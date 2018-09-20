ScanSource: Still Skeptical, Still Not Short

Still, this is a company trying to buy its way out of problems - a strategy that rarely works out.

But a strong FY18, two recent acquisitions, and a still-modest valuation are enough to make the risk/reward more questionable from the short side.

I've been circling the short case for ScanSource (SCSC) for a couple of years now, though I haven't pulled the trigger yet. The short case here is relatively simple. Distributors of all stripes are seeing potential pressure. Weakness in the networking space has hit a key source of ScanSource revenue. Margins have steadily compressed over the years, to the point that in 2016 the company pulled down long-term EBIT targets from 3.5-4% of revenue to 3-3.5% of revenue. Aggressive efforts from suppliers like Cisco (CSCO) to limit rebates and protect their own margins only add to the pressure.

The short case admittedly hasn't quite played out. ScanSource has rallied a bit on the margin front, thanks mostly to two acquisitions, though FY18 (ending June) results appear to have shown some organic stabilization as well. And ScanSource at the least has done enough to keep SCSC afloat:

source: finviz.com

With the stock pulling back after the Q4 release late last month, I'm remaining on the sidelines - for now. ScanSource has performed better of late - but the challenges still remain. An 11x+ multiple to FY19 consensus seems cheap. But SYNNEX (SNX) has pulled back 30%+ and trades at under 9x forward earnings; Tech Data (TECD) is valued at barely 7x after a similar pullback.

There's still a case here that downside is 15-20% - while upside is reasonably limited. That case isn't quite strong enough at $40 - but a few ticks higher, that might change.

A Strong FY18

ScanSource unquestionably had a solid FY18, one reason why the stock rallied nicely from early-year lows. An impressive Q2 report in early February - revenue up 14%, and 10% on an organic basis, 7 points better than the Street predicted - started the rally. The core Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment posted a sizzling quarter, with revenue up 21% and 16% excluding currency and acquisition help. Margins expanded nicely as well. Q3 numbers - including 5% revenue growth - helped the cause as well, before a relatively in-line Q4 release.

For the year as a whole, organic revenue rose 4.1%, per the 10-K. BN&S sales grew a solid 5%, with Communications & Services revenue increasing 2.2%. The International business performed particularly well, growing 13.2% on a reported basis and 9% organically.

That's a notable change from recent performance. Organic revenue actually declined 2.4% in FY17, after a ~flat performance the year before. ScanSource management has cited strength in mobile computing and video surveillance, along with a "stabilized" networking business, as CEO Mike Baur put it on the Q4 conference call.

Meanwhile, margins appear to have found a bottom:

source: author from SCSC press releases

To be sure, the bounce in margins is mostly, if not all, inorganic. ScanSource acquired Intelisys in FY16, a business that generates 45-50% EBITDA margins. POS Portal, which as its name suggests is a reseller of a POS equipment from Square (SQ) and Shopify (SHOP), among other companies, was acquired last year and generates EBITDA margins in the "low teens".

Still, even backing out POS Portal's contribution, based on figures from the 10-K, it appears EBITDA margins expanded 10-15 bps on an organic basis. Based on management commentary, some, if not most, of that expansion, likely came from a strong year from Intelisys, which resells UCaaS solutions from RingCentral (RNG) and the like and appears to have driven 20%+ revenue growth this year (albeit off a small base). At worst, then, it does seem like margins were flat on an organic basis. Given the multi-year trend heading into FY17 (where margins appear to have declined further, excluding help from Intelisys), that's at least a minor step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, ScanSource management seems to think more progress is on the way. Baur said in the Q&A that the company could get to a 3.5% EBIT margin in 2019 - against a 3.22% print in FY18. Combined with a lower tax rate (as ScanSource only benefited from tax reform for six months last fiscal year), that suggests double-digit y/y growth from FY18's $3.11 in EPS. As such, consensus of $3.61 (a 16% increase) for FY19 seems reasonable, and suggests on its face that an 11x+ forward P/E looks too conservative.

