Rocket Internet AG (RCKZF) CEO Oliver Samwer on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocket Internet AG (OTC:RCKZF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 20, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Peter Kimpel - CFO

Oliver Samwer - CEO

Analysts

Sarah Simon - Berenberg

Nizla Naizer - Deutsche Bank

Peter Kimpel

Thank you very much. Welcome everybody to our First Half Results Call. We will start with Page 4 with just an overview. As you know, we’ve now got three publicly quoted companies, HelloFresh, Delivery Hero, Home24. Westwing, as you may have seen last week has announced the intention to float. So hopefully, shortly we’ll also have a fourth company public leaving then Global Fashion Group and Jumia is the main privately held companies in our portfolio.

In terms of overview, all companies continue to show top line growth according to our expectations. In the Food & Groceries segment, HelloFresh continues to display good top line growth with over 40%. Global Fashion Group on the euro basis has shown somewhat more subdued growth. If you look at more at a constant currency basis, it’s more than 20% growth, so again also given the overall macroeconomic environment to continue strong growth and performance in the respective markets.

Jumia also continued their strong growth profile with maybe 70% growth. And the Home & Living businesses, respectively, have grown 14% and 22%. This has been accompanied by a significant improvement in profitability. In particular, HelloFresh is continued to show attractive improvements and the margins at Global Fashion Group, if you look at not on a half year basis but on a quarterly basis has improved to minus 2% and also showing an overall 2% percentage point improvement in terms of margins.

Westwing has shown the third consecutive profitable quarter and Home24 clearly, as Dave announced has had a tough quarter with regards to the hot weather. But overall again, the companies are displaying good growth and continued improvement in profitability. We’re going to touch just briefly on the publicly quoted companies. Just showing you some highlights to, but again, everybody probably has seen the respective announcement of the three publically quoted companies again Delivery Hero continues to strong top line growth respectively with nearly 40% growth in GMV and revenue growth nearly 50%.

So overall continued strong growth. The same is true for HelloFresh with over 40% growth on the top line revenue with orders growing 50% and also improving profitability from minus 11% EBITDA margins to minus 4%. So overall, again, a company continues to make progress on all fronts. Home24, as they’ve announced has been impacted by the hot weather the hot summer. Despite that, they continue to gain market share and have shown top line growth of 14% reaching revenues of more than 150 million, so overall again as expected.

Now moving on to the privately held companies, Global Fashion Group also already has announced their financials. Overall again, we are satisfied with the progress the Company has been making. On the top line, they are now generating over €500 million to over €0.5 billion of revenues that despite the fact again and that we had some very adverse impacts from FX perspective. The businesses, Zalora, The Iconic, Dafiti and Lamoda contribute all of about equally to that revenue number with Zalora reaching nearly 190 million in terms of revenues to go with The Iconic, Dafiti nearly 170 million, Lamoda nearly 180 million in Russia and CIS.

Again, the top line growth on a constant currency basis has been nearly 20%. So consistent with what we had expected. Given in particular the currency developments in Brazil and Russia, this has been translating into lower growth on a euro basis with only about 5% top line growth. But again, on a local basis, which really is representing and how the business is performing, we’ve been very satisfied with the developments. This has been a Company, again, with an improvement of roughly about 1.5 percentage point improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin. If you look at this over quarter-by-quarter basis, second quarter in 2018, the Company has only in a negative EBITDA margin of 2.3%, so an improvement of 2 percentage points.

So as I said, continued progress on the top line growth, but also in terms of profitability improvements, both in a relative margin basis but also from absolute loss basis. So going into the individual businesses, Zalora in Southeast Asia and The Iconic in Australia, again one of the top performers in the group with top line growth on a constant currency basis of roughly about 34%. So continued strong and top line growth. The Company on a euro basis clearly, in particular also due to development in Australia about the 24% constant, not constant currency, but euro-based growth. So, again good performance of the two businesses in their respective regions.

The decline in the gross profit margin from over 40% to roughly about 37% has been predominately a result of stock clearance at Zalora, which has been done through discounting. So nothing out of the ordinary and against good development both from a revenue as well as from a margin perspective. Dafiti has been impacted. It’s been showing on the constant currency basis still attractive growth or roughly about 22% given the adverse impact of the devaluation of the Brazilian real, basically a flat growth in the first half of 2018. But again, what made us, assure us is the local growth in local currency.

Continued strong maintaining of the profit margin with 42.5% of gross profit margin, keep in mind that they also had some operational challenges in particular due to strike of the truck drivers in May this year, which made it difficult to deliver. So there was also some adverse impact in the business as a result of again, factors which the Company couldn’t influence. But overall, the business has been performing very well both from a top line perspective as well as maintain profitability.

