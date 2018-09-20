Kirkland Lake Gold Goes Shopping

It looks like the company has changed its strategy - apart from developing its main assets, it wants to get indirect exposure to other high-grade gold projects.

Most recently Kirkland Lake Gold has purchased a few large stakes in a number of gold explorers in Canada and Australia.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is a shark. Most recently this mid-cap gold mining company (current market cap of $3.8 billion) has purchased a few large stakes in a number of gold plays. As a result, the book value of the company’s equity portfolio went up from a mere $18M in 2Q 2017 to $111M at the end of 2Q 2018:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: for better comparison, the book value of the portfolio is calculated excluding unrealized gains, in other words, all equity stakes are disclosed at cost.

Now, it looks like Kirkland, apart from operating four mines, is increasing its involvement in two prolific gold camps: The Pilbara region in Australia and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Canada. In this article I discuss this strategy.

Introduction

Currently, Kirkland operates four mines (or, better said, two mines and one mining complex):

Fosterville in the State of Victoria, Australia

Macassa in the Kirkland Lake mining camp, Canada

Holt / Taylor complex in northeastern Ontario, Canada

Two of these mines, Fosterville and Macassa, are high-grade, low-cost operations delivering around 500,000 ounces of gold in annual production, in total (2018 estimate). The Holt complex is an underperforming operation of marginal importance for the company.

Most importantly, the Fosterville and Macassa mines are cash generators. For example, in 2Q 2018 each ounce of gold extracted at Fosterville and Macassa and sold on the market delivered a gross margin of $1,067 and $890, respectively. These are some of the highest figures in the industry (according to my own calculations, the Fosterville mine is an absolute leader).

Now, a company holding such excellent assets and a lot of cash (in the case of Kirkland, $318M at the end of 2Q 2018) has at least two options:

Bet on organic growth and develop current operations. Go shopping and add a few interesting projects to its mineral portfolio.

It looks like Kirkland has chosen both options. First of all, the company develops its main assets and, according to the latest presentations, the joint gold production delivered by Fosterville and Macassa is supposed to go up from the current 500,000 ounces a year to more than 800,000 going forward:

Source: Kirkland

Secondly, as mentioned in the beginning of this article, most recently Kirkland has gained indirect exposure to a few interesting gold projects. Let me look at these acquisitions.

Equity portfolio

The graph below lists the stakes held by Kirkland. Additionally, I have added the stakes held by Kirkland’s largest shareholder, a notable Canadian resource investor Eric Sprott. In my opinion, Mr. Sprott’s participation in the projects held by Kirkland confirms a thesis that he and his flagship company are building something bigger. I have titled the chart below “Kirkland and Eric Sprott’s empire.” Of course, I'm not sure whether this title is correct but, for the time being, let me assume it is.

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: Basically, I am using the data disclosed in the company’s financial statements at the end of June 2018. However, in a few cases (for example, Osisko Mining) I have updated these figures appropriately. Additionally, I have used the data disclosed in the Canadian SEDI registry. Finally, all stakes are valued using current market share prices (as of September 19, 2018).

As the graph shows, equity stakes held by Kirkland in Canadian and Australian stocks have a joint market value of $72.9M and $97.1M, respectively. Additionally, including the stakes held by the company’s main shareholder, the joint involvement totals $235.3M. Now let me look at these stakes a bit closer.

Canada

I think that the company’s strategy in Canada is very easy to comprehend. First of all, the two Canadian mines owned by Kirkland, Macassa and the Holt complex, are located in a large gold camp called the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Secondly, the projects held by Osisko Mining, Bonterra (OTCQX:BONXF) and Metanor (OTCPK:MEAOF) (by the way, Bonterra and Metanor are merging now) also are located in this camp. Here is the map (adjusted by the author):

Source: Osisko Mining and Simple Digressions

I guess that the main driver of Kirkland’s investments here is the gold grade. For example, the Windfall Lake Gold project, a flagship property held by Osisko Mining, demonstrates an average grade of 8.42 grams of gold per ton of ore. Another example – two high-grade gold projects, Barry (Metanor) and Gladiator (Bonterra), are very close to each other and very close to Windfall. In my opinion, the synergies between these three projects are obvious (for example, a processing plant servicing all three properties).

