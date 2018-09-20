Legacy Reserves: This Is Getting Ridiculous

Even if the oil picture doesn't improve from here, shares should be worth far more than they are currently trading for, with $15 apiece still on the table.

As Benjamin Graham so wisely stated once, in the short run the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it’s a weighing machine. What this means is that, from time to time, the market will expose company share prices to extreme highs and lows compared to what they should be trading for, but in the end the picture always comes back to the fundamentals. Right now, for Legacy Reserves (LGCY), there’s no doubt in my mind that the market is behaving as a voting machine, pressing shares remarkably low compared to where they should be. For investors, this can be frustrating, but at the same time it can serve as a catalyst for long-term shareholders looking to build or grow their position in the business.

Shares have fallen hard

So far, 2018 has been a great time to own shares of Legacy. As of the time I conducted my analysis for this article, shares were trading at $4.79 apiece. This represents an increase of 197.5% compared to where they ended last year at and it’s more than twice the $2.30 weighted-average purchase price I paid for it. That said, the past few months have been awful for long-term holders. Despite positive news from the company and the fact that they are converting to a C-Corp, shares have tanked from their multi-year high of $10.56 and are now 54.6% below that price point.

What’s interesting about this is that there hasn’t been any significant negative news to warrant the decline. Yes, preferred holders were able to milk management for extra shares as part of the company’s conversion into a C-Corp and the latest development has seen management essentially convert $130 million worth of debt into common units. This all dilutes current shareholders, but even with those factors priced in, the picture looks remarkably attractive as I’ll dive into shortly. Besides valuation, we also have the fact that, on the plus side, Baines Creek Capital continues to load up on the business’ shares. As of their latest filing, which covers September 18th, the investment firm had acquired a total of 15.35 million shares. Even after factoring in preferred equity and notes conversions, this represents 12% of Legacy’s total shares outstanding.

This is starting to get ridiculous

It’s difficult to not see the value prospects that Legacy currently offers. Assuming all conversions go through, shares outstanding for the business will come out to 127.91 million. At the current share price for the business of $4.79, this implies a market capitalization of $612.69 million. Debt, after adjusting for the $130 million converting, eventually, into common, should be $1.229 billion. Since cash is negligible, this gives us an EV (enterprise value) of $1.842 billion.

At this point in time, I'm preparing for the launch of my own Marketplace Service here on Seeking Alpha. As part of it, I will be providing a significant amount of cash flow-related analysis and valuation assessments of oil and gas E&P firms. One of the companies covered in my service is Legacy, so I can’t give away the entire model, but in the table below, you can see my assessment of the business’ EBITDA, operating cash flow and EBITDA for the next three years and assuming that production remains flat in perpetuity (it’s likely to rise at least next year). This model assumes that crude prices average $71 per barrel next year (they are $71.44 as I type this) and it assumes that natural gas prices average $2.91 per Mcf.

*Created by Author

Based on the math shown, the EBITDA picture for Legacy looks quite appealing. Next year, we are looking at $374.79 million, while operating cash flow should be $283.90 million. What this data implies is that, on an EV / EBITDA basis, shares are trading at a multiple of 4.91. On an EV / operating cash flow basis, the figure is 6.49. On a price / EBITDA basis, shares are trading for a paltry 1.63, while on a price / operating cash flow basis, the multiple is only 2.16.

This makes Legacy if not the cheapest company I’ve seen, then one of the cheapest. Frankly something here has to break, with either the fundamentals changing (which can only happen in cases like fraud, or if energy prices tank, or if management heavily dilutes shareholders), or with the company’s share price surging. There are no other options that I can possibly fathom given the circumstances.

A price target I cite often is $15 per share, give or take some. Despite the decline in Legacy’s stock price, I stick by this figure and I’ll explain why. Even as shares have fallen, the fundamentals for the business have not deteriorated. In fact, they should be improving now that crude has risen near multi-year highs and now that natural gas is higher than it was a couple of months ago. But how realistic is $15 per share? I would say quite.

At this time, using 2019’s figures, total leverage for Legacy, even if no further debt is paid down, should be around 3.3. Any figure under 3 should be really attractive, but even at this point it’s reasonable to expect shares to trade for 8 to 9 times EBITDA. As the table below illustrates, 8 times EBITDA (on an EV / EBITDA basis) should translate to $13.83 per unit, even with all the upcoming dilution. At 9 times EBITDA, this figure should be $16.76 per unit.

*Created by Author

So what does $15 require? Not much to be honest. Given $71 oil and $2.91 per Mcf natural gas, $15 per share would result in the following pricing metrics illustrated in the table below. On an EV / EBITDA basis, shares would trade at a multiple of 8.40 times, while on an EV / operating cash flow basis the multiple would be a bit higher at 11.09. On a price / EBITDA basis, the picture would involve a multiple of 5.12, while a price / operating cash flow metric would total 6.76. None of these are unreasonably high (though the EV / operating cash flow multiple is approaching lofty territory).

*Created by Author

Takeaway

It can be painful to watch a company’s share price decline, especially at a time when it should be rising because of the reduction of risk (due to reduced leverage) and rising energy prices. More likely than not, oil prices will rise from here for the next 12 to 18 months, but even if they stay where they are, shares of Legacy are unreasonably cheap. As such, bulls in the business should consider buying on the dips, and bears who have benefited from the downside should note that they are facing some meaningful risk since a rebound is becoming increasingly probable.

Big Announcement!

Come early October, I will be launching my own Marketplace Service here. Its focus will be on providing detailed cash flow analyses of oil and gas producers and then performing both an absolute and a relative valuation for the firms in question. Already, I have 20 companies locked in for inclusion in this service, but in the ensuing months my goal is to increase it to at least 50, collectively with a market capitalization of more than $500 billion. More details coming soon!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, LGCYO, LGCYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.