age Beverages has seen a dramatic rise in value over the past couple of sessions. The gains are the result of rumors that The Coca-Cola Company (KO) may be interested in acquiring the company.

The rumors are the result of a combination of factors. First and foremost, New Age Beverages has been setting up to debut a line of CBD-related drinks. This is where Coca-Cola comes in.

Recently, Coca-Cola has shown some interest in creating CBD-related drinks as well. In fact, the interest has led to another takeover rumor that suggests that Coca-Cola may move to take over Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF).

With New Age Beverages working to produce a line of CBD-infused drinks and Coca-Cola having an interest in doing the same, it makes sense that there could be some takeover interest.

On the other hand, making bets based on rumors is usually a losing battle. At the end of the day, the rumors could have been spread by a day trader that's grinning ear to ear, counting his gains as we speak. Should the rumors fall apart, big declines are likely ahead.

Digging Into New Age Beverages Brought A Sobering Reality To Light

Although, I never invest on rumors, after all of the buzz, I decided to dig into New Age Beverages to see if the company was worth consideration. The first place I looked was the company's most recent financial report, released on August 17, 2018.

The report showed that as of March 31, 2018, the company only had $94,041 in cash on hand. Adding in other current assets, such as prepaid expenses and inventory, the company's total value of current assets came to about $16 million.

In the last quarter, the company produced a loss of $2.65 million. At that rate of loss, the $16 million or so the company is sitting on in assets would last about 18 months.

It's also worth noting that on a year over year basis, losses grew from approximately $0.71 million to $2.65 million. That means that over the past year, net loss has grown at a rate of 273%. Should losses continue to grow at this rate, the $16 million the company has would last it only a couple of quarters.

There's More Cash To Speak Of Now

Although New Age Beverages only had about $94,000 cash on hand at the end of the most recent quarter, it has raised a serious amount of funding as of late, diluting shares to a great degree in the process.

The first of these recent dilutive moves came on August 22, 2018, when the company announced an offering of 8.2 million shares. Through the offering, the company raised gross proceeds of approximately $9.5 million. The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1 million shares at the offering price of $1.28 per share.

On August 29, 2018, the company accessed another $12 million in funding. These funds came from Siena Lending Group as the result of a loan and security funding agreement.

Considering the new funds, the company now has approximately $37.5 million in funding. At the new number, considering the current rate of loss at $2.65 million per quarter, the company now has enough funding to make it through about three and a half years. However, as the rate of losses grows, I believe that the company will burn through this funding far faster, likely within the next two years.

More Dilution Ahead?

Interestingly, in an 8-K filed on September 5, 2018, New Age Beverages said that it intends to seek shareholder approval to increase its authorized common stock to 100 million shares.

One big reason that could be behind this increase is the expectation of continued growth in losses and the need to access funds through further dilutive moves in the future. With dilution behind the company and an ask like this so shortly after it, there's strong potential for further dilution ahead.

New Age Beverages Announces The Coming Unveiling Of Its CBD Portfolio

On September 19, 2018, New Age Beverages announced that it would be unveiling its product of CBD-related products at the coming North American Convenience Store Show in Las Vegas, which begins on October 8, 2018.

Cannabis is a hot topic at the moment and one that many see strong demand for. Evidence is mounting that CBD has health benefits and in the release with regard to the CBD-infused drinks, New Age Beverages says that it has taken this evidence to heart.

New Age Beverages Investors Are Betting On Either A Takeover Or The Success Of CBD Drinks; Neither Of Which Are Guaranteed

At the moment, New Age Beverages is seeing a dramatic rise in value. Whether or not that rise in value continues is up for debate. Here's how I see it:

Should New Age Beverages not be acquired by Coca-Cola or any other company in the near term, investors that put their money into the pot hoping for a takeover will likely draw back. Therefore, continued gains are largely dependent on the takeover rumor coming true, which is never a good thing.

Another factor that could lead to gains is the success of the company's coming CBD product portfolio. While this portfolio will have a limited audience due to legalities surrounding the use and sale of CBD, should the drinks do well, the company could see a rise in value. However, this is a new product in a highly competitive market. The cannabis edibles and drinkables market is a one that is generally flooded with local providers. Therefore, tapping into this market may prove to be more difficult than investors account for, and the CBD drink sales could be minimal.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, I believe that at Monday's levels, New Age Beverages could have some potential. However, after two consecutive sessions of monumental gains, the risks now outweigh the potential rewards in my opinion. Any real value addition that could have been added due to the CBD product portfolio announcement has already been priced in. The stock is also trading up on rumors, which are leading to an RSI that's trending into seriously overbought territory. This, combined with the idea that the company could be headed for more dilution in the near-to-mid-term leads me to believe that we will see further declines ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.