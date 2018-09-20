No More Bailouts: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: The U.S. government remains heavily on the hook for financial sector liabilities, thus encouraging risk taking, crisis and bailouts.

Singapore

“My conclusion is that Singapore is an attractive place for investors, given its political and financial stability, but that Singaporean stocks aren't cheap at the moment. Annual return expectations, in US dollar terms, should be set in the high single digits. That's a solid level and in line with long-term historical returns from US stocks.” (Rob Marstrand)

Performance Chasing

“The evidence shows two seemingly counterintuitive findings: 1) The first finding is that investors who earned higher returns had, on average, smaller account holdings (and were therefore not very well off). 2) The second finding is that those investors with larger holdings (who were therefore better off), earned relatively lower returns, but earned them consistently. Instead of chasing high performance, they settled into a long, slow, steady-but-positive grind.” (Russell Investments)

Managing Downside Risk Via Moving-Average Signals

“No strategy will get you out at the top, and back in at the bottom…We want to get out before most of the damage has been done and get back in before most of the recovery has taken place. So, for example, in a market decline of 50%, we will gladly give up the first 10% on the way down, and the first 10% on the way back up, for a net savings of 30% of the damage.” (Erik Conley)

Exit Brexit

“The folly of Brexit is hard to overstate. The UK is physically and economically smaller than California. Imagine California leaving the U.S. and taking its massive federal tax revenue with it. Short of invading the Golden State, the federal government would put up tariffs to make California pay for leaving the club while still enjoying most of the benefits of club membership, including the U.S. military's nuclear umbrella.” (Laurence Kotlikoff)

Keeping Capitalism

“One possibility [for reform] would be to end the culture of bailouts that pervades Western economies. Given how deeply ingrained it is, it's almost fair to say capitalism is already dead. Perhaps a legal provision that limits how executives can use stock options when those are provided as payment: if an executive is fired he automatically loses those stock options - period; if he quits, he can't sell them for at least 10 years. Anti-capitalistic? Perhaps, but no more so than ‘too big to fail,’ (Roger Salus, commenting on “Can We Reverse A Rotting Economy?”)

Thought For The Day

Roger Salus, a genuinely creative and original thinker (click to follow him here), argues in the above quote that capitalism ain’t what it used to be, citing the “culture of bailouts that pervades Western economies.” At this point, many investors just fall back asleep. Bailouts are so last decade, right? Well here’s one Western economy still in the throes of this pervasive problem. I quote from last week’s (London) Telegraph:

“The chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland has defended the £45bn bailout of the bank 10 years on, despite the near-certainty that taxpayers will make a hefty loss on the rescue. Sir Howard Davies said the move was justified ‘to save the UK financial system from collapse’ and should not be viewed ‘as a financial investment’. The Government has been slowly selling down its stake in RBS, but still owns 62.4pc. City analysts have long warned that taxpayers will most likely never make a profit…”

Roger is right. There’s something very different about today’s capitalism, which was classically understood as a system where people or corporate entities undertook risk of their capital for the reward of gain, but at the peril of loss. But the last crisis showed us that that large financial institutions took enormous risks for enormous gains, while assuming their importance to the economy meant they would be free of liability if their wild gambles went wrong.

That is a fundamentally unfair system, which is why bailouts were immensely unpopular with the public. Ordinary people understood that if their debt payments grew to be significantly greater than their cash flow and credit capacity, then they were headed for bankruptcy, not a bailout.

For those investors who are making money and aren’t particularly interested in issues of fairness should at least be mindful of issues of risk. Don’t assume this is just a problem for British taxpayers just because American financial institutions that had received bailouts by and large returned to financial health, with the Treasury’s and Fed’s help.

The Richmond branch of the Federal Reserve has periodically been tracking the extent to which the U.S. government is on the hook based on implicit or explicit guarantees of the liabilities of private banks, in what it calls its Bailout Barometer. Its last report was published one year ago, so we’re due for an update, but the numbers were staggering. Uncle Sam is potentially on the hook for close to $26 trillion, or up 60% of financial sector liabilities.

If that makes you angry, then don’t worry: The U.S. lacks the means to cover that kind of debt. Its 2016 GDP was a measly $18.5 trillion. (Moreover, one would hope that the entire financial sector wouldn’t get wiped out all at once.) But if it’s risk you’re concerned about, then there is reason for worry.

Some of these commitments are based on a national consensus and are uncontroversial, the best example being the FDIC, which insures bank deposits up to $250,000, incurring $8 trillion in liabilities.

But far harder to defend is the case of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, whose 2008 bailouts drew harsh public criticism during the financial crisis. One decade later, they effectively remain wards of the state. Through their conservatorship agreements, “Treasury has committed to ensuring that each entity maintains a positive net worth,” the Richmond Fed’s report says. These so-called government sponsored enterprises account for $5.3 trillion in potential liabilities.

Ultimately, the result of the government’s coddling of the financial industry is a system of “heads I win, tails you lose,” which encourages risk-taking and thus increases the probability of another financial crisis and subsequent bailout. That’s not the free market as postulated by Adam Smith, but rather a system wherein the capitalist earns huge profits but, if the risk goes badly, gets to socialize the losses.

--

