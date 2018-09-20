C&J Energy Services' Growth Will Hit A Pause In Q3

An overview of C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services (CJ) provides well construction, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services. Despite considerable topline and bottomline growth in the past couple of quarters and significant opportunities presented by the unconventional tight-oil production, the pipeline capacity constraints do pose a challenge to its short-term prospect. In 2018 so far, C&J Energy Services’ stock price has gone down 18% and underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by nearly 6% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. Before we find the rationale of why the sentiment has turned negative and what holds in future, let us understand CJ’s business first.

CJ’s Completion Services segment consists of fracturing, cased-hole wireline and pumping services, and completion support services. CJ’s fracturing service includes a fleet with a capacity of 900,000 hydraulic horsepower, while its coiled tubing operation has a fleet of 44 coiled tubing units. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment performs cementing services and coiled tubing Services. CJ’s Well Support Services segment consists of rig services, fluids management services, and special services. Rig services help prolong the productive life of oil or gas well. According to CJ’s 2017 10-K, CJ operates the third largest rig fleet in the U.S., consisting of 384 workover and well servicing rigs. CJ operates in almost all active onshore basins in the United States.

What defines C&J Energy Services?

The tremendous growth in fracturing: C&J Energy Services’ revenues increased 56% in the past year until Q2 2018. This resulted primarily from robust growth in its Completions Services segment, particularly from hydraulic fracturing services. To understand the context, may I remind the readers that the crude oil price crash of 2014-16 left a lingering vacuum in the oilfield services industry, which started to reverse slowly in 2017. By then, upstream companies accelerated drilling and completion activity to take advantage of higher overall commodity prices. This gave CJ the opportunity to improve pricing in its Completions Services business due to a lack of available service capacity in many of the unconventional resource basins coupled with increasing demand.

Let us see how the core industry indicators have moved in 2018. The WTI (or West Texas Intermediate) crude oil price, which reflects the U.S. producers’ price, increased 31% from the first six months of 2017 to the first six months of 2018. The recovery of crude oil price and the resulting 10% rise in rig count in 2018 over the first half of 2017 indicate a rebound in the exploration & production investment by the upstream companies. According to an Evercore ISI Midyear Survey, U.S. E&P spending is expected to be up 16% in 2018 over 2017. Recent EIA report shows a continued increase in well completions in the second quarter over the first quarter as well as a rise in drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells. Compared to 6M17, 32% more wells were completed in 2018 until June. Studies also show that E&P spending in the international energy market is also slated to grow modestly in 2018.

CJ’s fracturing services, which accounted for 47% of its Q2 2018 revenues, has 19 horizontal equivalent frac fleet deployed in U.S. basins. Most of its customers are dedicated, which means a long-term relationship with the customers and relative stability in business. Currently, CJ is doing dedicated work for a sizeable E&P customer in the Mid-Continent. CJ’s management claims that it grew market share in the Mid-Continent Bakken and Rockies regions.

CJ may add another frac in 2018: Due to a steady flow of completions work in the U.S., I expect demand to remain strong for CJ’s completion services throughout 2018. CJ’s active horizontal equivalent fleet would increase to 19 in Q3.

In comparison, the number of fleets was 10 in FY 2016. So this would be a 60% increase less than two years. By Q2-end, CJ had approximately 735,000 HHP deployed, consisting of seventeen horizontal and two vertical frac fleets, after redeploying two refurbished horizontal frac fleets during the quarter. CJ plans to add another fleet into the Mid-Continent later this year for a dedicated customer. Despite the positive outlook, in some of the basins, we notice weaknesses developing in June (I will discuss this later). As a result, CJ is likely to delay redeployment of its remaining 120,000 stacked HHP.

Shadow of a frac slowdown: The Permian crude oil production growth is likely to take a hit due to capacity constraints, as I will discuss in later. So, in Q3, there is likely to be a slowdown in frac revenues. In Q2 earnings conference call, CJ’s management cautioned:

So we did see things turn down in June and be impacted as we entered Q3. So I think in all likelihood, although, we are seeing a build through the rest of this quarter. And I think we're coming off the lows. This particular many cycles, if you want to call it that. I think we'd be lucky to get back to the kind of revenues we had in frac for Q2.

