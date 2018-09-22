Capstone Mining: A Call Option On Dr Copper

Capstone is an excellent call option on the copper price: A 10% increase of the copper price would mean a major boost for the company's cash flows and share price.

Introduction

Earlier this year, I called Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) the 'forgotten copper producer'. The market seemed to ignore this mid-sized copper company with operations in the USA and Mexico, but I couldn't blame investors for avoiding Capstone as the company's operations were expected to have a very high all-in sustaining production cost in 2018. As the copper price dropped below $3/pound again, Capstone's share price has lost approximately a third of its value.

There is some volume on Capstone's American listing, but I would strongly recommend to trade in the company's securities through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, where Capstone Mining is trading on the Big Board with CS as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Canada is in excess of 300,000 shares. The current market capitalization is approximately C$325M, which is around US$240M. Although Capstone is a Canadian company, it reports its financial results in US Dollar.

Capstone Mining is also part of the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) with a weight of less than 1%.

Capstone's all-in sustaining costs remain high

In the first half of the year, Capstone Mining produced almost 32,700 tonnes of copper, of which the bulk was produced at its Pinto Valley mine in Arizona. The copper was sold at an average price of approximately $3.05-3.06 per pound (a substantial improvement compared to the $2.65 per pound Capstone sold its copper at in the first half of last year), and this allowed the company to increase its total revenue by approximately 10%, despite the slightly lower copper output.

The income from mining operations increased by 40% to $47.3M, and as Capstone was able to avoid losing money on its derivatives (unlike H1 last year!), the pre-tax income 27-folded (this is not a typo) to $27M for a net income of $18.5M (excluding the $4.4M loss incurred on discontinued operations, which reflects the Minto operations in Canada which are about to be sold).

The cash flow statement does contain the loss from these discontinued operations, and Capstone's starting point is the net income of $14.1M. After adjusting the operating cash flow for changes in the working capital position and the interest payment, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first half of the year was approximately $47.3M, and the entire incoming cash flow (and then some) was spent on capex ($51.1M) and repurchasing $3.7M worth of stock. On top of that, Capstone spent $41.6M on short-term investments, which reduced the cash position to $61M and increased the net debt to $211M.

The negative free cash flow could be seen as alarming, but let's keep in mind that of the $99M Capstone is planning to spend in 2018, $36M has been earmarked for development investments, and the sustaining capex is just $63M (or $31.5M per semester). This means that if you'd only take the sustaining capex into account, Capstone would have made a positive free cash flow of approximately US$16M in the first half of this year, using a copper price of $3.05/pound.

Unfortunately, this also means that at the current copper price of approximately $2.70 per pound, the free cash flow will be minimal, or even non-existent.

It doesn't look like Capstone will be making any money this year

A mediocre performance in the first half of the year, and it doesn't look like Capstone's performance will improve in the second semester.

Capstone is still guiding for a full-year copper production of 71,000 tonnes (with an accuracy of 5%), at an all-in sustaining cost of $2.50-2.60 per pound. This means that, considering the company produced 32,650 tonnes of copper in the first half of the year, the copper production will increase in the second half of the year (thanks to higher recovery rates and higher average grades), but the AISC per produced pound of copper will barely be impacted.

Sure, Capstone is working hard to optimize its Pinto Valley copper operations in Arizona, but the company will only be able to benefit from these investments in the future. Fortunately, Capstone's drill program at the Mexican Cozamin mine has resulted in excellent exploration results which should have a positive impact on the current mine life (just 4 years) and economics of the mine.

Capstone encountered high-grade mineralization (15 meters at 3.88% copper and 2 ounces of silver per tonne of rock) and 17.1 meters containing 2.19% copper as well as 14.8 meters containing 5.34% copper and almost 4 ounces of silver per tonne of rock are excellent results. These drill results will be incorporated in an updated resource estimate at the Cozamin mine. I hope to see Capstone being able to extend the mine life by a few years. Perhaps an expanded resource will also help Capstone in its attempts to reduce the bottleneck of the mine and reduce the unutilized mill capacity (which would also increase the operating efficiency).

Investment thesis

Capstone Mining still offers an interesting exposure to the copper price, but an investment in this company is not for nervous investors. At the current copper price, the company will be barely making any money based on the sustaining capex guidance and the production cost guidance, so Capstone is a pure bet on a higher copper price.

And just to give you an idea of how levered this company is to the copper price: a copper price increase of 10% will increase the free cash flow result from zero to C$40-45M, or in excess of C$0.10 per share. If you strongly believe the copper price will be trading at or above US$3/pound for the next few years, Capstone Mining would be a great investment thanks to its leverage. If you aren't too optimistic about the copper price, Capstone probably isn't a good fit for you.