Russia again continues to be somewhat more difficult and given the macro-environment and the continued tensions, despite the fact on a local currency basis, the business continues to grow with more than 5% growth. Again as I said before, ruble devaluation led to actually a decline in euro based revenues of roughly about 8%. On the positive side, the business continues to maintain sort of strong rigorousness regarding profitability and actually increased the gross profit margins by roughly about focusing on a half year basis.

And in particular, if you look at the performance of Q2 business has done well with an improvement of the gross profit margin reaching nearly 50% in Q2. So, overall, again, somewhat lower growth with 9% quarter-over-quarter growth, but again in the context of the overall macro-environment, it’s very good. And then with regards to the operational efficiencies, we’ve seen increase in the gross profit. So overall as expected, and a good performance of all of the businesses of Global Fashion Group.

At Jumia, as you know, it’s the market leader with the pan-African e-commerce platform continues to display very strong performance. The number which we’re really focusing on this GMV company continues to grow very significantly with maybe 67% growth in the first half quarter-over-quarter 62%. On constant currency basis, the number is even more impressive reaching 90% in the first half and roughly about 80% quarter-over-quarter. So, overall again very very attractive and continued performance of the business, you may have seen that we have cut down on the financial disclosure of Jumia. The reason is relatively simple.

Going forward the business will, as the others, will display and announced their results on a standalone basis. So they will start doing that relatively soon. So, again overall, though continued strong performance of the business across the board and according to plan. With regards to Home & Living, as I said, Westwing has announced their intention to float last week and continues to perform very well. As I said before, the third consecutive quarter profitable, the profitability has been also driving and predominantly driven by also the DACH segment, which is most evolved from a business model perspective in Germany, Austria, Switzerland. They have reached now an adjusted EBITDA margin already of 5%.

The International segment is also already reached breakeven. So overall across the board, very strong performance on a growth perspective again, the business in the first half of 2018 grew nearly 22% with regards to the overall business. You've seen that the numbers of the revenue line have changed a little bit that is being predominantly driven by the fact that they’ve decided to divest the businesses in Brazil, Russia and Kazakhstan, and those businesses are now being recorded as discontinued operations and will be excluded from all financial reporting going forward. So that has an impact, but overall again a business has been performing extremely strongly and provide a great basis for going public.

So again you will hear more from them when you hopefully hope to see them on the road. So again, to summarize, our businesses are performing to plan and we see both again continued growth and solid improvements from a profitability perspective. With regards to the Rocket results, we posted today a significant profit for the first half of 2018 of roughly about €300 million. This has been predominantly driven from the results of disposals of both Delivery Hero shares, as well as the improvement in the share price of Delivery Hero, and also the disposal of the HelloFresh shares, as well as the accounting results and effects of the Home24 IPO.

So overall again good first half, again as I said driven by IPOs and disposal of shares. With regards to the balance sheet, clearly those disposals have had an effect both at the associates and joint venture line, which have been impacted by the stake of the HelloFresh shares for €150 million. And in the other current financial assets, we’ve had predominantly impact of the disposal of the Delivery Hero shares and that has been it on the equity and liability side, but we’ll see going forward, it hasn’t been yet reflected in the first half results. You’ll also then going forward see the result of the buyback of the convertible bonds which would then lead to the fact that we will not have any significant financial bid outstanding going forward, but that has not yet been reflected in the first half results, but will be reflected going forward.

That leads me to Page 19. We've got as a result continued strong cash reserves. So the cash at the selected product we have companies which include now only GFG, Jumia and Westwing, given the fact that Delivery Hero had operation on 24 public. So there was companies which are still privately held continue to have a strong cash balance of roughly about €0.3 billion. On the net cash side, we stand now roughly at about €2.1 billion. And in addition to this we hold roughly about €0.5 billion partly called tech stocks. In addition which would, should be added to that number.

Today, we also announced the continuation of the buyback program. So we announced the share buyback for up to €150 million starting today and ending latest by September 19th next year. And so we've announced to purchase of up to €150 million or up to 5.5 million shares which continues to focus on efficient capital allocation and just as a continuation of the programs we had executed over the last 12 to 18 months. Going forward, the next announcement date will be the November 30th for the 9-months number. And that will be done as last year in conjunction with our Capital Markets Day which we will be held in London.

With that, I will hand over to Oliver for some concluding remarks.