The Permian crude oil production softening is evident from EIA’s monthly DPR. According to the latest report, month-over-month the crude oil production growth in August was 1.4%. This was lower compared to a 2.3% year-to-date average growth rate in the Permian. In September, the EIA expects crude oil production to grow at an even slower rate of 1.1%.

Wireline and Pumpdown business profitability higher: As of June 30, CJ had a fleet of 124 wireline trucks and 79 pumpdown units. CJ is one of the pioneers in introducing advanced pressure control and greaseless cable systems. It serves around 300 customers. It introduced new technology in its wireline business that helped increase the average revenue per truck. The average revenue per truck is now above the previous peak levels dating back to 2014.

What has got CJ’s business working is the in-house manufacturing and technology, which provide value-added innovation in developing new products and keep costs down. As a result, it resulted in steady profitability (around the 20% range) until Q1. The strong profit margin resulted in a payback period of less than one year. However, in Q2, the segment profitability declined due to lower utilization and pricing levels as the Permian capacity constraints affected drilling and production in Q2. Over the medium term, CJ plans to improve profitability to mid-30% range.

To further highlight CJ’s focus on research and technological development and its positive effects, during Q2 alone, the combination of savings to operations and gross margin generated from third-party sales created a benefit of approximately $7.5 million. In comparison, such savings amounted to $8 million for the entire year of 2017.

Well Construction and Intervention Services sales up: This segment saw an even stronger revenue growth (219% up) in the past year until Q2. CJ deployed, on average, approximately 73 cementing units out of its fleet of 115 units as of June 30, 2018. So, that’s 63% utilization. In Q1, CJ re-organized this business by selling the directional drilling services, so, the majority of the segment revenues now come from cementing business. CJ added four new units during Q2 to grow market share in West Texas. In the coiled tubing business, CJ deployed two large diameter high capacity units in Q2. Strong demand for these new units drove sequential revenue growth in West Texas and Mid-Continent by over 25% in Q2.

A couple of leading features mark the segment’s attractiveness. One is CJ’s presence in the Permian. According to CJ’s management, it’s the second largest cementer in the Permian business, thus benefiting from the stupendous energy production growth in this region in the past few years. The other is CJ’s 12 large diameter coil units offering, which enables it to target the more profitable long lateral cementing work. CJ saw 20% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q2 from the segment. In the medium-term, it aims a mid-to-high-20% range profitability margin in this segment.

Margin improvement in Well Support Services: Even as the energy market scenario started improving in 2017, the operating environment remained highly competitive because pricing for well support services remained low following the crash. Overcapacity in the market did not let OFS companies increase service rates. The incremental growth started to filter in as demand for plug and abandonment, rental and fishing activities in California and West Texas increases. CJ also saw modest improvement in fluids management business in West Texas and the Mid-Continent. Over 62% of CJ’s rig fleet is high-specification (more than 400 HHP) rigs, capable of performing complex jobs. Because upstream companies require increasingly efficient solutions to keep the cost under control, more advanced rigs are necessary. Plus, these rigs can see scope for improved pricing as compared to the conventional low-capacity rigs. Adjusted EBITDA margin in this segment grew to 11% in Q2 from 5% in Q1.

In Q3, CJ’s management expects further margin improvement due to a recent contract win for incremental work in California as well as from pricing increases that came into effect in Q2. On top that, CJ sold its artificial lift business in Q2, which was dragging the margin down. This would also ease pressure on margin further in the coming quarters.

What’s throwing a wrench in CJ’s plans?

Amidst the positive catalysts, there have been some developments that can impede CJ’s growth in the short-run. One of them is the Permian issue and the other is geographical concentration.

The Permian conundrum: CJ has a robust operating presence for its well support services in the Permian. As I already mentioned, CJ is likely to hold the redeployment of its remaining stacked HHP following the Permian capacity issues. Here is what’s happening in the Permian Basin. The takeaway capacity bottleneck in the Permian has led to reduced local crude oil pricing as compared to WTI and Brent-linked benchmarks. Some E&P companies have indicated that they plan to reduce their drilling and completion activity in the Permian Basin as a result of the lower realized prices. Plus, the shortage of qualified personnel for those positions has driven significant labor inflation. I have discussed how other oilfield equipment & services companies will get affected by the Permian capacity constraint issue in MRC Global Has Some Hitches, But Growth Story Is Intact. However, I don’t think the Permian issue will alter CJ’s outlook massively because of its presence in other key shales unless the capacity constraint issue catches up with all the other shales as well.