What's more, it looks like Osisko Mining could be the main investment vehicle leading exploration and development works in the region on behalf of Kirkland. To remind my readers, Osisko is a large exploration company heavily involved in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, with the main focus on the Windfall district (also covered by Metanor and Bonterra). As a result, I would not be surprised to see additional acquisitions made by Kirkland in Osisko Mining.

Australia

Here I'm more skeptical. The flagship property, Fosterville, lies at the other end of Australia so there's no sense to talk about any synergies. Another Australian mine owned by Kirkland, Cosmo (now on care and maintenance), also is quite far from the projects held by Novo (OTCQX:NSRPF) and De Grey. So, why did Kirkland and Sprott get involved here? Well, I can only guess, but my theory is quite simple: They got fixated on another gold rush in Australia.

Now, before I go on, please, look at the map below:

Source: Novo Resources and Simple Digressions

It's easy to spot that both companies are involved in the same camp. Let me call it the Pilbara camp.

Now, the entire story has started in Quinton Hennigh’s head – according to this superstar geologist (yes, for me Mr. Hennigh is the resource sector’s superstar) and the CEO of Novo, an ultra-big gold deposit, comparable to the South Africa’s Witwatersrand, should be located (most probably) in Australia. Then, in July 2017 Novo made this announcement:

“Novo Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has found in situ gold nuggets up to 4cm long in primary conglomerates from its first trench at its Purdy's Reward prospect and has collected a bulk sample of these gold-bearing conglomerates for analytical test work….Purdy's Rewards is part of an 8 km trend that has now been identified by Novo to be highly prospective for conglomerate gold mineralization considered analogous to the Witwatersrand in South Africa. Purdy's Reward is part of Novo’s new Karratha gold project located in the West Pilbara, Western Australia and is situated on lands that are subject to an earn-in/joint venture agreement with Artemis Resources Ltd, an ASX-listed mining company.”

From that point the mania has started (red arrow on the chart below):

Source: Stockcharts.com

Now, most recently the mania has eased a little bit or, better said, it entered another, more subtle stage. This time the company is focused on exploration, increasing its stakes in the Pilbara gold camp and updating investors on recent drill programs. However, no resource estimate has been published yet so it's not easy to assess the real potential demonstrated by the properties held by Novo.

As a result, I'm skeptical. If Mr. Hennigh is right, the outcome could be extremely favorable for Novo / De Grey and Kirkland. However, if he is not right… well, a loss of $92.8M (the market value of Novo stake) could be a minor issue for Kirkland but its reputation could be badly damaged.

Summary

It looks like most recently Kirkland has changed its strategy. Apart from developing its operating mines, the company is interested in getting exposure to a few prolific gold camps around the world. Today Kirkland is focused on two camps: The Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Canada and the Pilbara region in Australia. In my opinion, the involvement in Canada seems to be a well-thought decision – the Macassa mine is located in this camp so, definitely, Kirkland may seek some synergies here.

On the other hand, the Pilbara camp looks like a myth. At least now. Despite very ambitious drilling programs conducted by Novo Resources, no mineral estimate has been published yet. Therefore I am skeptical.

Finally, although I'm more about companies focused on organic growth, Kirkland’s idea of getting indirectly involved in a few high-grade gold projects in Canada seems to be a well-thought move. I keep my fingers crossed.

Final Note Did you like this article? If your answer is yes, please visit my Unorthodox Mining Investing Marketplace service where I manage a portfolio of up to 10 mining picks, discuss new investment ideas, and provide subscribers with a medium-term outlook on a few financial markets (particularly the base/precious metals market).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.