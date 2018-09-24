Attractive Monthly Pay BDC With 10.3% Yield

HRZN is an attractive buy for those searching for a high dividend yield and potential for capital appreciation.

Horizon Technology Finance is a BDC which invests in venture growth stage companies in the technology and life sciences markets.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) is a BDC which is similar to another BDC we have recently recommended: TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG). Both HRZN and TPVG invest primarily in companies in the venture growth stage.

HRZN traded recently at $11.60 and pays a monthly 10-cent dividend ($1.20 per annum) for an annual yield of 10.3%. With a solid portfolio primarily invested in senior secured loans, we view shares as being very attractively priced at current levels. HRZN is a smaller cap stock, often overlooked, and issues 1099 tax forms (no K1s).

The Business

HRZN has a unique business model which sets it apart from some other players in the BDC industry. HRZN makes secured loans to venture and private equity-backed growth stage companies in the technology and life sciences markets.

This is in stark comparison with most BDCs, which primarily focus in the "later stage" seen above. This means that while HRZN is a BDC no doubt, the types of loans and companies that HRZN invests in are very different from other BDCs, suggesting that HRZN offers potential diversification from your traditional BDC holding. HRZN focuses on three sectors - technology, life sciences, and healthcare information and services.

The Horizon Competitive Advantage

In addition to targeting an under-followed market demographic, HRZN also has another competitive advantage. HRZN makes senior secured loans of between $5 and 25 million with yields between 11% and 14%, which varies slightly from other lenders, as seen below:

The loans further typically have a period of interest only payments for 6 to 18 months followed by 24 to 35 months of amortization.

This rapid amortization period helps to reduce the risk by essentially acting as a way to reduce maturity terms.

HRZN primarily issues senior term loans which are secured by first lien or by first lien behind the bank revolver. This type of investment security is inherently safer than the other kinds of securities that many other BDCs tend to invest in because they are near the top of the capital structure:

Because the companies are in the growth stage, they have typically already raised significant amounts of equity. This means that the loan to value ratio is often relatively low - generally in the 10% range. For an illustration for why this matters, consider below two potential scenarios, with the "venture loan" representing a typical loan made by HRZN and "middle market loan" representing the typical BDC loan:

In a result where the company loses $20 million in value, HRZN's venture loan would be unscathed because the equity absorbed all of the impact. The typical middle market loan, however, would already have seen impairments because the equity was quickly wiped out.

As a result, the loans - because they are senior secured, short term, and with a low loan to value ratio - may actually be considerably less risky than typical BDC loans.

Despite these attractive features, HRZN has been able to negotiate interest rates on the loans in the range of 11 to 15%.

HRZN currently uses leverage and targets a debt level of 75% of equity (this may be about to change - more on that below). It has a note carrying fixed interest of 6.25% in the amount of $37.4 million which matures in 2022 and trades under the ticker "HTFA." HRZN also has a revolver in the amount of $68 million (which can go as high as $100 million) which carries interest at LIBOR plus 3.25%.

This means that HRZN can make significant income on the "spread" between its borrowing costs and its interest income.

An important part of HRZN's strategy is that it generally receives warrants in the stock of the borrowing entity. Because these are companies in the growth stage, there can be significant potential for appreciation in the value of the warrants. HRZN holds a well-seasoned portfolio of warrants in growth stage companies and there is always a chance that a big winner in the portfolio will produce a windfall.

Getting To Know Their Portfolio

As stated above, HRZN focuses on three general industries: Technology, life science, and healthcare information and services:

Within these three general industries, their investments are well diversified among a variety of sectors:

A quick snapshot of their current portfolio holdings is seen below:

Furthermore, because 99% of their portfolio's principal amounts bear interest at floating rates, HRZN stands to benefit considerably in a rising interest rate environment:



The reason why their interest expenses also are projected to rise in lieu of rising interest rates is due to the fact that their previously mentioned revolver, their "Key Facility," of which they had $68 million outstanding, bears interest at LIBOR + 3.25%.

The weighted average yield of their debt investments was 15.3% and overall portfolio yield was 13.9%. We can see that HRZN traditionally has had a high portfolio yield:

Recent Results

HRZN has been performing well in recent quarters. For the second quarter of 2018, net investment income was $3.3 million or 29 cents a share (slightly below the three-month dividend level of 30 cents a share). Leverage is very close to the target of 75%.

