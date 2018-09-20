Tesla Q3 Profitability? It's A Trap! (Again)

In an article a few weeks ago, I collaborated with Tesla (TSLA) production sleuth skabooshka, who determined that Model 3 production was falling well short of what was being reported in the media, and possibly short of Tesla’s own guidance. I also presented his theory, based on exhaustive research by himself, temp_worker, and phoennix10, that a possible cause for the production slowdown was a supply chain issue related SiC MOSFET units used in the production of the Model 3 drive units.

Regardless of the specific reason for the current rate of production, it is clear that Tesla is not producing anywhere near the burst-rate 5000/week reported at the end of Q2. However, the mix of reported VIN registrations leads me to believe that even at lower-than-anticipated production, Tesla might be able to eek out a profit in Q3.

The following charts demonstrate the mix of reported RWD and AWD Model 3 VIN registrations.

Chart courtesy of @Model3Vins

Chart courtesy of @TeslaCharts

These two charts essentially show the same thing, presented slightly differently. The crux of the matter is that Tesla has shifted to primarily delivering the AWD variant, which is certainly the highest-margin version of the Model 3.

While this seems to support the hypothesis that Tesla can achieve profitability in Q3, the news is likely less positive than it would appear on the surface.

There are two potential conclusions that can we can draw based on the VIN data alone. The first, and most optimistic, is that Tesla is simply shifting its production to the AWD and Performance models to take advantage of the higher margins and ease the current cash crunch, while also demonstrating it can become a profitable automaker. The other is that demand for the RWD models is nearly exhausted, and the shift to AWD is not just a benefit, it is a necessity.

Fortunately, VIN registration data is not the only available information, so we have some clues as to which scenario is more likely. Those who follow Tesla closely already know about the large lots of unsold Model 3 inventory collecting dust around the country. They also know about the recent “tent sales”-type events held at the factory, where buyers could browse available inventory and buy a car on the spot.

Interestingly, only RWD variants were available for purchase at the factory sales event. The mere fact that Tesla would hold this type of event in the first place, combined with the fact there are thousands of Model 3s in various lots around the country, most of which are RWD vehicles, tells us that the RWD order backlog has been nearly exhausted.

AWD Demand

We know that the mix of sales has shifted to primarily AWD, and we can reasonably infer that much of the US RWD backlog has been exhausted. This shift will almost certainly mean higher margins and ASP for Q3, and with enough ZEV credit sales, there is a chance this confluence of events could result in a slight profit in Q3.

However, Seeking Alpha contributor Motorhead published a terrific article earlier this week outlining the demand issues for vehicles at the current Model 3 price point. The only point I will add to his excellent work is that we now have evidence that much of the AWD backlog is also being exhausted. A recent post from the TMC forum:

Couple this with the free supercharging referral program for S, X, and P3, and its extension due to “system issues”, and we have strong evidence that AWD demand is also nearly tapped out.

Does a company with a large order backlog to fill suddenly start offering sales incentives that have a detrimental impact on the bottom line? Of course not. We are left only with the conclusion that the order backlog for RWD and AWD models is nearly exhausted.

If we take the next logical step, the only way to maintain the growth story is to push forward production of the base versions of the Model 3, or begin heavily discounting long-range RWD inventory.

Q3 Profitability is a Trap (again)

History may not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

Almost exactly two years ago, I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha called “Tesla Q3 Profitability? It’s a Trap!” The article was in response to a “leaked” internal email in which Elon Musk implored his workers to do everything they could to help Tesla achieve profitability in Q32016…the infamous “pie in the face” quarter.

Two years later, we are back in the same place. Tesla is scrambling to show it can be profitable. And I predict the results of this Q3 exertion will be the same as they were in 2016... record losses following the one-off quarter.

CoverDrive is one of the most accurate prognosticators of Tesla sales and delivery numbers, and his articles from August make a strong case that Q3 profitability is unlikely. But even if his projections are not optimistic enough, and Tesla is able to show a profit in Q3, it will merely be setting the stage for rivers of red ink in Q4.

Back in May, Elon Musk himself noted that Tesla could not produce the $35k Model 3 and survive. What he meant, in context, was that until the Model 3 was being produced in volume, and the $35k variants were being sold as part of a mix with more profitable vehicles, the company would not be able to make the $35k version.

But if we assume, as is reasonable from the evidence, that much of the US demand for the higher-priced (and higher margin) versions of the Model 3 are already exhausted, Tesla is left with few options.Tesla's SG&A costs are so high that an average margin of well over $15,000 per sale is required just to overcome that hurdle.

If the remaining backlog of vehicles is primarily lower-priced and, presumably, minimally profitable vehicles, Tesla must either revert to lower volume production of higher margin vehicles (which is a problem as it could trigger a downgrade from Moody’s and destroy the growth story) or leans into its growth narrative and starts mass-producing the cars that will lose it more money. It is truly a no-win situation for a company struggling to remain viable. That is, unless the real objective is to raise fresh capital.

The Danger of a Naked Short

A quarter of profitability, coupled with a demonstrated increase in production and deliveries, which would only be possible with the release of the base level Model 3, could be enough “good” news to support a new equity raise that funds operations for the next few quarters. Of course, this assumes that Tesla is not barred from raising capital, either by virtue of the ongoing SEC and DoJ probes or just general disinterest from the underwriters.

Indeed, given Tesla’s current financial position, it is odd that company has not yet raised capital. Equally odd was that the last raise was a bond issue rather than stock. Elon Musk has admitted in the past that Tesla’s stock is tremendously overvalued, and paying interest when cash flow is tight makes little sense when equity capital is virtually free. Equity raises have historically had no negative impact on the share price, despite the dilution they have created, so equity raises are the most obvious choice.

The only logical conclusion is that Tesla has been locked out of the capital markets for some time. But it is possible that whatever impediment has prevented Tesla from raising capital in the recent past has an expiration date. The risk to any short position, regardless of the underlying fundamentals, is that Tesla can raise capital and “kick the can down the road” for a few more quarters.

I remain convinced that the underlying business model is broken, and Tesla is inherently incapable of any level of sustained profits, much less profits that would support its valuation. My intention remains to initiate a short position via puts in the near future, but not within 72 hours.

