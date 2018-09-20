The U.S. Dollar Is Set To Lose In This Scenario

In my last article, I was bullish on the U.S. Dollar (UUP) as I expected it to rise against the Japanese Yen (FXY) till the 112.13 mark. This came true as the Greenback rose against the Yen, which resulted in it reaching the 112.34 mark on 19th September. Hence, in this article, I shall ascertain the possibility of the U.S. Dollar falling against the Japanese Yen till the 111.35 mark, as I am bearish on the pair. Thus, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the pair whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental News

Japan’s monetary policy

On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its monetary policy unchanged. The balance rate was maintained at -0.1%, whilst the 10-year yield target on Japanese government bonds was left at 0%. Moreover, Bank of Japan shall allow the 10-year yield to oscillate in a narrow range of 0.1 percent above and below zero. Moreover, Bank of Japan kept its forward guidance and asset purchases policies the same. This clearly shows that the Japanese government have shifted to an auto pilot mode after it made various policy tweaks in July. Moreover, I believe this news shall not have a significant impact on the price of the Yen, due to all the statistics remaining unchanged.

Trade tensions

The ongoing placement of tariffs on Chinese imports has provoked a reaction from Japan’s Economic Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The minister stated that the United States and Japan have numerous differences in their opinion about trade. However, Japan shall make a wholehearted attempt to overcome these differences through further discussions.

However, investors are now worried that President Trump may turn his tariffs focus on Japan. If President Trump does this, then he shall severely affect the value of the U.S. Dollar as America will lose its special relationship with another Asian partner. I say that as President Trump has already sparked trade tensions with India and China, thus, him attacking Japan will be equivalent to him shooting the Dollar in the leg.

U.S. Retail Sales

The U.S. retail sales value for August stood at 0.1% against a projected value of 0.4%. This was predominantly due to consumers reducing their spending levels on clothing and vehicle purchases. Moreover, the second reason there was a drop in retail sales was due to higher gasoline prices as it reduced the level of consumer expenditure on other categories. This drop in the retail sales is one of the reasons I am expecting a fall in the value of the U.S. Dollar against the Japanese Yen. I say that as it has exposed some cracks in the U.S. economy.

U.S. Current Account

The U.S current account deficit for the second quarter of 2018 fell to $101.5 billion from a prior value of $121.7 billion in the first the quarter of 2018. The $20.3 billion deficit reduction was primarily due to a decrease of $17.6 billion seen in the deficit of goods. Moreover, exports of goods and services and income receipts in the second quarter rose to $933.3 billion, which was an increase of $28 billion. Lastly, the deficit stood at 2% of the GDP from a prior value of 2.4%.This news is what caused the U.S. Dollar to trade sideways against the Japanese Yen for the prior three days instead of having a prompt descent. I say that as most of the American statistics that have been released in the past few days have missed their targeted levels.

U.S. Housing starts

The privately-owned housing building permits declined by 5.7% in August to 1,229,000 units. This value is 5.7% lower than the July level of 1,311,000. Moreover, the privately-owned housing starts came in at a yearly rate of 1,282,000, which is 9.2% above the August 2017 level of 1,174,000. Additionally, the single-family housing starts in August came in at 876,000, which is 1.9% higher than the July value of 860,000.

These statistics formed a mixed bag of news, as the privately-owned building permits have declined for prior three months in a row, thus clearly exhibiting a worrying trend. However, the privately-owned and single-family housing starts managed to ease the pressure as it reassured traders that not all is gloomy in the U.S. Housing sector.

Technical Analysis

Daily Chart

The pair’s daily chart indicates that the U.S. Dollar shall be having a bearish reversal in the coming days. I expect this due to the formation of a ‘Hanging Man’ candle pattern. The pattern’s psychology indicates to traders that those who bought at the Hanging Man’s open or close ended up buying at a new high, thus, making them nervous. Moreover, the Hanging Man pattern received bearish confirmation in the next session which reinforces the notion that a bearish reversal is on the cards. Furthermore, the pattern has formed at the 161.8% fibonacci resistance level.

On the price target front, I expect the U.S. Dollar to tumble till the 78.6% level at 111.35. This is due to this level being a change of polarity level. However, if it does breach this support level, then the 100% support level is at 111.05, whilst, the 127.2% support level is at $110.67.

On the indicator facet, the RSI has fallen flat at the 98 mark which clearly reinforces the fact that a bearish reversal is on the cards. Moreover, the ADX values have also fallen flat thus indicating that the bullish rally has stalled.

Weekly chart

The pair’s weekly chart clearly indicates that the bullish rally has stalled. The reason I say this is due to the U.S. Dollar reaching a long-term resistance level at 112.42. Moreover, the pair has formed a ‘High Wave’ candle pattern which indicates to traders that the market is confused. Furthermore, the RSI of the weekly chart has tilted in favour of the bears as it has commenced a descent.

The Big Picture

Overall, I am leaning towards the bears pushing the U.S. dollar to the 111.35 mark. This is driven by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals fully support a descent in the currency's value till that point. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.