The Short Case

There's still an argument that even a strong FY18 doesn't necessarily change the long-term case here. Notably, ScanSource's three 10%+ suppliers (per the 10-K), Cisco, Avaya (OTC:AVYA), and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) have performed well of late:

CSCO data by YCharts

A networking space left for dead has contributed to ScanSource's strength - notably in the Q2 report that led to the bounce off a 2-year low.

That colors the recent top-line strength in two ways. First, there's probably some level of 'catch up' demand helping FY18 results - which, in the context of multi-year performance, still aren't all that impressive. The three-year organic revenue stack still sits in the 1.6% range. Excluding currency and acquisitions, EBIT dollars over that stretch likely remain negative.

Secondly, if an investor wants to bet on further strength in networking, SCSC doesn't seem the appropriate play. ZBRA, AVYA, and/or CSCO all remain stronger bets on a continued rebound in the networking space, and none of those stocks look particularly expensive still. SCSC should be benefiting from a notable change in sentiment toward its key suppliers - yet still can't break out of a multi-year range.

That strength also colors the stabilization in margins. It's not as if ScanSource itself necessarily has improved operations, or found some alternate source of organic revenue growth to side-step the long-term negative trend on the margin front. Its key end customers simply are seeing better business - for now. If that holds, it's hard to see why a distributor of products at 11x EPS and ~9.5x EBITDA is more attractive than the manufacturers of those products are at 14-15x (or 7x, in the case of highly-indebted AVYA) EPS and 10x+ EBITDA.

In the context of the industry, it's not at all clear, or certain, that ScanSource necessarily is out of the metaphorical woods. And to repeat a point I made ten months ago, the company itself seems to be relying on anything but that legacy business to drive growth and margin expansion going forward:

source: ScanSource Q4 earnings presentation

Mobile computing and video surveillance are growing nicely - but still represent relatively small opportunities against the overall revenue base. Both opportunities have to be considered in context of a segment that overall grew 5% last year against a -2% comparison. POS Portal, Brazil's Network1 and Intelisys are acquired businesses (though all seem to be performing rather well). The communications channel opportunity is a partnership with Mitel (MITL).

The concern I've had toward SCSC for the past couple of years still holds: the company itself seems to be trying to get away from its legacy business. And that's a strategy that, generally speaking, rarely works out well. ~80%+ of the company's gross profit dollars are coming from outside these six growth opportunities. And they're coming from a distributor model which seems to be under pressure, with key suppliers whose shares have rallied only because results aren't quite as bad as the market feared they'd be. At the end of the day, this remains a business where one-third or more of revenue is coming from a networking space facing real secular challenges; and ScanSource is expecting/hoping that growth behind 10-15% of sales will offset those challenges. It still seems like an awful lot to ask.

Valuation

The catch with a short here, particularly in this market, is that SCSC looks rather cheap particularly on a P/E basis. Shorting a stock trading for 11-12x FY19 EPS when that EPS is likely to grow double-digits is a tough trade in this market. (Guidance on the Q4 call is for an FY19 tax rate of 26-27% against a non-GAAP 30.1% in FY18; that alone suggests a ~5% bump to adjusted net income year-over-year.) And while there's a case that SCSC should trade closer to $30 when looking at peer EV/EBITDA multiples (many of which are in the 7-8x range), there's not necessarily a catalyst for that compression, which still only drives ~25% upside for a short.

Meanwhile, again, ScanSource did have a better year. Both acquisitions made sense at the time and appear to be performing well. And it's possible - if management is right - that FY19 could look strong as well, with solid revenue growth and margin expansion.

It's possible a short case could materialize over the next few quarters, but it would take a higher price (I'd be looking for ~$45, where the multiple gap to peers becomes a bit more pronounced and the stock starts pricing in consistent growth) without better performance.

While I don't see much of a trade at the moment, I still lean bearish toward the stock even with the recent pullback. The strength at Grainger (GWW) aside, I still think distributors on the whole are likely to face margin pressure for the foreseeable future. The acquisitions are helpful - but not necessarily transformative. Networking pressure isn't over; for those investors who disagree on that front, it's very tough to make the case for SCSC over its key suppliers. This still isn't a great business, and long-term I still think it's one headed in the wrong direction. But for now, the price is cheap enough, and the near-term potential positive enough, to stay on the sidelines at least a little while longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.