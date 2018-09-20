Whatever They Told You About The Recent Amazon Share Rally Is Wrong - This Chart Shows Why

Linear price chart of AMZN looks terrifying, but logarithmic chart shows that the price rally has been in the making since 2008-09 and is not a recent phenomenon.

A stock rally of over 60% in 2018, a market cap ranging between $ 900 billion to $ 1 trillion, and an outrageous P/E ratio of over 150x (TTM) are enough to label Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock as overpriced. The below stock price chart (quarterly average since listing) depicts this view vividly:

From this chart, it is amply clear that stock prices have risen just too much during 2017-18 period. Those who missed the AMZN bus are sure to regret their bad decision of not getting into the stock early - and they think it is too late to enter now. The stock has reached stratospheric levels.

Many market participants think AMZN deserves the bull-run it had until 2016-17, but this very recent bull-run is unjustifiable. Or is it?

There is something inherently wrong with making such conclusions based on linear charts like the one above. Linear charts have a characteristic, which is its biggest fault - a $10 change when stock price is at $1 is represented in the same way as a $10 change when the stock price is $2,000. But, in the first case, the returns are 900%, while in the second case, the return is just 0.5% - it makes a world of difference to an investor.

Enter logarithmic scale.

Using logarithmic scale on stock prices will show equal distance between same percentage changes. That is, if the stock went from $1 to $2, and it went from $1,000 to $2,000, they are represented as same distances - as in both cases, the return is 100%.

Using the same data as in the above hyperbolic linear chart, let's now create a logarithmic chart. It looks like this. Be ready to be surprised.

Since 2008-09, AMZN has been literally on a smooth upward glide path. If somebody says the stock rally is too recent and too much, they are misguided. Let's zoom into the chart:

Now see how remarkably stable Amazon has been on its uphill climb. True, it has overshot the trendline in 2018, but it has undershot the trend in 2014-15 as well. But, overall, the trend has been quite stable, and upward.

If you ask me whether AMZN is due for correction or not, I simply don't know. All I am saying is, AMZN's stock rally is not a recent phenomenon, and has been in the making since 2008-09. Just because share price has rallied over 60%, or because market cap is close to $1 trillion doesn't make it a SELL call. And about the outrageous P/E ratio, it's nothing new to AMZN, isn't it?

But with improving profits and expanding revenues, AMZN's stock can possibly continue the upward journey. It might not be too late. The revenue runway is too huge, and the industry penetration levels are too low. Don't be surprised if you see AMZN valued at $15-20 trillion in 2025-30.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.