U.S. centric growth risks: CJ over the years has scaled down its international operations to focus on the U.S. shales only. During 2016 and Q1 2017, it divested several of its non-core businesses, including specialty chemical business, equipment manufacturing, and repair business, and the international coiled tubing operations in the Middle East. In Q4 2017, it divested its Canadian Well Support Services business. The cementing business, in particular, has been CJ’s area of interest. In November 2017, it acquired O-Tex Holdings, which specializes in downhole specialty cementing services in most major U.S. shale play. However, in the event of a slowdown in the U.S. shales, CJ may see its financial condition worsen more severely than earlier with the more geographic spread.

Strong capex growth in 2018

In FY2017, CJ’s capex was $217 million. In 2018, it plans to more than double its capex, between $430 million to $450 million. In 2018, it intends to utilize the capex by redeploying the remainder of its 245,000 stacked HHP at an average estimated capital cost of approximately $24.0 million per horizontal equivalent frac fleet. Plus, it plans to purchase advanced auxiliary well-site equipment and additional units in 2018.

Zero debt but low cash flow

CJ has no long-term debt. Its net debt was negative as of June 30 as a result of cash & cash equivalents balance. CJ’s cash balance was $110 million as of June 30. Being a debt-free company is an attractive feature. When energy price nose-dives, the company’s earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. CJ is better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers. Compared to CJ, its peers Key Energy Services’ (KEG) net debt stood at $192 million as of June 30, while Halliburton’s (HAL) net debt was $8.5 billion as of June 30.

Investors may note that CJ emerged from bankruptcy proceedings in January 2017 after a re-organization and issuance of new shares. In the process, CJ eliminated about $1.4 billion of debt from its balance sheet and more than $80 million of annual interest expense. CJ was in the league of several other OFS players which filed for bankruptcy after the energy market crash in 2016. I have discussed the recent performances of some of these like Key Energy Services (KEG) here and Basic Energy Services (BAS) here.

CJ’s free cash flow was a negative $1.4 million in the past four quarters until Q2 because its capex exceeded cash flows from operations in the past four quarters. As a result of low cash flows, CJ’s management expects to fund a portion of its 2018 capital expenditure program with borrowings under its credit facility. CJ’s total available liquidity was $466.4 million as of June 30, 2018. In June, C&J's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase of up to $150 million of the company's common stock over the next 12 months.

Recent management changes

In March, CJ’s then CFO Mark Cashiola left to “pursue other opportunities”, with immediate effect. Such abrupt change, without prior notice, raises concerns over the management’s stability. On August 14, CJ appointed Kees van Gaalen as the new CFO. Donald J. Gawick has been serving as CJ’s CEO since June 2016.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 of 2018, I expect CJ’s revenue growth rate to decline compared to Q2. For that, I have taken the management guidance as a reference, as discussed in this article. I estimate growth to improve again in Q4, but slow down in Q1 of 2019, as the seasonality factor comes into play. Historically, inclement weather negatively impacts CJ’s business during the winter months. Plus, holidays in Q4 affect energy activities adversely. I expect revenue growth to pick in Q2 2019.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain relatively steady in the next four quarters. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including impairment charges, inventory write-downs, share-based compensation, severance costs, restructuring items and gain/loss on sales of assets.

What does CJ’s relative valuation say?

C&J Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.1x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, CJ’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.4x.

CJ’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep than the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect CJ’s EBITDA to improve less steeply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. CJ’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (HAL, HP, and NR) average of 11.0x. For HAL, HP, and NR, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Reuters Thomson.

What’s the take on CJ?

Q3 can turn out to be a growth dampener for CJ as a result of an imminent slowdown in the Permian and some other U.S. shales. However, CJ’s medium-term potential looks intact. It has enough confidence to invest handsomely into capex, and add to its major asset base in 2018. CJ’s no long-term debt balance sheet is a big plus, considering it once filed for bankruptcy. But a low level of free cash flow may force resorting to debt, given its increased capex spend. Strong revenue growth in the past four quarters notwithstanding, investors should exercise caution before considering investing in CJ.

