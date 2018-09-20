Oasis Petroleum Is No Mirage

As a result of Oasis’s insulation from bottlenecks, and growth in the both the Bakken and Permian, their share values should continue to appreciate.

The Bakken, where OAS has a majority of operations, enjoys narrow differentials, unlike the Permian. So, OAS is largely insulated from margin pressure.

The company plans to raise production 10% per quarter, and is ramping further in 2019 once more takeaway capacity comes online.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) is following the trend of E&Ps raising guidance due to stronger than expected production results. To prove the company is not slowing down completions, even though rumors circulating throughout the industry are saying otherwise, OAS is adding one or two rigs in the crowded Permian Basin and plans to ramp in 2019, when more takeaway capacity with better pricing becomes available.

Most of Oasis's volumes are located in the Williston Basin with sufficient takeaway capacity, where differentials are much more narrow, so the delayed completions rumored to be straddling the oil & gas industry should not be affecting Oasis. As a result, since OAS seems insulated from bottlenecked production in the Permian, and is actually upping guidance, earnings should continue to grow for the company alongside its share price.

Raising Production Guidance

Despite the rumored slowdown across the industry, Oasis is now raising production guidance by 10% in the fourth quarter, seen below, which indicates no signs of slowing activity, and this is consistent with Oasis's overall projections of averaging 10% production growth per quarter. Source: Oasis Petroleum Inc.

In fact, even in the more crowded areas of E&P activity where differentials are widening, like the Permian, many companies are raising production guidance. Oasis is even raising production guidance in the Delaware basin by 20% for 2018. However, the Delaware represents a much smaller portion of revenues (but shields against differential risks).

Overall, we are delivering results ahead of plan, leading us to raise production guidance despite the loss of non-operated and non-core volumes associated with divestitures.

We just added our second rig with the plan to accelerate completions into the back half of 2019 when we expect regional pricing to improve with expanded takeaway.

Optimized Completions Going To Larger Fracs

The reasons for upped guidance is because Oasis is adding a second rig to their fleet, and is using optimized completions in the Delaware to boost production. OAS is going to longer laterals and larger fracs, and upping sand usage tremendously. In the past, OAS used 400 pounds per foot, or 4 million pounds. Whereas now, the company is going to 1,000 pounds per foot on even longer laterals than before.

Takeaway & Differentials

The Bakken has never been an issue for Oasis, as far as takeaway capacity is concerned, since differentials there are less than $2.50 per barrel. This is due to the Williston Basin in the Bakken having adequate takeaway and processing infrastructure.

Oasis boasts its own processing and takeaway abilities through OMS, or Oasis Midstream Services, which gives the company flow assurances in what is now a tight gas processing market in North Dakota. A second gas plant is even coming online before the end of the year that will deal with these inventory builds. There is also a major gas flaring problem in North Dakota, most likely as a result of these builds, and so Oasis is doing its part to tackle that issue for themselves, and even others, through opening this second facility.

The Delaware is another story. Differentials in the less crowded Bakken are much more narrow than in the bustling Permian, where takeaway capacity is desperately needed. Differentials in Texas have even been experiencing blowouts, with some areas skyrocketing as much as $15 per barrel.

Source: Oasis Petroleum Inc.

In order to combat this bottlenecking issue, Oasis did commit to their first long-haul takeaway arrangement via the Gray Oak Pipeline, and more pipelines are scheduled to come online by the second half of 2019, where Oasis will then ramp activity further. Either way, Oasis enjoys some of the best differentials amongst E&Ps, since 95% of their production is coming from the Williston Basin in the Bakken.

Financials Strong

Oasis reported revenues of $501.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The overarching theme of the call when discussing the financial performance was Oasis’s attempt to reduce debt through divestitures; $360 million in asset sales have been negotiated so far, just to give an idea of the progress made since the program was started.

The company has only drawn $651 million from their total borrowing base of $1.6 billion, and is levered 2.8 times, so their liquidity position and debt levels remain strong.

As investors can see by the balance sheet below, total assets are twice the amount of total liabilities, indicating a healthy financial standing, indeed. Source: E*TRADE

Oasis also refinanced over $400 million in maturities, which extended debt maturity payments, and improves their liquidity position further.

Risks

In addition to the obvious risks that E&Ps are faced with currently, like creeping inflation, delays in completions, and widening differentials, flaring in gas-dominant basins has become a hot topic again.

As we stated earlier, gas production is rising at such a remarkable rate in the Bakken that there is not enough capacity in place to process all of the volumes with. Gas capture regulations are also tightening in North Dakota, so having a second gas processing plant is a major luxury for Oasis.

In order to reduce carbon emissions and other negative impacts on the environment, additional E&Ps in the area are also planning to piggyback on Oasis's gas processing services, which should benefit all parties involved.

How To Play Oasis

Obviously, OAS has had a sizeable run from the 52 week lows of $7.31 to $12.77. However, since the stock was formerly trading in the $50s, current share gains from the lows should be negligible for a long-term investor.

Source: E*TRADE

OAS being up almost a 100% from the lows may not be negligible to some, but the company is running on an entirely new set of fundamentals today than it was in 2014. These new changes include break-evens being cut in half to operate profitably at $50 oil, which was made possible through switches to longer laterals and larger pads, to name a few.

So, these developments in the recent years has changed the energy landscape for E&Ps like Oasis, and should allow its multiple to continue to expand, despite the hefty run-up from flash-crash lows.

Conclusion

Oasis is operating in an environment where widening differentials are a non-factor, since the Wiliston Basin accounts for 95% of their current volumes, and is therefore raising production guidance. The company is also raising guidance in the crowded Delaware, which contradicts the negative rumors of slowing completions in the Permian.

The company is expecting to ramp production in the Permian and grow those volumes into a bigger percentage of their revenue base when takeaway capacity comes online in 2019. As a result of these dynamics driving earnings in a tough environment for Oasis, share prices should rise alongside oil prices, and act as an oasis in the crowded desert of West Texas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.