Its portfolio continues to be heavily weighted toward debt instruments - with $203.5 million in debt instruments, $7.7 million in warrants, $1.2 million in common stock and $7.7 million in other assets (mostly royalties and licenses):

No loans are currently on non-accrual. HRZN has an internal loan evaluation system with four levels (level 4 being safest and level 1 being riskiest). Currently, no loans are at the level one. 9.7% of the weighted value of the loans is at level 4, 81.7% at level 3 and 8.6% at level 2:

Plans for Future Growth

HRZN plans to pursue its existing strategy with some key changes. First of all, in response to the recent changes in BDC legislation, HRZN is seeking shareholder approval to increase its leverage target from 0.75 to a range of between 1.0 and 1.2. As noted above, HRZN makes a considerable amount of money on "spread" so that a modest increase in leverage could generate significantly more net investment income. If leverage were to increase to 1.1 and assuming a spread of 7%, net investment income could increase by roughly $3.5 million per year or 30 cents per share per year.

Secondly, HRZN has initiated the joint venture Horizon Secured Loan Fund I ('HSLFI') in conjunction with Arena Investments and funded with a $100 million loan from New York Life Insurance Company. This will give HRZN more flexibility to pursue attractive investment opportunities without having to provide 100% of the liquidity necessary to fund new loans.

As of June 30, HSLFI had one portfolio company with an annualized yield of 11% on debt instruments:

We anticipate HRZN to significantly ramp up investments in HSLFI moving forward.

Dividend Coverage

HRZN currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.10 for an annualized $1.20 dividend payout. As we can see below, the dividend saw a slight reduction at the end of 2016:

The current dividend is still very attractive at a 10.3% yield. In terms of dividend coverage, the $1.20 distribution is not completely covered by the $1.07 in 2017 NII nor the $1.13 in NII estimated for 2018.

The main problem has been the prepayments, but we should note here that NII has been trending higher, and there are other reasons to be optimistic. We will discuss this in more details in "risks" section below.

Risks

HRZN invests a significant amount in venture companies which means that much of the businesses are research-driven, for example, their 12% allocation in biotechnology. Because these companies require large amounts of capital to conduct clinical trials, the success and viability of these companies may be dependent on their ability to succeed and/or continue to acquire funding for more trials. The risk of owning such debt instruments was shown in the past couple of years, as HRZN has sometimes not been able to cover the dividend through net change in net assets:



This is definitely something to keep an eye on, though we should note that their ability to increase leverage may help their portfolio quality because they would be able to invest in lower yield but lower risk assets accretively.

Because HRZN's debt investments do carry prepayment risk, which has caused their net investment income to swing with some volatility:



We have reason to be optimistic that this volatility will be less moving forward, as on their conference call, management said that "the pace of prepayments has normalized in 2018 relative to 2017's higher levels. These levels will continue to present opportunities for accelerated income from liquidity events and a more stable portfolio in terms of size and earnings power."

BDCs rely on a strong economy due to being in the business of investing in loans. In the event of a recession, BDCs, in general, may underperform due to the potential for a higher level of defaults.

Insider Activity

It is always good to see insiders buying their own stock. During the year 2018 (in March and in May), the president of HRZN and two directors purchased $287,000 worth of shares.

This figure does not seem enormous in the absolute, but the total purchases do represent 0.2% of the company's market cap, so it is significant.

Having insiders buying their own stock does give some degree of confidence that management is on the right track in achieving their stated goals and budgets.

Valuation and Price Target

As of the end of the most recent quarter, net asset value ("NAV") was $11.60. At recent prices, HRZN is trading at a 0.5% premium to NAV. Based on its annualized dividend payout of $1.20, HRZN trades at a 10.29% yield.

As a relatively safe BDC with the overwhelming portion of its assets in senior secured loans with a low loan to value ratio, HRZN is the type of BDC ideally suited to take advantage of liberalized leverage provisions. This should give it the opportunity to generate net investment income above the level of current dividends and the perception that the dividends are safe should enable HRZN to trade up to a lower yield.

At a yield of 9%, HRZN would trade at $13.33 (or 15% higher from here). HRZN should trade up nicely as the market recognizes the potential for better results going forward.

Bottom Line

HRZN carries some risks, but it's still an attractive investment for the income-oriented investor. The monthly dividend is a great plus, as is the 10.3% yield. HRZN definitely bears more risk than most debt securities and is not for the investor who cannot stomach a paper loss under any circumstances. However, the risk/reward ratio seems attractive in that there's potential for upside associated with the warrant portfolio as well as with the potential for increased leverage. Downside is reasonably limited and it's very nice to get paid 10.29% to wait.

While we like HRZN, we prefer TriplePoint Venture Growth, another BDC company which also invests in startups and with a similar business model to HRZN. TPVG, in our opinion, carries less risk due to several factors:

TPVG has much better dividend coverage. A solid track record with high profile clients. TPVG has a higher dividend yield of 11% compared to 10.3% for HRZN. TPVG's market cap is almost twice the size of HRZN. TPVG trades at a lower valuation (current discount of 3% to NAV) vs. a 0.5% premium for HRZN.

For those interested in TPVG, you can check our recent report by clicking here.

HRZN is currently on our watch list. We would be opportunistic buyers in case of a pullback and would be looking to add in case the yield reaches 11% or more.