Oliver Samwer

Thank you, Peter. I think from my side, I think this the first six months are very much in line with our expectations, I think our food businesses Delivery Hero and HelloFresh continue to do really well and continuing to gain market share, taking full advantage of the marketplaces, making the right choices I think between profitability, parts of profitability and investments. If you look at our Global Fashion, 20% on constant currency I think given the level or insights of that company, I think very good results too. I think if you look at Jumia, I think you see very, very strong growth speaking itself for the strength of the ecosystem that Jumia has built. Be it on the logistic side, even payment side, obviously on the e-commerce side. I think as many of you know, Jumia is really an ecosystem more than just one company.

If you look at Home & Living, I think you see the strong results affecting, I think you see the progress at Home24. So, I think we're seeing very good results there. If you talk about new incubations, we have now incubated B2B food delivery business present in Germany, Netherlands and UK. We've merged -- we're going to merge this with our Australian B2B food delivery business, so building there a franchise. I think we continue to look at many opportunities around the world. We continue our strategy to incubate to make strategic investments to build our network of our companies. I think we have a very good cash position to take advantage there.

I think there are no fundamental surprises in the last six months and also not in the near foreseeable future. We're continuing our cost and I think operator we could open up for questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question is from Sarah Simon of Berenberg. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Sarah Simon

I've got three questions actually. The first one was on GFC. I was wondering if you could give us an idea of how much GFC has actually invested so far in its various portfolio investments? And then kind of associated with that, I can see that you’ve invested in Slack and Revolut and obviously, Funding Circle going public now. But can you give us any indication of how much of Slack and Revolut GFC owns? And then separately, on Jumia, obviously, you’ve highlighted in the past the oil price has had a big drag on growth. And Jumia is growing very fast and accelerated. Do you think that the economy is starting to pick-up because of the oil? Or is this just sort of more operational and the oil-driven pick-up is still to come?

Oliver Samwer

So with regards to GFC, we have announced that yet. I do think towards the Capital Markets day in two months, we will make a statement there on how much has been invested. With regard to Slack and Funding Circle, we don’t reveal individual holdings. I think just to give you an update, those are very small investments. So more in the, I think basically below, at least I mean level below €10 million. And then I think, if you look at Jumia, I think two trends are driving this, first of all is the strength of the Company.

And I think secondly is that, I would say, the worst oil prices meaning kind of like low prices and the challenges that Nigeria had are behind us. So I don’t think you see the full pick-up of oil prices on the Nigerian economy yet. And that positively impacting Jumia, you don’t see that yet. But I think you see that it’s at least kind of like those countries are not facing serious challenges at least.

Operator

The next question is from Nizla Naizer of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Nizla Naizer

A couple from my end too. With the invested cash that you still have on your balance sheet. Are there any verticals in particular that you’re interested in going forward in terms of future investments, some color on what you plan to do with that cash and update to us would be great? And secondly, when you look at your public portfolio are you happy with the risk exposure to each vertical that you now have or do you actively look at managing your public portfolio in terms of exposure as well? The third question is on Jumia again, the cash position, it was revealed in the last quarter. But at the end of Q2, you’ve reduced numbers, the disclosure that you do on the Company. Is it in a comfortable place in terms of cash position? Or would they require some sort of funding, which you may have to participate in going forward? And I guess the last question is on the private portfolio of what you’ve disclosed. Are there any companies that you can tell us that are of sizable or material value within that portfolio? Just to give us some color as to what remains in that long tail that may be material going forward?

Oliver Samwer

Thank you very much. I think from our side, I think on sectors, I think what you’ve seen definitely in the last two years happening on the Rocket side that our filter got bigger. Basically, we are open today to investing in some FinTech software, AI, biotech. So when you look at incubating companies or making strategic investments in building out the network. I think, we don’t only think an e-commerce marketplace given that technology has moved on and we have to adapt to those trends. If you ask me about the management of the public portfolio, I think that is rather passively managed.

With regards to Jumia, I think the Company has a good cash position, I think the Company is on tremendous growth is developing very good organically. And I think therefore basically at the right point of time, we'll make own announcement. And with regards to forward private portfolio, I recommend to basically rate on the capital markets. I think we'll talk about a few companies. I think much of them are kind of like relevant size. I think we will talk more to the capital markets in the past.

We mentioned a few like Traveloka. Obviously, still Westwing and Jumia's private companies. And I think at the right point of time, we will bring more companies to retention. At the same time, we think that those young companies need time to develop. And I think over time, we'll have a good pipeline at the same time we don't want to make any companies and list any company too early into the public eye.

Operator

There are currently no further questions. [Operator Instructions] We haven't received any further questions. I hand back to the speakers.

Oliver Samwer

Yes. Thank you very much for this call. I also want to thank Peter our CFO. This is his last call. He's been a great asset to our company responsible for our IPO and many of the capital measures after that. So, all the best in the new job, and thanks everyone, and looking forward to speaking to you in the few months. Bye, bye.