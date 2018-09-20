Open Letter To Blackrock CEO, Larry Fink

Dear Mr. Fink,

Because Blackrock (BLK) has such a stellar reputation as a company and in the closed-end fund space, I chose to do the bulk of my tax-free investing in Blackrock municipal closed-end funds over Eaton Vance (EV) and Nuveen (NUV). I have been surprised Blackrock hasn’t been proactive about getting discounts to NAV reduced when the discounts to NAV on its muni closed-end funds including MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ), Blackrock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (MYJ), Blackrock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (MIY), Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE), Blackrock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA), and the Blackrock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN), have broken post financial crisis record after record recently for discount to NAV. These particular Blackrock municipal closed-end funds now have discounts as high as 16%, are among the highest closed-end funds in discount to NAV, yet these are virtually all 4 and 5 star rated closed-end funds from Morningstar with a strong track record in short to long-term performance at NAV to boot.

As part of a growing trend in our society, you have been pushing companies to act more socially responsible. I see in Blackrock’s corporate responsibility page, ‘In order to deliver the best outcomes to our clients, we are also focused on the sustainability of BlackRock’s performance over the long-term. This requires considering the environmental, social and governance issues that have real and quantifiable impacts over the long-term for our firm, our people, and the communities in which we and our clients live and work at.’ Sadly, what you are saying and what is being done at Blackrock in terms of its responsibility to its closed-end fund clients are completely different.

I have been communicating with John Perlowski, Director, President and CEO of Blackrock Closed-End Funds about what is highlighted in this letter. I appreciated how he took the time to speak with me personally after my comments at Blackrock's closed-end fund annual meeting of the Board of Directors. I wanted to draw attention to some concerns of mine which have not been addressed yet and which don’t make Blackrock look good from a social responsibility standpoint. Mr. Perlowski asked me to contact him again if I needed to explore my ideas or other ideas further. I am patiently awaiting a meeting time with him to have them addressed.

I was told in the letter my suggestions were reviewed and discussed at length by the Blackrock Board of MUJ and MYJ (Blackrock closed-end funds I own) earlier this month. When I suggested Blackrock considers merging MUJ and MYJ with one of its national municipal bond funds like Eaton Vance is planning to do which has already cut its discounts to NAV by 4% for EVJ and others while it has widened 5% for MYJ, Mr. Perlowski said they were against this since investors would lose about 1 1/2% in after-tax yield. I and I suspect most shareholders would be just fine with losing the NJ tax exemption (not Federal tax exemption) if we could see the discount to NAV for a variety Blackrock municipal closed-end funds such as those listed above drop from among the highest municipal closed-end fund discounts to NAV of 15 or 16% to perhaps 4% when they are merged into another highly rated Blackrock municipal closed-end fund which is a national one. It would take 8 years of forfeiting the NJ tax exemption to equal the 12% discount to NAV.

I also suggested Blackrock considers converting from their current closed-end fund structure. The Executive Committee of the Board of Blackrock closed-end funds concluded that the closed-end structure provides certain benefits to help the municipal closed-end funds seek their investment objective. Mr. Perlowski said these funds use leverage through preferred shares to generate additional income to sustain their higher distribution rates relative to other investment products such as open-end mutual funds. This leverage has been a double-edged sword for them. In the current unfavorable interest rate environment, municipal closed-end funds are borrowing at higher and higher rates which hurts their overall return. Blackrock also is seeing a large amount of higher coupon municipal bonds called or coming due which are being replaced with lower coupon municipal bonds. This hurts the UNII balances which is the amount the municipal closed-end funds have earned for their payouts. Each time a municipal closed-end fund distribution is lowered which is often more frequently at Blackrock than Eaton Vance or Nuveen, the market price typically takes a big hit. A one-time larger hit to the distribution vs. multiple smaller ones should help the market price. Converting to open-end would eliminate the discount to NAV completely.

Rather than using the cash proceeds from the calls to purchase new lower coupon NJ municipal bonds which could be a drag on its distribution that likely would result in an even larger discount to NAV, wouldn't it make more sense to buy back shares of these CEFs whenever the discounts to NAV are over 10% or some other percentage Mr. Perlowski and the Board of Blackrock closed-end funds are comfortable with? Just announcing this should bring down the discount to NAV quickly and wouldn't this truly be in the best interest of shareholders if the fund pursued such action? As municipal bonds in its portfolio mature are called, why not use the proceeds at regular intervals to buy back shares in the municipal closed-end fund at 95 cents on the dollar or the full dollar? This would be very shareholder friendly and would make Blackrock look real good from a corporate responsibility standpoint.

The letter from Mr. Perlowski says they believe MUJ and MYJ have delivered strong performance for shareholders over time. MYJ is now underperforming based on price vs. NAV in the 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, 3 months, YTD, 1 year, 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, and 15 years (see by how much for each below). In the last 3 months, it is up .13% at NAV while it is down 4.43% based on price (4.56% worse performance), YTD it is down .22% at NAV while down 13.60% based on price (13.38% worse performance), and over the last year, it is up 1.32% at NAV while it is down 15.84% based on price (17.16% worse performance and about 6% worse than the 2nd worst NJ municipal closed-end fund performer based on price for the last year, Blackrock's MUJ). This is for MYJ, a fund rated 5 stars by Morningstar which the Blackrock senior executive also pointed out ranks 1 of 6 in the last year, 2 of 6 in the last 3 years, and 1 of 6 in the last 5 years. I can understand a closed-end fund can lag a bit from time to time but I honestly can't see any other CEF in any sector where there has been such a wide differential between NAV and price performance at so many time intervals, not even for a weak performing closed-end fund at NAV which MYJ is not.

Total Return % 1-Day 1-Week 1-Month 3-Month YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 15-Year MYJ (Price) -0.31 -1.5 -2.45 -4.43 -13.6 -15.84 1.94 4.72 6.27 5.53 MYJ (NAV) -0.2 -0.39 -0.77 0.13 -0.22 1.32 4.65 6.75 6.99 5.83 -0.11 -1.11 -1.68 -4.56 -13.38 -17.16 -2.71 -2.03 -0.72 -0.3



Above statistics from Morningstar as of 9/20/18

To add insult to injury, I recently saw a press release from Blackrock on the repurchasing of shares in 20 taxable CEFs which are for the most part selling at far smaller discounts to NAV that Blackrock state muni closed-end funds such as MUJ and MYJ.

From this press release, I see ‘Under each Fund’s current Repurchase Program, each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2018, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2017) in open market transactions. Pursuant to the Board’s renewal of the Repurchase Programs, commencing on December 1, 2018, each Fund may repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2018) in open market transactions through November 30, 2019. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their NAV (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV.’

Mr. Perlowski wrote to me 'As part of the ongoing process, Blackrock and the Board have evaluated many things from time to time, including fund reorganizations, share repurchases, tender offers, etc.' I'd like to think at discounts to NAV now at a new post financial crisis crash high, it would make sense to send at least some signal to investors that Blackrock is shareholder friendly and sees deep value in its heavily discounted NJ CEFs. Perhaps this could be done as a share repurchase, tender offer, etc.

I am confident under your esteemed leadership, Blackrock will do the right thing for its municipal closed-end fund shareholders. I hold Blackrock high on a pedestal for its strong performance at NAV in its municipal closed-end funds and overall performance, and for building a company from 0 to $6.3 trillion in assets under management in just 30 years.

Sincerely,

Mark Gottlieb

I am interested in hearing comments from other shareholders of Blackrock municipal closed-end funds such as MUJ and MYJ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUJ AND MYJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.